Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options
With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Player Suspended
The NBA has announced that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended for one game.
Booker says Klay flexed Warriors' four rings 'over and over'
Klay Thompson wants everyone to know that the Warriors have won not one, not two, not three, but four NBA championships. Prior to his ejection in the third quarter of the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Thompson was jawing with Suns superstar Devin Booker after swatting one of his passes out of bounds.
Steph comically calls out TNT crew after missing first FT
Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a Warriors game. Late in the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Curry missed his first free throw of the 2022-23 NBA season after starting 23-of-23 from the charity stripe. As Curry was...
Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy
Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the first star athletes to sign with Ye (formerly Kanye) West’s Donda agency to represent his non-NBA interests, and in the wake of the antisemitic diatribe that embroiled West in scandal in recent weeks, he has also been among the first to feel the effects of what many are criticizing as his inadequate response to West’s comments.
Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game
Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Are Interested In Big Men And Wings
The Boston Celtics are looking to reinforce their front court depth during the season in the trade market.
Malcolm Brogdon Pinpoints Issues With Concerning Celtics Defense
The Boston Celtics forged their identity a season ago on the defensive end of the court. It surely hasn’t been the same case to start this season with Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla now at the helm. The Celtics have merely used their talented and high-powered offense to...
Celtics Fans Will Love This Danilo Gallinari Video Taking Shot In Gym
Danilo Gallinari will still be out for the first few months of the NBA season due to ACL surgery, but the veteran forward made some positive strides Tuesday. The Boston Celtics signed the 14th-year forward in the offseason in hopes to add wing depth as a backup to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But Gallinari suffered a non-contact knee injury while playing for Team Italy at EuroBasket over the summer. The injury news was compounded with Robert Williams III also needing time to recover from his own knee injury.
This Knicks-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns
You know what they say about the “best-laid plans.” The same holds true for NBA teams. Sometimes, they don’t work out. They also say that when people make plans, God laughs. You may think you’ve got a clear course charted, but don’t be shocked if there are some unexpected obstacles along the way.
Why Klay has respect for Booker despite chirping Suns star
Klay Thompson came off an ejection, the first in his NBA career, against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday after jawing with Devin Booker. While the two star players were going back and forth, Thompson told reporters following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday at Chase Center that his emotions got the best of him a couple of days ago.
Klay's old remarks on rookie Booker go viral after ejection
Klay Thompson and Devin Booker went back and forth during the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Their heated exchange resulted in the Splash Brother getting an early escort to the locker room. One day after Thompson's first career ejection, comments from July of 2016 by...
Steph proves again Warriors can't pay him his true value
SAN FRANCISCO – Upon hearing Thursday morning that the latest valuation of the Warriors was set at $7 billion, tops in the NBA for the first time in franchise history, Andre Iguodala could not resist a snide but very trenchant remark. “Steph got a piece of that?” Iguodala asked....
Celtics are reportedly still looking to upgrade their front court
The Boston Celtics are still looking to add to their front court in the wake of Robert Williams III’s injury, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Timberwolves Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Eastern Conference executive links Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson to Miami Heat
Just like a lot of teams that have playoff aspirations but have sputtered a bit out of the gate in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Miami Heat might be looking to make some moves to improve the roster. While many of the rumors up to this point regarding the kinds...
Steph, Kerr hope Kuminga isn't happy with DNP vs. Heat
The last time the Warriors played the Miami Heat, then-rookie Jonathan Kuminga played 29 minutes and 45 seconds, dropping 22 points on 52.9 percent shooting with five rebounds and one assist. This time Kuminga, the second-year forward, didn’t leave the bench once in Golden State’s 123-110 win over the Heat...
What we learned as Dubs' defense struggles in loss to Suns
PHOENIX -- Why did so many people want to see the Warriors face the Phoenix Suns instead of the Dallas Mavericks last season in Western Conference Finals? Tuesday night showed us exactly why. Not because of the final score, a 134-105 Warriors loss at Footprint Center, but because the intensity...
Angry Klay calls out Barkley over 'slipping' comments
In the midst of a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season, Klay Thompson had been stewing for a few days. He let out some of his anger Tuesday night when he was ejected during the Warriors' loss to the Phoenix Suns. The rest of Thompson's pent-up frustration came out...
Watch: Marcus Smart surpasses Ray Allen on Celtics 3-point list
Marcus Smart now stands in 4th place on the Boston Celtics all-time 3-pointers made list. It should be noted that Ray Allen only played 5 seasons on the Celtics compared to who just started his 9th. Marcus Smart's career 3-point percentage of 32% puts him just below noted gunner Antoine...
