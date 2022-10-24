Read full article on original website
Related
Big Jets, Jaguars Trade Has Officially Been Announced
After losing standout rookie running back Breece Hall to an ACL injury, the New York Jets officially made the move to acquire Jaguars RB James Robinson on Tuesday. "We have traded [James Robinson] to the New York Jets," the team announced via Twitter. Robinson had been the team's leading rusher...
Jets' Robert Saleh Reacts to James Robinson Trade
New York's head coach spoke about the acquisition of Robinson, replacing an injured Breece Hall, for the first time on Wednesday
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Major Update Given on Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Status
Here is the latest update on Tua Tagovailoa's playing status for Week 7.
Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 7
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after Week 7.
Mike Evans, NFL Addressed Controversial Incident With Referee
Here is why Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and the NFL have both denied that he was requested an autograph by a referee after Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Alabama Key Defensive Player Expected to Be Out For Remainder of the Season
This Alabama Crimson Tide football player is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a neck injury, head coach Nick Saban revealed via the Associated Press reports.
Court documents show Britt Reid drank at Kansas City Chiefs’ facility prior to 2021 crash
Court documents obtained by Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports confirmed that former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid drank
NFL Team Shared First Renderings of Upcoming New Stadium
This NFL team shared the first renderings of their upcoming new stadium on Thursday.
Report: Mac Jones to Start vs. Jets Amid QB Controversy
The second-year pro was benched in the second quarter of New England’s Monday night loss to Chicago.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0