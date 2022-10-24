Read full article on original website
Related
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Wasn't There A Historic Bloodbath In China, Hong Kong Markets On Monday? Chinese State Media Barely Acknowledges It
Stocks across mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, plunged on Monday as expectations regarding the continuation of key policies like Covid Zero intensified following President Xi Jinping’s historic consolidation of power. Chinese stocks plunged by the most since 2008 in Hong Kong — but if you get your...
China's yuan tumbles amid fears about Xi's third term
China's yuan tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on Tuesday as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's dramatic move to tighten his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
The sell-off in Chinese stocks is 'disconnected from fundamentals' and presents an opportunity to investors, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says
Chinese stocks crashed on Monday after Xi Jinping cemented his third term of power over the weekend. JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic called the Chinese sell-off "disconnected from fundamentals." "We believe this is a good opportunity to add given an expected growth recovery," he said. Chinese stocks plunged on Monday after President...
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius cautions investors on Chinese stocks as the nation heads for a 'Mao-type' economy
Mark Mobius warned investors should be cautious about Chinese stocks, as the nation is headed for a "Mao-type" economy. That came after Xi Jinping secured another term as president, sparking fear he would continue to borrow from Mao's socialist principles. "[Chinese stocks are] very cheap in many cases, but I...
Xi Jinping Effect: Why Alibaba, Nio And Other Chinese Stocks Are Nosediving Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are nosediving in the premarket session on Monday amid fears over President Xi Jinping maintaining dominance following the weeklong Party Congress that concluded on Saturday. Fears of more stringent regulations are pushing these stocks deeper into the red. The China and Hong Kong market plunged earlier in...
Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided
Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
China ADRs tumble as Xi's new team sparks worries over economy's path
Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies slumped on Monday after President Xi Jinping's new leadership team sparked investor concerns that ideology-driven policies would be prioritized at the cost of private sector growth.
What's Going On With Alibaba Shares
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading higher by 8.21% to $68.41 Wednesday morning. Shares of several Chinese stocks are trading higher and rebounding after Chinese President Xi won his 3rd term and selected loyalists to the Politburo Standing Committee. Chinese stocks have been extremely volatile this...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased...
Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Fed Pivot, Boris Johnson And Tesla - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday, October 24:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Slip, Dollar Steadies After China Market Slump. U.S. equity futures slipped lower Monday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors took a cautious stance on risk heading into what could be a make-or-break week for global stock markets.
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
US stocks trade mixed as hotly anticipated mega-cap tech earnings get off to a weak start
US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested weak third-quarter earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet. Google's parent company suffered an unexpected slowdown in digital advertising growth last quarter. Microsoft, meanwhile, reported its slowest revenue growth in years. US stocks opened mixed on Wednesday as investors sifted through weaker-than-expected earnings...
NBC New York
Nio, BYD and Other Chinese EV Stocks Fell Sharply Amid Sell-Off
Shares of many U.S.-listed Chinese companies, including EV makers BYD, Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng, opened the week sharply lower. With China's president, Xi Jinping, now set for a third term and further restrictions likely, investors are souring on non-state-owned Chinese companies. U.S.-traded shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers were...
CNBC
Hong Kong's Hang Seng down around 6% in mixed Asia trade; Japan's yen weakens despite reports of intervention
Hong Kong stocks and mainland China markets fell sharply Monday while other major Asia-Pacific markets rose. Tai Hui, JPMorgan Asset Management's APAC chief market strategist, said a combination of factors has been driving the Hong Kong market recently, including higher U.S. Treasury yields. Investors may also have expected policy measures...
msn.com
Stocks bounce, see highest close in over a month amid renewed hopes of a Fed pivot
U.S. stocks finished higher Monday, sending the Dow and S&P 500 to their highest closes in more than a month, as investors assessed weaker-than-expected economic data and the possibility that the Federal Reserve might pull back on aggressive rate increases by year-end. What happened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished...
Xi Jinping’s third term begins with Chinese shares sliding after Congress ends with no let-up on zero-Covid
Shares of Chinese companies listed in the US went into a freefall on Monday, just a day after Xi Jinping began his historic third term. Alibaba’s stock dropped sharply yesterday, falling below its initial public offering price for the first time since 2016. Shares for Alibaba and Baidu fell by at least 12 per cent in New York.
