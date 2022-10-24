ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Avril Lavigne, All Time Low Cover Blink-182‘s ‘All the Small Things,’ Crowd Sings Every Line

By Charisma Madarang
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n527m_0il2Nqms00

Avril Lavigne and All Time Low took the stage in Las Vegas at the When We Were Young Festival for a cover of Blink-182‘s “All The Small Things” on Sunday. ATL frontman Alex Gaskarth and guitarist Jack Barakat jumped on stage with the “Sk8er Boi” singer for a nostalgic homage to the Nineties rock band. Naturally, the crowd knew every word and was right on cue with the lines.

Lavigne’s performance joined a stacked lineup of emo and rock bands, including headliners Paramore and My Chemical Romance, Bright Eyes, and Jimmy Eat World. The show followed a difficult start for the festival, which was forced to cancel its entire first day due to a high wind warning in the area.

Fan footage shows a leather-clad Lavigne and Gaskarth rocking out with the audience.

The news of the first-day cancelation came after event organizers announced additional dates  — Sunday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 29 — due to solid ticket sales, and added that Sunday’s forecast “looks sunny without any wind advisories.” Organizers also shared their disappointment with fans for being forced to cancel its first date: “We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.”

The rest of the weekend appeared to be a success, and along with Lavigne’s memorable performance, another notable moment included Paramore’s live debut of “All I Wanted.” The first-ever live performance of Paramore’s beloved track came 13 years after the song’s initial release.

Plans for the When We Were Young festival 2023 have already been announced and the anticipated festival will host the newly-reunited Blink-182, Green Day, Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Yellowcard, among other emo/pop-punk titans.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Brockhampton Reveal Their Final Album ‘The Family’

Six months after announcing their “final album,” the group has detailed their last LP, The Family. As revealed in an album teaser posted Thursday on Brockhampton’s YouTube, The Family will arrive on Nov. 17. The Family preorder page offers a few more details, with the limited edition box noting that the album is 17 songs and 35 minutes long. In January, Brockhampton announced they would be going on an “indefinite hiatus.” The group then canceled their 2022 tour dates and stated that their performances at Coachella would be their last. At the time, Brockhampton said on social media, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank...
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles Transforms Into a Brawny Merman — Complete With a Tail! — in ‘Music for a Sushi Restuarant’ Visual

Little Mermaid, who? ? Harry Styles has shared the visual for his Harry’s House opener “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” and if you’ve ever wondered if the singer could pull off a full beard and a merman’s tail, the answer is yes. Styles transforms into a brawny merman who has washed ashore and is captured by a couple of sushi chefs. When he’s brought into the restaurant to be cooked and served as the lunchtime special, Styles fights to stay alive. Somehow (but also predictably, because he’s well, Harry Styles), he wins over the restaurant staff and instead of being...
Rolling Stone

U.S. Girls Turn Suburban Kitsch Into a Beautiful Existential Ballad on New Song ‘Bless This Mess’

U.S. Girls turn a kitschy suburban household phrase into a stunning alt-pop ballad on their new song, “Bless This Mess.”  The song harkens back to the diva ballads of yesteryear, with Meg Remy crooning about life’s constant complications and entanglements over a delicate electric piano. The track also arrives with a characteristically unique music video featuring decades-old video footage of Remy that the artist Evan Gordon manipulated to look as if she was singing the new song.  “Before camera phones, the family camcorder was often the mirror tool used to capture selfie-like performances of teenage daydreams and insecurities,” Remy explained in a...
Rolling Stone

Lauren Jauregui Says ‘Always Love,’ Her Song About ‘Grieving’ Her Public Breakup, ‘Allowed Me to Heal’

Putting pen to paper can sometimes be the best therapy. On Friday, Lauren Jauregui premiered the music video for her song “Always Love” with Rolling Stone, sharing how the poignant ballad helped her heal from her public breakup with Ty Dolla $ign. “I was still in the process of grieving this relationship that had just ended. I was still in the beginning stages but what kept coming up for me was how much love I still had,” she tells Rolling Stone about the song she wrote with Trey Campbell and Malay. “I believe magic just happened… It came from a...
Rolling Stone

Charli D’Amelio Forays Into Music With Debut Single ‘If You Ask Me To’

Charli D’Amelio has gone from TikTok star to reality TV personality to Dancing with the Stars favorite — and now, with her new single, she can add budding singer to the list. On Tuesday night, following the finale of her family’s Hulu series The D’Amelios, D’Amelio released her debut single, “If You Ask Me To.” “I’ve always loved music and performing. Once my online following started growing, I was able to showcase my passion for dance, but I felt that with so many other people entering the music space, there wasn’t room for me,” she said in a press statement. “However...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Kanye Is Never Coming Back From This

“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West proclaimed on Drink Champs just over a week ago. “Now what?” he rhetorically asked, with the sneering audacity of a man whose millions of dollars, millions of fans, and substantial high-powered connections have carried him through numerous instances of public backlash over the past 20 years. But that day is over. Today, Adidas dropped him after a month in which he’s consistently asserted that he’s up against a cabal of Jewish people who control the world. His Yeezy partnership with Adidas was the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Absolutely F—ing Not.’ Trump’s Team Scrambled to Talk Him Out of Jan. 6 Testimony

Almost immediately after the House Jan. 6 committee announced it would subpoena Doanld Trump, the ex-president began telling people close to him that he’d love to testify before the congressional panel — if he got to do it on live television. Even the idea of it sent Trump’s advisers scrambling to convince him it would be a disaster. “Absolutely fucking not,” one of Trump’s advisers on legal matters tells Rolling Stone, succinctly summarizing the advice they gave Trump regarding Capitol Hill testimony — televised or otherwise. Several of Trump’s attorneys and political counselors have directly told the ex-president this month that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Can’t Complain If No One’s Calling Him a Billionaire, Because He Might Not Be One Anymore

Eight short days ago (or eight incredibly long days ago, depending on how you look at it), Kanye West was complaining to Chris Cuomo that people don’t call him a “billionaire” enough. Well, now that he’s lost his Adidas deal, he may not even be a billionaire anymore. According to Forbes, West’s deal with Adidas had an estimated value of $1.5 billion; back in September, the publication estimated West’s net worth was about $2 billion. Now that Adidas has cut ties with West, the rapper’s net worth is reportedly now $400 million, comprising a mix of real estate, cash, his...
Rolling Stone

Leslie Jordan Opened Up About Being ‘Embraced’ by Nashville in One of His Final Interviews: ‘So Unexpected’

Country music star was one of the last things Leslie Jordan added to his long list of joy-bringing talents before his unexpected death on Monday, Oct. 24, following a fatal car crash in Los Angeles at age 67. In one of his final interviews, a sit-down with CBS News, the beloved star opened up about being embraced by the genre’s community. “So unexpected just to happen in my 60s – I’m a country music singer now,” he said, laughing. “I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced me, you know, and to be taken kind of serious, and to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Matthew Perry Made Out With Valerie Bertinelli Right Next to Eddie Van Halen (Who Was Passed Out at the Time)

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, has already garnered a lot of pre-publication press for the harrowing tales Perry shares about his struggle with addiction and a near-death experience in 2018. But the book also boasts some juicy Hollywood anecdotes — like the time Perry made out with Valerie Bertinelli in front of her then-husband Eddie Van Halen (though it doesn’t seem like he was, uh, conscious enough to see it). Four years before he was cast on Friends, Perry starred alongside Bertinelli on the short-lived sitcom Sydney (Bertinelli played the titular private eye, while...
OK! Magazine

Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert

Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
Rolling Stone

Donda Sports Crumbles, Too: Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown Leave Kanye West’s Agency

The only two known athletes signed to Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency terminated their partnerships with the rapper over his heinous antisemitic comments. On Tuesday, both Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown announced that they no longer would be working with the rapper and his sports agency venture. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children,” wrote Donald, co-signed by his wife Erica. “We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.” The...
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance

Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Drew Barrymore Shares Then and Now Photos in Another Nostalgic Throwback Post

Drew Barrymore has a soft spot for throwback trends, or so it seems, anyway. The talk show host unveiled yet another montage of nostalgic photos in a video she posted on Instagram and TikTok. Except this time, the actress switched it up and included a few pictures of her present-day self–and let's say she's barely aged a day.
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Watch: Trump Instructs Senate Candidate How to Lie About Election

Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters paces around his home, cell phone in hand, the call set to speaker for the benefit of the camera. “If you want to get across the line, you need to be stronger on that one thing,” instructs former President Donald Trump, “look at Kari [Lake],” he continues. “If they say, ‘How is your family?’ She says, ‘The election was rigged & stolen.’”
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Victim Alleges Scientology Would ‘Destroy’ Her

A former girlfriend of Danny Masterson, known as Christina B and Jane Doe 3, was in tears during her second day of testimony in Week Two of Danny Masterson’s rape trial. She recounted the severe consequences of being declared a “suppressive person” by the Church of Scientology, Variety reports. She told the court that after she reported to the Church that Masterson allegedly raped her while she was unconscious in December 2001, a church official said that it was not possible to rape one’s girlfriend. During that period, Christina B. was a practicing Scientologist and said Miranda Scoggins, a church ethics...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

89K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy