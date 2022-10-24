Dr. Matthew Hillmann named 2023 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year

A lot of Northfield families already think Northfield School District’s District superintendent is super.

Now, they have some legitimate backing: Dr. Matthew Hillmann was named 2023 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year last week by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, MASA.

Hillmann, who has been in office since 2016, said he was grateful to MASA for the recognition.

“I am thankful to this amazing organization for their role in my leadership development,” Hillmann said. “I was part of the Aspiring Superintendents Cohort, the first in the nation.”

Hillmann said he took part in an eight-day workshop helping administrators prepare to be superintendents in 2015-16. He also participated in a statewide session for new superintendents in 2020 called the Great Start workshop.

“It is such a privilege to do this work in this special place,” he said. “We have an all-star staff, the school board is top shelf, the community values education and the students are engaged. It is a pleasure to get to work here.”

In the state of Minnesota, there are approximately 330 school districts. Hillmann said being recognized for this meaningful award was such an honor.

As the Minnesota honoree, Hillmann is a candidate among other state recipients for National Superintendent of the Year, which will be announced during the American Association of School Administrators AASA national conference on education in February.

According to a news release, nominees are evaluated on how each candidate demonstrates leadership for learning, communication skills, professionalism, and community involvement.

Before becoming superintendent of Northfield Public Schools six years ago, Hillmann served as the director of Administrative Services and Director of Human Resources and Technology. He started his career in education as a computer education teacher and technology coordinator with Madelia Public School. He also served as a technology coordinator, dean and principal with Belle Plaine Public Schools.

“Dr. Hillmann has quickly emerged as a fierce leader and advocate for equity and student achievement not only within his district but also across the entire state,” said MASA executive director. Deb Henton. “If you ever have the opportunity to work with Dr. Hillmann you will quickly learn that his top priority is the well-being and success of all students and families. We are proud to have Dr. Hillmann represent our administrators as Minnesota’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year.”