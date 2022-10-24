Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Woman accused of thefts from Paducah Walmarts arrested, faces drug charges
A Paducah woman accused of stealing from both Paducah Walmart locations has been arrested and faces new charges in Ballard County. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah for a traffic violation Wednesday night. Burnside allegedly told the deputy she did not have her license on her, and that her name was "Jawonna Williams."
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home snares alleged meth trafficker and two others
kbsi23.com
Passenger in truck facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County
wevv.com
18-year-old accused of trying to sell fentanyl pills at Madisonville gas station
A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking after an incident that happened at a local gas station. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Stop N' Go gas station on East Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
kbsi23.com
Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman
WBBJ
Man found with firearm manufacturing materials sentenced
JACKSON, Tenn. — An Obion County man has been sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. A news release says that in August of 2018, the Union City Police Department, along with other law enforcement, were given information that a man named Bobby Joe Brown had sold three guns, with one of them being stolen.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Charged In Caldwell With 2nd DUI, Drug Possession
A reckless driver complaint in Caldwell County led to the arrest of a Cadiz woman for DUI and drug possession. Sheriff Chris Noel reports deputies were dispatched to the complaint in the 5000 block of KY 139. After an investigation, he says 51-year old Shanna Spurlock was taken into custody by Deputy Evan Head and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 2nd offense, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man facing several felony charges after traffic stop
KFVS12
3 juveniles accused of robbing convenience store
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are accused of robbing and stealing vaping products from a convenience store. According to Paducah police, the juveniles, ages 13, 17 and 16, were taken into custody on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking. They say the owner of Superway on N....
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after reports of firearm discharge in Cape Girardeau County
kbsi23.com
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office participating in Drug Take Back Day Oct. 29
kbsi23.com
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
KFVS12
Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
westkentuckystar.com
Three juveniles charged with robbing same Paducah store twice in one day
wpsdlocal6.com
Three teens charged in connection to Paducah convenience store robbery
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with husband's murder appears in court in McCracken County
wsiu.org
Shooting in Carbondale sends one to the hospital
cilfm.com
Cairo man wanted in connection to Carbondale murder
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Cairo man is wanted in connection to a fatal Carbondale shooting. Daurice Morse, 20, is wanted on charges of first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Carbondale Police say Morse and the victim, 19-year-old Jacob...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting; 1 injured
Murray Ledger & Times
Kirksey man faces charges after pursuit by CCSO
