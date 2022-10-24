Read full article on original website
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
Why Carter's Stock Was Flopping on Friday
Friday was a generally upbeat day for the stock market, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of children's apparel retailer Carter's (NYSE: CRI). The company's stock was down by almost 5% in midafternoon trading, in the wake of its latest earnings release. So what. Carter's unveiled its third-quarter...
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
Emerson Electric Co. EMR is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $5.45, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Danaher Stock a Buy?
No one said investing was easy. And you will struggle to find anyone who says that the recent results of life sciences and diagnostics company Danaher (NYSE: DHR) were easy to understand. The company's earnings and revenue are moving around a lot due to the impact of COVID-19-related revenue, and that's creating a confusing picture. However, after sifting through the numbers and data, it's clear that Danaher's underlying growth looks strong, but there are question marks around its mid-term outlook.
Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s AJG third-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings of $1.72 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and our estimate of $1.70. The bottom line increased 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arthur J. Gallagher’s performance was driven by lower expenses and higher revenues across the Brokerage...
L3Harris (LHX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, EPS View Cut
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s LHX third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $3.26 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 by 5.2%. The bottom line however improved 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, driven by a lower adjusted tax rate and fewer average diluted shares outstanding.
Why Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Jumped 9.03% on Friday
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biopharmaceutical stock that specializes in cystic fibrosis (CF) and gene-editing therapies, saw its shares jump 9.03% on Friday. The stock closed at $287.89 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $302 before rising to $313.89 in the late afternoon. It's now close to its 52-week high of $316.48. Its 52-week low is $179.96. So far this year, the stock is up more than 41%.
Veeva Systems Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in Years -- Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
Stocks from all sectors have been pummeled in 2022. Those operating in the tech space have seen even more pain, given the fact that many are emerging players in their respective industries, posing greater investment risk than a more stable company. That said, even stable tech stocks have been crushed...
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
APA (APA) closed the most recent trading day at $45.44, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas...
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $53.71, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Notable Thursday Option Activity: BFH, WHR, SWKS
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), where a total of 3,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 349,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 831,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,200 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.18, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.95%...
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEF
The Invesco Defensive Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 136,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of DEF were up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Gilead Sciences,...
