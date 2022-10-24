PUMPKIN CENTER—North Iredell scored once in each half Wednesday night and beat North Lincoln 2-1 in the teams’ regular-season finale. Garrett Chase and Reed Hassler each pocketed a goal for the Raiders (10-11, 6-8). Jerick Moreno picked up an assist in the victory. Alexis Luna made three saves...

OLIN, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO