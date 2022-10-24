ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons, Panthers struggling, still contenders in NFC South

CAROLINA (2-5) at ATLANTA (3-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Falcons by 4½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Panthers 2-5, Falcons 6-1. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 34-20. LAST MEETING: Falcons beat Panthers 29-21 on Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte. LAST WEEK: Panthers upset Buccaneers 21-3;...
Statesville Record & Landmark

BOYS SOCCER: North Iredell wins in tune-up for playoffs

PUMPKIN CENTER—North Iredell scored once in each half Wednesday night and beat North Lincoln 2-1 in the teams’ regular-season finale. Garrett Chase and Reed Hassler each pocketed a goal for the Raiders (10-11, 6-8). Jerick Moreno picked up an assist in the victory. Alexis Luna made three saves...
