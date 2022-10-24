Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Fundraiser held for Veterans Volunteer Honor Guard
JACKSON, Tenn. — A fundraiser was held Thursday evening for the Veterans Volunteer Honor Guard. The event was held in north Jackson and was open to the public with a suggested minimum donation of $25. The proceeds from the fundraiser will help cover the costs of the Volunteer Honor...
WBBJ
Local organization hosts dinner for first responders
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization handed out free meals to first responders. Birth Choice, a prolife organization that helps new mothers, gave out free meals to first responders in Madison County. The event is to honor first responders by allowing them to come to the from 4 p.m....
WBBJ
LIFELINE hosts its 2022 Vein Drain blood drive
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday, LIFELINE had their Vein Drain Blood Drive, an annual event that dates back several years. “This is our annual Vein Drain. We have been doing this for years. Our donors love it. They love to dress up in costumes. Our LIFELINE team loves to dress up and to see our donors that are regular eight week committed donors, and we have lots of first-time donors too that we are welcoming into the LIFELINE family,” said Melinda Reid, the Marketing Manager for LIFELINE Blood Services.
WBBJ
LIFELINE’s ‘Vein Drain’ blood drive coming to Jackson Thursday
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is preparing to hold their annual Vein Drain blood drive in Jackson this week. The Vein Drain will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 27 at their location at 183 Sterling Farms Drive. The Vein Drain is LIFELINE’s...
WBBJ
Bakery to host giveaway for senior citizens
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready to help spread kindness?. Floral Cakes Bakery is helping the senior citizen community in our area by gathering supplies and holding a giveaway in November. They say that you can bring items such as gloves, hand sanitizer, beans and rice, noodles, soup, peanut butter, crackers,...
WBBJ
‘Last Ride’ planned in memory of Bob’s House of Honda founder
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special send-off is being planned in memory of a beloved business owner. Robert Beasley, owner and founder of Bob’s House of Honda in Jackson, died October 24 at 90 years old. According to a Bob’s House of Honda employee, Beasley owned and operated the...
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
WBBJ
Union University continues Bicentennial celebration with Prayer Breakfast
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university continues their Bicentennial celebration with the community by joining together in prayer. Union University students, staff and alumni came together for a morning of prayer. “To praise God for his past faithfulness, to praise God for his present faithfulness, and to praise God...
WBBJ
Tyson Foods to donate over 1,300 meals in Union City on Friday
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is preparing to donate over 1,300 meals to families in West Tennessee. Tyson’s annual Community Feed event will take place Friday, October 28 in Union City. Beginning at 5 p.m. at the Obion County Farmers Market Pavilion, volunteers will be on-site handing...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Hollow Oct. 28-29 The Deanburg Haunted Hollow dates are Oct. 28-29. Admission is $10 each. Hours are 7 p.m.-midnight each night. Credit or debit cards are not accepted; cash or check with proper id only. No refunds. Children 36” or under free. Concessions and restrooms will be available. You can sit by the fire or stay inside and eat if you choose. Everyone is welcome. Proceeds go to upkeep of building and volunteer fire department.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, TN
Tennessee is renowned for many things, including music and one of the world's best whiskeys. However, the Volunteer State offers more to those planning to explore its beauty. To witness Tennessee's beauty, travel to its rural parts, particularly Madison County. This county, with a land area of 557 square miles,...
WBBJ
Mr. Courtney Keshell Johnson
Mr. Courtney Keshell Johnson, 39, died Monday, October 24, 2022, in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, October 29, at 3:00 P. M. at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville. Interment will be in Temple of Praise Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 2:00 P. M. until time of service at Rawls Funeral Home.
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 10-26-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying two perps going around Jackson, TN passing out counterfeit $100 dollar bills. Both Books-A-Million and Bath and Body Works are their latest victims and who knows who will be next. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our...
WBBJ
Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
WBBJ
Law enforcement encourages safety for Halloween
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Halloween is just around the corner, and this is not just a time for trick-or-treating, but also a time to keep in mind some good safety tips from your local law enforcement agency. “If you are going to be out in larger crowds, it’s probably wise...
WBBJ
Luncheon held to celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Country Store hosted a luncheon on Thursday in celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The purpose of the luncheon was to engage community leaders, service providers, and employers in a conversation about employing persons with disabilities. National Disability Employment Awareness Month is also...
WBBJ
Benton County mayor attends meeting on Blue Oval City
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mayor of Benton County headed westward for a meeting about Blue Oval City on Wednesday. A news release says that Mayor Mark Ward went to Covington for the meeting on the multi-billion dollar project. Ward said:. “I see our active participation in these types...
WBBJ
West Tennessee Healthcare, YMCA partner for childcare services
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare says a new partnership is expanding their childcare services this December. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare has joined with YMCA West Tennessee to move Therapy & Learning Center services to the YMCA Early Learning Center. West Tennessee Healthcare says this...
westkentuckystar.com
2.7 quake felt near Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was detected Wednesday morning about 4 miles northeast of Ridgely in Lake County, Tennessee. The quake occurred just before 8 am, and was measured at 2.7 on the Richter scale. Several people checked in with law enforcement after feeling the quake, but no reports of damage were...
Chester County Independent
Fayette County Bank plans to open branch in Henderson
The Bank of Fayette County has applied to open a new branch in Henderson, Tennessee at 611 N. Church Avenue (formerly Regions Bank). It is planned to be called “The Bank of Chester County.” The public are invited to submit comments in writing on this application to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, P.O. Box 442, St. Louis, MO 63166-0442. Comments may also be submitted electronically to comments.applications@stls.frb.org. The comment period will not end before November 11, 2022. The application to the Department of Financial Institutions was submitted on October 24, 2022. See the public notices section for the full public notice.
