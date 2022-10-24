ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Shocking History Of James Corden’s Bad Behavior Comes To Light Following NYC Restaurant Ban

More alleged unsettling behavior from James Corden has come to light after he was banned from a SoHo restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. After being briefly banned by restauranteur Keith McNally for reportedly tearing into staff at the New York City hot spot Balthazar, other accusations against the late-night talk show host have been exposed. A video has emerged showing Corden failing to name any of the cameramen who worked on his show only hours after McNally spoke out about his “abusive” behavior. The clip was taken from a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
womenworking.com

Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…

Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
AOL Corp

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Production Will Not Resume Filming in New Mexico

Rust will resume production in a new location next year, leaving behind the original New Mexico set in the wake of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death. As previously reported by ET, Alec Baldwin's Western film is expected to begin filming again in January 2023, with "all the original principal players on board" and a new executive producer -- the late Hutchins' widow, Matthew Hutchins.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
ComicBook

Former Saturday Night Live Star Chris Redd Assaulted Outside Comedy Venue

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd was reportedly assaulted near a New York comedy club. According to a statement that an NYPD spokesperson made to The Hollywood Reporter, Redd was punched by an unknown attacker while outside of The Comedy Cellar, a popular comedy venue in New York City. The altercation reportedly occurred around 9:40pm ET on the night of Wednesday, October 26th, after Redd exited a vehicle outside of the front of the venue, with him being punched "without prior conversation or provocation" by an unknown individual. Redd was later taken to Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital after he had a laceration on his face, and was later released.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Rosie O'Donnell and Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Split

Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer are calling it quits. A source tells ET, "Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer have broken up." News of the couple's split comes just five months after they first sparked romance rumors with a post on Instagram, which saw O'Donnell lovingly rest her hand on the massage therapist's heavily tattooed leg.

