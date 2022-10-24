Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
James Corden banned, Madonna turned away and saucy rules: What to know about Keith McNally
Restaurateur Keith McNally made headlines after he banned James Corden from his Manhattan restaurant Monday. He is known for refusing to give celebrity customers special treatment.
The View fans blast Whoopi Goldberg for ‘gross’ on-air behavior that creator Barbara Walters ‘would have hated’
THE View fans have blasted Whoopi Goldberg for her unacceptable on-air behavior during Thursday’s show. Viewers have insisted that the show’s creator, Barbara Walters, would have hated the moderator’s behavior had she been there on set to see it. As soon as Whoopi sat down at the...
Rob Schneider says Bill Murray 'absolutely hated' the 'SNL' cast, particularly Adam Sandler and Chris Farley
Rob Schneider claimed that Bill Murray "absolutely hated" the "Saturday Night Live" cast when he guest-hosted the NBC comedy sketch series. The 58-year-old "SNL" alum recalled the 72-year-old actor's loathing for the show's cast members during an appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show" Thursday. "He...
Shocking History Of James Corden’s Bad Behavior Comes To Light Following NYC Restaurant Ban
More alleged unsettling behavior from James Corden has come to light after he was banned from a SoHo restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. After being briefly banned by restauranteur Keith McNally for reportedly tearing into staff at the New York City hot spot Balthazar, other accusations against the late-night talk show host have been exposed. A video has emerged showing Corden failing to name any of the cameramen who worked on his show only hours after McNally spoke out about his “abusive” behavior. The clip was taken from a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden...
womenworking.com
Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…
Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
Gabriel Iglesias Boldly Predicts That Saturday Night Live Is ‘Not Going To Be Around For Much Longer’
Stand-up superstar Gabriel Iglesias never made it to SNL, and while it seems he may be interested in hosting, he also feels as if the window for such things is coming to a close.
'SNL' alum Chris Redd attacked outside comedy club in New York City
"Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Redd was attacked outside the Comedy Cellar in New York City Wednesday night. The comedian was transported to a hospital.
AOL Corp
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Production Will Not Resume Filming in New Mexico
Rust will resume production in a new location next year, leaving behind the original New Mexico set in the wake of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death. As previously reported by ET, Alec Baldwin's Western film is expected to begin filming again in January 2023, with "all the original principal players on board" and a new executive producer -- the late Hutchins' widow, Matthew Hutchins.
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Amanda Seales wasn't feeling standup comedy anymore. Then she found her spark
Amanda Seales did not play when it came to the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
‘Seinfeld’: The Secret to Elaine’s ‘Big Salad’ Finally Revealed
The secret to Elaine’s ‘big salad’ from ‘Seinfeld’ has finally been revealed, and it is similar to a very famous salad that most people have already had.
ComicBook
Former Saturday Night Live Star Chris Redd Assaulted Outside Comedy Venue
Former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd was reportedly assaulted near a New York comedy club. According to a statement that an NYPD spokesperson made to The Hollywood Reporter, Redd was punched by an unknown attacker while outside of The Comedy Cellar, a popular comedy venue in New York City. The altercation reportedly occurred around 9:40pm ET on the night of Wednesday, October 26th, after Redd exited a vehicle outside of the front of the venue, with him being punched "without prior conversation or provocation" by an unknown individual. Redd was later taken to Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital after he had a laceration on his face, and was later released.
'Beer Bottle Comedian' Gets Her Shot on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
It's a late-night debut for the comic who made national news after beer was thrown at her during her stand-up performance.
Phil Rosenthal on his favorite NYC food shops and the best sandwich in the world
It's not an act: Phil Rosenthal, the creator and writer behind hit Everybody Loves Raymond and the current star of Netflix food show Somebody Feed Phil, really is as sweet as he appears to be on screen. Rosenthal's honest disposition is mostly apparent while he greets a remarkable number of...
osoblanco.org
Who is Chris Distefano’s wife, Jazzy Distefano, Comedian has a fascinating family, to say the least Details Explained
Chris Distefano is a famous American stand-up comedian who has gained more popularity because of his comedy performances. Many people know more about his personal life, information about who is his wife and children and more details. The following will help you to know more about his family. Who is...
Every New Christmas Movie Coming to Hallmark and Great American Family This Weekend, Oct. 28-30
'A Cozy Christmas Inn' with Jodie Sweetin and the London-set 'Jolly Good Christmas' are among the Christmas movies airing this weekend.
ETOnline.com
Rosie O'Donnell and Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Split
Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer are calling it quits. A source tells ET, "Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer have broken up." News of the couple's split comes just five months after they first sparked romance rumors with a post on Instagram, which saw O'Donnell lovingly rest her hand on the massage therapist's heavily tattooed leg.
