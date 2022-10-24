Former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd was reportedly assaulted near a New York comedy club. According to a statement that an NYPD spokesperson made to The Hollywood Reporter, Redd was punched by an unknown attacker while outside of The Comedy Cellar, a popular comedy venue in New York City. The altercation reportedly occurred around 9:40pm ET on the night of Wednesday, October 26th, after Redd exited a vehicle outside of the front of the venue, with him being punched "without prior conversation or provocation" by an unknown individual. Redd was later taken to Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital after he had a laceration on his face, and was later released.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO