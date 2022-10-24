Chargers' J.C. Jackson done for season; Mike Williams out 'weeks'

Related
Report: Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) out at least 4 weeks
The Los Angeles Chargers expect wide receiver Mike Williams to be sidelined at least four weeks with a high ankle sprain, The Athletic reported Wednesday.
Skidding Buccaneers look for answers on short week vs. Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be coming apart at the seams with losses in four of their last five games.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Banged-Up Receiver Corps
A day after a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur managed one laugh over the course of a press conference that lasted about 22 1/2 minutes.
Steelers designate T.J. Watt (pec) for return off IR
Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin (back) on IR
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ailing back.
Matt LaFleur Would Already Be Fired Without Aaron Rodgers!
Scott and Mike discuss the Green Bay Packers.
All eyes on Ryan Tannehill's health as Titans visit Texans
Will he play, or won't he? That's the question surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose availability going into his team's meeting with the host Houston Texans on Sunday is still up in the air.
Reports: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to miss 4-6 weeks
NFL: Officials were not seeking Mike Evans' autograph
NFL officials Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter were not seeking the autograph of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans when they crossed paths in the postgame tunnel Sunday.
Dolphins S Brandon Jones (torn ACL) out for season
Miami Dolphins starting safety Brandon Jones will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left ACL, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles try to remain perfect, host in-state rival Steelers
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has just as many rushing touchdowns as passing touchdowns this season for the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Why No Hail Mary on Final Play vs. Commander?
Coach Matt LaFleur explains why the Packers went for a rugby-style series of laterals rather than an Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary on Sunday vs. the Commanders.
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Need to Make Adjustments After Week 7 – Up & Adams
Aaron Rodgers doesn't back down on criticism of teammates
One day after taking shots at his Green Bay teammates, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stood by his remarks on Wednesday.
Broncos GM supports coach Nathaniel Hackett ‘100 percent’
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on from the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stretches before the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
'Disappointed' Matt Ryan ready to accept Colts' backup role
Matt Ryan is a backup quarterback for the first time in his 15-season NFL career and it isn't a tag he's thrilled about.
Report: Giants OL Nick Gates returns from broken leg
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates will reportedly be activated Wednesday, more than 13 months after sustaining a gruesome leg fracture.
