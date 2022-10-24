Read full article on original website
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
wtvy.com
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
Port Authority study: 300,000-plus jobs, $85 billion economic impact
The Alabama State Port Authority has released a new study showing significant growth in jobs, tax revenue and general economic impact since 2019, underscoring the port’s place as a major economic driver in the state. The study covering calendar year 2021 is the first of its kind since a...
denver7.com
Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house
Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work
Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
Alabama: Homebuilders, realtors frustrated by cluster mailbox policy
Local guidelines are causing headaches for both homebuilders and realtors who claim they are unaware of a new mandate from the United States Postal Service (USPS) that now requires cluster mailboxes for all new construction.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Department of Insurance discusses what you need to know about home warranties
The State of California is cracking down on home warranty companies, even suing one of the largest warranty companies in the state. In Alabama, complaints against home warranty companies are common. That doesn't mean the complaints are always justified, but Dusty Smith, the Consumer Services Manager for the Alabama Department...
utv44.com
Clotilda descendant says portion of Africatown tourism revenue should go to community
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For about a week now, we've been highlighting the Netflix documentary "Descendant." it tells the story of the slave ship Clotilda and how the descendants of the enslaved Africans it carried founded Africatown. The Mobile County Commission is trying to help share that story through a museum exhibit coming in the spring. It's called the Africatown Heritage House, and it could bring in a lot of tourist revenue and one of the descendants that I spoke with told me that Africatown can be just as successful as Montgomery and Birmingham.
‘Tripledemic’ affects Mobile hospitals; professionals say this is only the beginning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Center for Disease Control, COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases have been increasing across the nation. Because of the increased amount of cases, health officials are calling this a “tripledemic.” Medical professionals in the Mobile area say the term “tripledemic” is accurate and that this is only the beginning […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Foley announces Hennef, Germany as Sister City
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister City Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. They joined us to explain this partnership on our FOX10 Midday Gulf Coast Spotlight. City representatives sent us the following information:. Why Hennef,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Greater Gulf State Fair hires workers to help set up before opening day Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are just a few days away from the Greater Gulf State Fair kicking off in Mobile. Officials put out a call for help on Facebook, looking for workers to help set everything up before all the fun begins. Lots of folks lined up early, ready...
altoday.com
Alabama accepting bids for Oil & Gas leases
The State Lands Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced on Friday that there is an opportunity for Alabamians to bid on oil and gas leasing rights within the state,. The State Lands Division will be accepting bids for the subject-referenced Oil & Gas Lease...
aldailynews.com
AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8
For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
wbrc.com
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure. “Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and...
Alabama State Parks dropping rule requiring written permission for firearms
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is dropping its rule requiring written permission to carry a firearm into state parks, with the change taking effect on January 1. The ADCNR announced the change in a statement and cited the Legislature’s repeal of Alabama’s requirement for a permit to...
Mobile Sports Authority brings $14 million to Mobile economy since Oct. 2021
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Sports Authority, the sports tourism agency for Mobile, reported the organization generated $14.3 million for the economy during the fiscal year from Oct. 2021 to Sept. 2022. MSA “attracted, supported and/or hosted” 30 sports events during the most recent fiscal year. Of the 30 events, 22 sports were featured […]
utv44.com
Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
Florida Residents Have Until May 23 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County referendum election to determine commission oversight on private property
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The midterm elections are less than two weeks away and the ballot this time around is a lengthy one. Mixed in among all the offices and state-wide amendments is a referendum election in Baldwin County. Voters will decide if they want the County Commission to adopt ordinances related to public welfare.
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Doctors already seeing an increase of flu and RSV cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s already been a very busy and unusual flu season for USA Health. “Typically this time of year we don’t see that many cases of RSV and Influenza,” said Dr. Benjamin Estrada. Dr. Benjamin Estrada with USA Health says their flu infections went...
