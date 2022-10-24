ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

wtvy.com

Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
denver7.com

Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house

Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work

Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Clotilda descendant says portion of Africatown tourism revenue should go to community

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For about a week now, we've been highlighting the Netflix documentary "Descendant." it tells the story of the slave ship Clotilda and how the descendants of the enslaved Africans it carried founded Africatown. The Mobile County Commission is trying to help share that story through a museum exhibit coming in the spring. It's called the Africatown Heritage House, and it could bring in a lot of tourist revenue and one of the descendants that I spoke with told me that Africatown can be just as successful as Montgomery and Birmingham.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Foley announces Hennef, Germany as Sister City

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister City Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. They joined us to explain this partnership on our FOX10 Midday Gulf Coast Spotlight. City representatives sent us the following information:. Why Hennef,...
FOLEY, AL
altoday.com

Alabama accepting bids for Oil & Gas leases

The State Lands Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced on Friday that there is an opportunity for Alabamians to bid on oil and gas leasing rights within the state,. The State Lands Division will be accepting bids for the subject-referenced Oil & Gas Lease...
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8

For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Doctors already seeing an increase of flu and RSV cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s already been a very busy and unusual flu season for USA Health. “Typically this time of year we don’t see that many cases of RSV and Influenza,” said Dr. Benjamin Estrada. Dr. Benjamin Estrada with USA Health says their flu infections went...
MOBILE, AL

