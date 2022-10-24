ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fake DEA Agents rob Marijuana from Southern Oregon residence

(Medford, OR) -- Six men from Texas have been indicted for the armed robbery of marijuana from a southern Oregon residence while dressed as DEA agents. Court documents show the robbery happened in March. The victims told officers the suspects were wearing DEA clothing, body armor, and badges. They used zip ties and duct tape to restrain the victims.
Who has the best wings in the Valley? Let the battle begin

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who has the best wings in the Rio Grande Valley? ValleyCentral is letting you decide. This battle of the best wings could get spicy, but it will come down to the restaurants with the most vocal fans–who make the most mentions on our social media channel. To have a […]
Two Convicted Over Engineering Contract Bribes in Texas

A pair of Texas men were convicted last Thursday by a federal jury for conspiring to pay bribes to two city commissioners in Weslaco, Texas, in connection with millions of dollars in city contracts. According to the Department of Justice, Richard Quintanilla, 57, of Weslaco, and former Hidalgo County Commissioner...
Heavy rain, gusty winds call for a First Alert Weather Day Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday as North Texans can expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated flooding during their morning commute and the first half of the day.WHAT WE ARE WATCHINGStorms and rain are in the forecast through Friday afternoon and night. Temperatures will only be in the upper 50s during the afternoon teamed with very strong north winds and rain. However, the rain chances start to diminish slightly for Friday night football!There are no worries about Thursday. It'll get a little breezy by afternoon as some high clouds roll in...
Class action lawsuit accuses cannabis company of mislabeling THC content

LOS ANGELES — A class action lawsuit filed in California accuses a cannabis company of intentionally mislabeling products to suggest a higher THC content. The complaint, filed by Dovel & Luner on behalf of Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson, accuses the makers of “Jeeter” products of overcharging customers and violating consumer protection laws by selling products with a lower THC content than listed.
Texas' Most Dangerous Highways

Highways are a necessary part of life – they help us get where we need to go. But, unfortunately, they can also be dangerous places. Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly.
