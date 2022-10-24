Read full article on original website
Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?
Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
Love Telling Scary Stories On Halloween? Read About This Creepy Texas Urban Legend
What is an urban legend? Full transparency, I had to look it up myself to make sure I knew what I'm talking about. The definition of an urban legend, according to the Oxford Dictionary, is, a humorous or horrific story or piece of information circulated as though true, especially one purporting to involve someone vaguely related or known to the teller.
Beware: Creepy Abandoned Hospital in Texas Named Most Haunted Place on Earth
Halloween time is coming. It's definitely one of my favorite times of the year. However, until it gets here, how about a look at one haunted and creepy building? The Yorktown Memorial Hospital. It's not just creepy, no, it goes way beyond that. As a matter of fact, The Sun...
Teen accused of killing his mother released from hospital in Nebraska, awaits extradition to Texas
The 17-year-old led Nebraska State Troopers on a chase that ended in a crash, leading officials to a spine-chilling discovery. Here's a breakdown of the series of events.
Central Texas Woman on the Run with a 14 Ft. Skeleton Worth $300
Have you seen this woman? Have you seen this skeleton? It's not hard to miss!. A Central Texas woman is on the run with a 14ft skeleton Halloween decoration that she stole off an unsuspecting victim's yard!. The video, shared by KXAN anchor Tom Miller, shows the footage captured on...
Hometown Homicides: 7 Texas Murders That We’ll Never Forget
Texas is known by most folks to be a friendly and charming state. Growing up I never met a native Texan that didn't offer up a "howdy" and a firm handshake. However, these homicides are an awful reminder that evil does exist. The sad part is that this evil is...
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
One year later, twin boys still hopeful they'll find a forever family
AUSTIN, Texas — There's a special bond that comes with being a twin, like an unspoken language that only the two can speak. For Trey and Tavaris, it's clear they wouldn't be able to get through life without each other. The two are now 14 and still in foster...
Fake DEA Agents rob Marijuana from Southern Oregon residence
(Medford, OR) -- Six men from Texas have been indicted for the armed robbery of marijuana from a southern Oregon residence while dressed as DEA agents. Court documents show the robbery happened in March. The victims told officers the suspects were wearing DEA clothing, body armor, and badges. They used zip ties and duct tape to restrain the victims.
Top Texas Ranger suddenly retires in middle of Uvalde school shooting investigation
A shake up in the leadership of the Texas Rangers who are in the middle of the Uvalde school shooting investigation. The top Texas Ranger, Chief Chance Collins, and his second in command have suddenly retired. It's been 153 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children...
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
Who has the best wings in the Valley? Let the battle begin
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who has the best wings in the Rio Grande Valley? ValleyCentral is letting you decide. This battle of the best wings could get spicy, but it will come down to the restaurants with the most vocal fans–who make the most mentions on our social media channel. To have a […]
Two Convicted Over Engineering Contract Bribes in Texas
A pair of Texas men were convicted last Thursday by a federal jury for conspiring to pay bribes to two city commissioners in Weslaco, Texas, in connection with millions of dollars in city contracts. According to the Department of Justice, Richard Quintanilla, 57, of Weslaco, and former Hidalgo County Commissioner...
Heavy rain, gusty winds call for a First Alert Weather Day Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday as North Texans can expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated flooding during their morning commute and the first half of the day.WHAT WE ARE WATCHINGStorms and rain are in the forecast through Friday afternoon and night. Temperatures will only be in the upper 50s during the afternoon teamed with very strong north winds and rain. However, the rain chances start to diminish slightly for Friday night football!There are no worries about Thursday. It'll get a little breezy by afternoon as some high clouds roll in...
Class action lawsuit accuses cannabis company of mislabeling THC content
LOS ANGELES — A class action lawsuit filed in California accuses a cannabis company of intentionally mislabeling products to suggest a higher THC content. The complaint, filed by Dovel & Luner on behalf of Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson, accuses the makers of “Jeeter” products of overcharging customers and violating consumer protection laws by selling products with a lower THC content than listed.
Texas' Most Dangerous Highways
Highways are a necessary part of life – they help us get where we need to go. But, unfortunately, they can also be dangerous places. Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly.
BLOG: Severe storms, tornado in Central Texas Monday night
A 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather is in place across much of the area, with quarter-size hail, 60+ mph thunderstorm wind gusts, and even an isolated tornado is possible.
South Texas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
While everyone is flocking back to their favorite lottery retailer for another shot at the massive Powerball jackpot, there's some celebration going on down in South Texas.
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
When you think of the heart of Texas, maybe you think of Austin, Houston, or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas' population isn't exactly close to any of these.
Texas Residents Have Until May 23 2023, To Get a REAL ID-Driver License
The front page of the Texas REAL ID website makes it clear: " Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
