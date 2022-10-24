Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Related
Framingham Police Arrest Revere Man For Stealing ‘Canada Goose Jacket’
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World yesterday, for a report of a man stealing from TJX company stores. The call came in at 4:47 p.m. for Marshalls at 1 Worcester Road. Police arrested Hicham Ettakani, 36, of 530 Revere Street of Revere. He was charged with...
Police: Wallet Stolen After Thief Smashes Vehicle Window
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a vehicle burglary reported yesterday morning, October 26. The “passenger side window was smashed” and a “wallet stolen” from a vehicle parked at 47 Franklin Street, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. The incident was reported to Police...
Framingham Police & Ambulance Respond to A Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Brewster Ambulance responded to a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Concord and A streets last night, October 26. The crash happened at 7:04 p.m. The driver of vehicle 2 told police she was “travelling north on A Street, when she was struck by...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
Framingham Fire Responds To Mass Pike Rollover Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire and Mass State Police responded to a rollover crash last night, October 27, on the Mass Pike in Framingham. Framingham Fire engine 4, Rescue 1, Ambulance 1 and Ambulance 5, along with fire command, responded to the Mass Pike Westbound lane around 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 115.6 for a 2-vehicle crash, with rollover, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Police log: $20K bitcoin scam; spate of car break-ins; beanstalks cut down
The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of Aug. 29-Sept. 2:. On August 30, 2022 at 9:18 a.m. Officers and Detectives served default warrants issued by the Dedham District Court for receiving stolen property to two people. A female was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court. A male was placed into custody and transported to Dedham District Court.
Framingham Police Issue 15 Citations as Part of Enforcement Campaign Today
FRAMINGHAM – This morning, two Framingham Police traffic officers conducted a “move over enforcement operation”. When approaching emergency vehicles on the road way, drivers are to move over if possible, or slow down, under the law. Framingham Police said they issued a total of 15 citations “for...
3 Worcester police officers injured pursuing West Boylston man
WORCESTER ― Police responding to a trespassing call Tuesday afternoon ended up in a pursuit that led to a crash on Plantation Street and multiple injuries. Alfred Miron, 68, of West Boylston was arrested Tuesday on charges of assaulting police officers and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police. At...
2 Vehicles Towed After Winter Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Two vehicles were towed after a Monday morning crash on Winter Street in Framingham. The crash happened at 7:18 a.m. at 633 Winter Street. Vehicle one was turning left into Keefe Tech’s driveway, when vehicle two rear-ended vehicle one, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
Police Arrest Framingham Man After 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man following a 3-car rear-end crash on Monday morning, October 24. The crash happened at 6:09 a.m. at 1 William Welch Way in Framingham. Police arrested at 6:51 a.m. Gerber F. Molina Garcia, 23, of 182 Hollis Street of Framingham. Garcia had...
Man facing charges after crashing car into living room of Clinton home during police pursuit
CLINTON, Mass. — A speeding driver who attempted to evade police officers during a multi-town pursuit lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road, and barreled into a home in Clinton on Wednesday night, authorities said. Mitchell Gary Brown, 26, of Leominster, is slated to be arraigned Thursday...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Beaver Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Beaver Street yesterday at 3:55 p.m. While there were no injuries, one driver was cited said Police. One driver was cited “for unregistered/uninsured vehicle,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 113 Beaver Street on October...
newbedfordguide.com
UPDATED: New Bedford Police respond to shooting on Pleasant Street, suspect still at large
UPDATE: Official statement from the New Bedford Police Department: “There were no shots fired on Pleasant St. last night. There was a foot pursuit in Temple Landing which I may have some further information on later. However, the foot pursuit was NOT precipitated by shots fired.”. At approximately, 9:00pm...
Framingham Police: Boston Man Smashes Window With Victim Inside Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Boston man at 1 a.m. at the Walmart parking lot at 121 Worcester Road on Sunday morning, October 23. Police arrested at 1:12 a.m. Paulus G. Lewis, 34, of 846 Huntington Avenue in Boston. He was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200.
whdh.com
Boston Police seek public’s help identifying man in connection with credit card fraud
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police asked for the public’s assistance Tuesday in identifying a man in connection with credit card fraud. In a blog post, detectives alleged the person was connected to credit card fraud in various locations throughout the city on Sunday, Oct. 23. Police urged anyone...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Monday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash at Main Street and Worcester Road last night, just after 6:30 p.m. There were no injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was “cited for unlicensed operation,” said the Police spokesperson. There was a crash at this intersection...
Barber shot and killed in Dorchester remembered for good deeds
BOSTON - Friends are remembering 43-year-old Herman Maxwell Hylton, the man they know as Max, a popular barber who was shot and killed inside Celebrity Cut on Washington Street in Dorchester Wednesday night while he was on the job. It's outraged the community and those who know him. Friends who spoke with WBZ-TV did not want to be identified. "If I needed someone to talk to, he's just that person," one man said. "It's bad. Boston's bad we've got to fix this community guys, we got to do something, like something got to give." It's a message police are trying...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
Mario C. D’Eramo, 69, Teamster & Truck Driver
SHERBORN – Mario C. D’Eramo, age 69, a longtime resident of Sherborn passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, with family at his side. Born in Ginestra degli Schiavoni, in the region of Campania, Italy, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Olga (Secola) D’Eramo and was predeceased by two sons, Camillo D’Eramo and Vincenzo D’Eramo.
Missing 16-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in danger, police seek public’s help in New England
Police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old that may be within 100 miles of Raynham.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0