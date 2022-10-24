BOSTON - Friends are remembering 43-year-old Herman Maxwell Hylton, the man they know as Max, a popular barber who was shot and killed inside Celebrity Cut on Washington Street in Dorchester Wednesday night while he was on the job. It's outraged the community and those who know him. Friends who spoke with WBZ-TV did not want to be identified. "If I needed someone to talk to, he's just that person," one man said. "It's bad. Boston's bad we've got to fix this community guys, we got to do something, like something got to give." It's a message police are trying...

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO