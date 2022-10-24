ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Fire Responds To Mass Pike Rollover Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire and Mass State Police responded to a rollover crash last night, October 27, on the Mass Pike in Framingham. Framingham Fire engine 4, Rescue 1, Ambulance 1 and Ambulance 5, along with fire command, responded to the Mass Pike Westbound lane around 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 115.6 for a 2-vehicle crash, with rollover, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Police log: $20K bitcoin scam; spate of car break-ins; beanstalks cut down

The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of Aug. 29-Sept. 2:. On August 30, 2022 at 9:18 a.m. Officers and Detectives served default warrants issued by the Dedham District Court for receiving stolen property to two people. A female was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court. A male was placed into custody and transported to Dedham District Court.
WELLESLEY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Vehicles Towed After Winter Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Two vehicles were towed after a Monday morning crash on Winter Street in Framingham. The crash happened at 7:18 a.m. at 633 Winter Street. Vehicle one was turning left into Keefe Tech’s driveway, when vehicle two rear-ended vehicle one, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man After 3-Vehicle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man following a 3-car rear-end crash on Monday morning, October 24. The crash happened at 6:09 a.m. at 1 William Welch Way in Framingham. Police arrested at 6:51 a.m. Gerber F. Molina Garcia, 23, of 182 Hollis Street of Framingham. Garcia had...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver in Monday Night Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash at Main Street and Worcester Road last night, just after 6:30 p.m. There were no injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was “cited for unlicensed operation,” said the Police spokesperson. There was a crash at this intersection...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Barber shot and killed in Dorchester remembered for good deeds

BOSTON - Friends are remembering 43-year-old Herman Maxwell Hylton, the man they know as Max, a popular barber who was shot and killed inside Celebrity Cut on Washington Street in Dorchester Wednesday night while he was on the job. It's outraged the community and those who know him. Friends who spoke with WBZ-TV did not want to be identified. "If I needed someone to talk to, he's just that person," one man said. "It's bad. Boston's bad we've got to fix this community guys, we got to do something, like something got to give." It's a message police are trying...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mario C. D’Eramo, 69, Teamster & Truck Driver

SHERBORN – Mario C. D’Eramo, age 69, a longtime resident of Sherborn passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, with family at his side. Born in Ginestra degli Schiavoni, in the region of Campania, Italy, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Olga (Secola) D’Eramo and was predeceased by two sons, Camillo D’Eramo and Vincenzo D’Eramo.
SHERBORN, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

