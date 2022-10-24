Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
SUNY Oswego’s Media Summit looks at need for diversity in sports media
OSWEGO — Aspiring SUNY Oswego journalists and a panel of experienced sports media personalities gathered at SUNY Oswego Wednesday for the university’s annual Dr. Lewis B. O'Donnell Media Summit, where they discussed the need for diversity in the booth, in the studio, and on the field of play.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Local business partners with Oswego County Youth Creating Change Coalition
OSWEGO — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition and the Oswego County Youth Creating Change Coalition have partnered with 5 Points Wine and Liquor in a local Sticker Shock Campaign. The campaign serves to keep alcohol sales limited to the intended customers ages 21 and older. The campaign consists of...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Shawn M. Thorpe
Shawn M. Thorpe, 37, of Oswego passed unexpectedly on Oct. 25, 2022. Shawn was born in Oswego to parents Natalie Wolfe and the late Cecil Thorpe.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
FCSD test scores show room for improvement with standardized assessments
FULTON — Test results for state assessments are in, and administrators are asking how improvements can be implemented to raise scores and defeat a lack of concern for the tests in the Fulton City School District. During a Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, board...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton’s Women’s Club gears up for annual craft show fundraiser
FULTON — The Fulton Women’s Club is getting ready for its annual craft fair, which will raise money to help a high school senior and their higher education expenses. The women’s club met for its monthly lunch Wednesday at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton, and this time, members spread the word of its beloved annual craft show fundraiser that will raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.
newyorkupstate.com
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help
The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OFD approved for budget increase to cover possible overtime
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Oswego City Fire Department’s request for $65,000 to cover overtime for the remainder of the year. According to OFD Chief Randall Griffin, the department’s request is not unusual because of how they make their annual budget.
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Local runners race in Liberty League meet
MARCELLUS — The Mexico, Hannibal, and Phoenix varsity boys cross country teams took part in the OHSL Liberty League Championships Wednesday. Cazenovia claimed the team title. Mexico placed fourth, Hannibal was sixth, and Phoenix placed 10th.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
River View Pediatrics purchases former Tops market in Fulton
FULTON — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced that River View Pediatrics, 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for its practice. “This property, which has been vacant since 2018 and was a local supermarket...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Kathleen A. Reed
Kathleen A. Reed, 75, of Oswego died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, after a long illness. Mrs. Reed always found enjoyment in gardening and her quiet time was spent reading her bible, and meditating on the scriptures she read. Mrs. Reed was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother. Mrs. Reed loved spending time with her grandsons and sharing many special moments and making lasting memories for them to always cherish. She was predeceased by her husband Lyman H. Reed Sr. in 2005. Mrs. Reed is survived by her children Susan (Matthew) Bennett of Oswego, Lyman (Nicole) Reed Jr. of Oswego, Robert (Jaimi) Reed of Oswego, Renee (Josh) Gibson of Oswego; grandsons Blake and Cole Reed; and her sister Mary (John) Doud of Fulton. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by her family. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 13 County Route 85, Fulton, NY. Burial will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego.
Company news: Beardsley Architects + Engineers announces new hires
Beardsley Architects + Engineers recently expanded the firm’s team with four new hires. Jacob A. Perez Gangi joined Beardsley’s structural engineering team in the firm’s Auburn office. A recent graduate of Clarkson University with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, he had previously spent the summer of 2021 as structural engineering intern with the firm. At Beardsley, Perez Gangi will be working on industrial, governmental, and higher education projects.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Marks New Start For Former Miller Brewing/Attis Ethanol Site
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup on Monday announced an emergency declaration aimed at extinguishing a long smoldering silo fire at the former Miller Brewing and Attis Ethanol facility in the Town of Volney. The declaration marks a new beginning for the underutilized industrial site that once served as an...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harold A. Hurlbut
Harold A. Hurlbut, 79, life resident of Mexico, NY, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. He was born on Feb. 4, 1943 in Oswego, NY, to the late Harold C. and Dorothy Fox Hurlbut. He was a 1961 Graduate of Mexico Academy and Central Schools. Harold worked as a...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
William F. Vant
The family of William F. Vant, age 71, announces that he passed away peacefully, Oct. 23, 2022, in St. Albans. He was born in Fulton, NY, April 22, 1951, to Joseph and Clara (Sheldon) Vant. He graduated from the G.Ray Bodley High School. Then he received his Associates Degree from SUNY Canton, and attended Cornell University.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port City to reimburse Oswego County for foreclosed properties
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council is entering into an agreement with Oswego County to avoid tax foreclosed city properties heading to the county auction. At Monday’s Common Council meeting, councilors unanimously approved for the city to reimburse Oswego County for foreclosed properties within the city of Oswego.
Central New York Town Turns Into Bedford Falls for a Wonderful Weekend in December
Seneca Falls will transform into Bedford Falls for one wonderful weekend this December to celebrate the 76th anniversary of "It's a Wonderful Life." Every December the town changes its name for one weekend, to honor the iconic Christmas movie many believe was inspired by Seneca Falls. Surviving actors from the film even come to town to celebrate.
localsyr.com
Mayor Walsh announces another road reconstruction project
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced another road reconstruction project that will begin on October 27. The reconstruction is centered on Hood Ave. on the Northside. Crews will begin to pave Hood Ave. from Court St. to Butternut St. The road will remain open to...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Cover story – Laura Hand: Using her platform for good
Laura Hand had always believed she could use her position as a broadcast journalist to shed a positive light on the Syracuse community and all it had to offer. During her 47-year career as a reporter and anchor at NBC 3 and CNY Central News, “I saw my job as giving a voice to people and groups who were doing good things, but didn’t have a place to tell their stories,” she said. “I was never at a loss for having people who wanted to come through the door and talk.”
Comments / 0