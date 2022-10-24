ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman charged after stabbing
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville suspect wanted for robbing victim at gunpoint

The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man in custody after deadly hit and run

A man is in custody following a deadly hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police warn of fake crime posts

Mt. Juliet Police are warning about a fake social media post about a woman who was a victim of crime.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 injured in Columbia ambulance crash

Two people were flown to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Monday around noon.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Digital parking meter overhaul in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Redesigning Nashville

Architects from all across the country gathered Wednesday morning to beautify a Nashville park.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Wynonna Judd to recreate 'Farewell Tour' at MTSU's Murphy Center

Get ready, country fans! Next week, legendary musician Wynonna Judd is going to headline a historic, star-studded concert event at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Expanding voting rights for some felons

450,000 Tennesseans are excluded from the November election.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Some of the shelter’s volunteers refer to Otis as “nearly perfect”, and it’s no surprise when you learn a little more about him. Otis is a gentle dog, but can summon some good energy when the time calls. He is good with other dogs and is cat-friendly. He loves to show his affection for those who work with him, and is great on a leash. Otis is about a year old and weighs 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

The queen of Country and Pop music, Shania Twain is coming to Music City with special guest appearances by Kelsey Ballerini and Breland! Watch News 2 at 11 a.m. this week for your chance at winning a pair of tickets to see her live in concert at Geodis Park in Nashville on June 25, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — HerMD is paving the way for how women are treated and taken care of when it comes to their medical needs. Founder and creator of HerMD Dr. Somi Javaid MD says a huge inspiration for starting the clinic was after her mother had to be treated for a vascular disease. The diagnosis for her mother was a surprise considering she is a healthy person in her mid-40s Javaid told Local On 2.
NASHVILLE, TN

