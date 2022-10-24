Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas …. Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a lack of sidewalks.
WKRN
Family looking for driver involved in Williamson County hit-and-run
It only takes a couple of seconds for everything to change. Family looking for driver involved in Williamson …. It only takes a couple of seconds for everything to change. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing...
WKRN
Woman charged after stabbing
Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown …. Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown Nashville. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a lack of sidewalks. TN mental health...
WKRN
Clarksville suspect wanted for robbing victim at gunpoint
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man. Clarksville suspect wanted for robbing victim at …. The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man. Reward offered after dozens of firearms stolen from...
WKRN
‘He’s a good family man’: Middle TN family remembers father after apartment fire
With the winter months just around the corner, safety is at the top of many minds, especially after several deadly fires across the state this month. ‘He’s a good family man’: Middle TN family remembers …. With the winter months just around the corner, safety is at the...
WKRN
Man in custody after deadly hit and run
A man is in custody following a deadly hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month. A man is in custody following a deadly hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in...
WKRN
Tennessee man pulled over for driving too slow leads to fentanyl bust
Driving way too slow gets an ex-con a quick ride to a Tennessee jail with close to a pound of pure fentanyl. Tennessee man pulled over for driving too slow leads …. Driving way too slow gets an ex-con a quick ride to a Tennessee jail with close to a pound of pure fentanyl.
WKRN
Rutherford County man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to girls
A Rutherford County man was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls earlier this month. Rutherford County man arrested for allegedly exposing …. A Rutherford County man was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls earlier this month. Expanding voting...
WKRN
Police warn of fake crime posts
Mt. Juliet Police are warning about a fake social media post about a woman who was a victim of crime. Mt. Juliet Police are warning about a fake social media post about a woman who was a victim of crime. Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic …. Adidas ends...
WKRN
2 injured in Columbia ambulance crash
Two people were flown to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Monday around noon. Two people were flown to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Monday around noon. Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic …. Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks. Report: Reading, math scores dipped during...
WKRN
‘We really need help’: Mother pleading for son’s murderer to come forward
EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “This pain is unlike any pain I’ve ever experienced,” Shameka Brown Kinzer said. Many questions remain after an 18-year-old boy was found shot to death in East Nashville. The mother of Isaac Brown is now pleading for someone to come forward...
WKRN
Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect more homes to schools
Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a lack of sidewalks. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a...
WKRN
Digital parking meter overhaul in downtown Nashville
Digital parking meter overhaul in downtown Nashville. Digital parking meter overhaul in downtown Nashville. Nearly 100 firefighters work to control Warren County …. Crews in Warren County are working to battle a fire outside of McMinnville. Nearly 100 firefighters work to control Warren County …. Crews in Warren County are...
WKRN
Redesigning Nashville
Architects from all across the country gathered Wednesday morning to beautify a Nashville park. Architects from all across the country gathered Wednesday morning to beautify a Nashville park. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in...
WKRN
Wynonna Judd to recreate ‘Farewell Tour’ at MTSU’s Murphy Center
Get ready, country fans! Next week, legendary musician Wynonna Judd is going to headline a historic, star-studded concert event at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). Wynonna Judd to recreate ‘Farewell Tour’ at MTSU’s …. Get ready, country fans! Next week, legendary musician Wynonna Judd is going to...
WKRN
Expanding voting rights for some felons
450,000 Tennesseans are excluded from the November election. 450,000 Tennesseans are excluded from the November election. Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown …. Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown Nashville. Teen girl reported missing from Putnam County. Teen girl reported missing from Putnam County. Hit-and-run crash in Bordeaux.
WKRN
Pets of the Week for October 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Some of the shelter’s volunteers refer to Otis as “nearly perfect”, and it’s no surprise when you learn a little more about him. Otis is a gentle dog, but can summon some good energy when the time calls. He is good with other dogs and is cat-friendly. He loves to show his affection for those who work with him, and is great on a leash. Otis is about a year old and weighs 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert
Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert. Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert. Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic …. Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks. Report: Reading, math scores dipped during pandemic. New data reveals there was a big drop off for student performance nationwide...
WKRN
Watch to win tickets to see Shania Twain!
The queen of Country and Pop music, Shania Twain is coming to Music City with special guest appearances by Kelsey Ballerini and Breland! Watch News 2 at 11 a.m. this week for your chance at winning a pair of tickets to see her live in concert at Geodis Park in Nashville on June 25, 2023.
WKRN
HerMD: Stigma-free patient experience for women
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — HerMD is paving the way for how women are treated and taken care of when it comes to their medical needs. Founder and creator of HerMD Dr. Somi Javaid MD says a huge inspiration for starting the clinic was after her mother had to be treated for a vascular disease. The diagnosis for her mother was a surprise considering she is a healthy person in her mid-40s Javaid told Local On 2.
Comments / 0