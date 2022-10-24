Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
Highland Village City Council supports county road improvement bond proposal
Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting the passage of a bond that would help with road construction projects in the city. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting a Denton County Bond Proposition that would help pay for construction on Highland Village Road and...
Coppell ISD board member resigns; candidate application opens
Tracy Fisher resigned from the Coppell ISD board of trustees. (Courtesy Coppell ISD) Coppell ISD board member Tracy Fisher resigned from the district’s board of trustees during its Oct. 17 meeting. Fisher’s resignation, which went into effect Oct. 23, comes as she runs for the State Board of Education...
Shorthorn
Arlington City Council passes interlocal contract changes, reviews zoning case
Arlington City Council passed resolutions to update citywide construction codes and approved UTA funding to further develop Downtown Arlington during its Tuesday evening meeting. The council passed an ordinance to amend city construction codes. The International Code Council and the National Fire Protection Association update codes on a three-year cycle,...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Residents Oppose Strip Mall Demolition
(WBAP/KLIF) — Residents opposing the demolition of a Fort Worth strip mall are making their voices heard. The Fort Worth City Council decides on November 8th on whether or not to allow a strip mall to be demolished along 7th Street. Kimco Realty received unanimous approval from the Fort...
Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green
Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
McKinney officials break ground on new City Hall
City staff members helped to break ground on the new city hall project. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The city of McKinney hosted a groundbreaking for the new McKinney City Hall on Oct. 24. The event marked the beginning of construction for a $104 million project that has been in the works...
Multiacre waterpark, hotel will add 'jewel in Grapevine’s crown’
Signs will be located at the Grapevine Mills Boulevard entrance, along SH 121 and at the Kubota Drive entrance. (Illustration courtesy city of Grapevine) Grapevine City Council approved zoning for an entertainment and attraction area for the Stand Rock Resort and Water Park at its Oct. 18 meeting. The Grapevine Water Park Resort will be located at 3509 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., next to Kubota Drive and along SH 121.
starlocalmedia.com
City Issues Boil Water Notice for Commercial Industrial Zone in Carrollton; no residential customers affected
The City of Carrollton has issued a boil water notice after Public Works – public water system (PWS) 0570034 – recognized there was a problem with the water pressure at the Golden Bear Booster Station located at 2408 Tarpley Road this morning. Due to the low water pressure,...
Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project ahead of schedule
The Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project could be finished before its expected December 2024 completion date. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project continues to make progress. Construction crews are working ahead of schedule, Lewisville’s City Engineer David Salmon said. They completed...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announces appointment of interim superintendent
Brad Schnautz will begin his position as interim superintendent position Jan. 1. (Courtesy Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) Brad Schnautz was chosen as interim superintendent of Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. The board of trustees unanimously approved Schnautz for the position at its Oct. 24 meeting. He has served as the district’s deputy superintendent since July...
Reconstruction work on Johnson Road in Keller slated to cost $7.2 million
The Johnson Road project spans from Hallelujah Trail to Rhonda Road. (Community Impact) The Keller City Council approved the reconstruction of Johnson Road during its Sept. 20 meeting. McClendon Construction, from Burleson, had the winning bid of over $7.2 million, the third lowest bid presented to the council out of...
Section of Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound to close Oct. 29
A section of Cross Timbers Road will be closed Oct. 29. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A section of Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound will be closed Oct. 29, according to a news release from the town. Cross Timbers Road will be closed from Panorama Trail to US 377 while paving...
McKinney ISD board adopts 2023-24 calendar
McKinney ISD staff presented the 2023-23 calendar during its Oct. 25 meeting. (Community Impact staff) McKinney ISD’s 2023-24 school year will begin Aug. 9, 2023, and end May 23, 2024. The school board approved the proposed calendar Oct. 24. MISD Chief Communications Officer Cody Cunningham said the upcoming school...
Early voting now open for Plano ISD propositions, elected offices on Nov. 8 ballot
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting began Oct. 24 in Richardson and will run through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 general election. On the ballot in Richardson are five propositions for Plano ISD residents and a host of candidates at the federal, state and county levels.
Candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County commissioner, Precinct 4
I have unfinished business to do for the county. The $3.2 billion US 380 freeway project still needs my attention through the environmental clearance and funding processes. Other freeway corridors need to be identified and secured. The county has started a major building program that needs my experience and expertise. Finally, the county is facing challenges with recruiting and retaining entry-level and mid-level employees, and I am working to increase county pay for its employees.
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
Traffic changes coming soon in Coppell as South Belt Line reconstruction continues
Traffic changes are expected to take place in Coppell as the South Belt Line reconstruction project continues. (Courtesy Pexels) Traffic changes are expected to take place in Coppell as the South Belt Line reconstruction project continues. The project’s contractor is on schedule to make a traffic switch starting Oct. 31,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton Residents Vote on Decriminalizing Small Amounts of Marijuana
Decriminalizing marijuana is on the ballot for the November elections in Denton. The group known as Decriminalize Denton was posting signs Thursday outside polling places in the city about Proposition B. The proposition ends citations and arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. “We have reached out to tens of thousands...
Health-conscious cafe now operating in The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller
The Athletic Cafe at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller opened in September. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Athletic Cafe is the name of the new eatery at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club, 660 Keller Smithfield Road, Keller. The previous cafe was Nurish, and a grand opening for the new cafe will be held soon. Ingrid Fioroni, one of two people who operate the cafe, said the new model is a healthy cafe that provides all-natural ingredients. The eatery will not serve items with additives, food coloring, dairy, high-fructose sugar or genetically modified meats.
