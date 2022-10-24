ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Highland Village City Council supports county road improvement bond proposal

Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting the passage of a bond that would help with road construction projects in the city. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting a Denton County Bond Proposition that would help pay for construction on Highland Village Road and...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Shorthorn

Arlington City Council passes interlocal contract changes, reviews zoning case

Arlington City Council passed resolutions to update citywide construction codes and approved UTA funding to further develop Downtown Arlington during its Tuesday evening meeting. The council passed an ordinance to amend city construction codes. The International Code Council and the National Fire Protection Association update codes on a three-year cycle,...
ARLINGTON, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Residents Oppose Strip Mall Demolition

(WBAP/KLIF) — Residents opposing the demolition of a Fort Worth strip mall are making their voices heard. The Fort Worth City Council decides on November 8th on whether or not to allow a strip mall to be demolished along 7th Street. Kimco Realty received unanimous approval from the Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green

Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Multiacre waterpark, hotel will add 'jewel in Grapevine’s crown’

Signs will be located at the Grapevine Mills Boulevard entrance, along SH 121 and at the Kubota Drive entrance. (Illustration courtesy city of Grapevine) Grapevine City Council approved zoning for an entertainment and attraction area for the Stand Rock Resort and Water Park at its Oct. 18 meeting. The Grapevine Water Park Resort will be located at 3509 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., next to Kubota Drive and along SH 121.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project ahead of schedule

The Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project could be finished before its expected December 2024 completion date. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project continues to make progress. Construction crews are working ahead of schedule, Lewisville’s City Engineer David Salmon said. They completed...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County commissioner, Precinct 4

I have unfinished business to do for the county. The $3.2 billion US 380 freeway project still needs my attention through the environmental clearance and funding processes. Other freeway corridors need to be identified and secured. The county has started a major building program that needs my experience and expertise. Finally, the county is facing challenges with recruiting and retaining entry-level and mid-level employees, and I am working to increase county pay for its employees.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton Residents Vote on Decriminalizing Small Amounts of Marijuana

Decriminalizing marijuana is on the ballot for the November elections in Denton. The group known as Decriminalize Denton was posting signs Thursday outside polling places in the city about Proposition B. The proposition ends citations and arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. “We have reached out to tens of thousands...
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Health-conscious cafe now operating in The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller

The Athletic Cafe at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller opened in September. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Athletic Cafe is the name of the new eatery at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club, 660 Keller Smithfield Road, Keller. The previous cafe was Nurish, and a grand opening for the new cafe will be held soon. Ingrid Fioroni, one of two people who operate the cafe, said the new model is a healthy cafe that provides all-natural ingredients. The eatery will not serve items with additives, food coloring, dairy, high-fructose sugar or genetically modified meats.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

