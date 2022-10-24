Read full article on original website
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BALTIMORE RAVENS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — BALTIMORE: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, LB Josh Bynes, DE Calais Campbell, OG Ben Cleveland, RB Mike Davis, WR Tylan Wallace. TAMPA BAY: TE Cameron Brate, CB Carlton Davis, WR Russell Gage, OG Luke Goedeke, DT Akiem Hicks, DB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine Winfield.
Rams striving to end long regular-season skid against 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' rivalry with the 49ers has been thoroughly, shockingly one-sided in San Francisco's favor over the past several seasons. Well, except in the one meeting that mattered the most. But that NFC championship game victory by the Rams last January meant nothing...
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. ARIZONA CARDINALS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS...
Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22
TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 6:56. Bal_Drake 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:11. Bal_Likely 10 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :12. Bal_Duvernay 15 run (Tucker kick), 6:55. TB_FG Succop 26, 4:54. Bal_FG Tucker 30, 2:12. TB_J.Jones 8 pass from Brady (run failed), :49. A_68,912. BalTB. First downs2720. Total Net...
Raiders seek 2nd straight win as they visit reeling Saints
LAS VEGAS (2-4) at NEW ORLEANS (2-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. BETTING LINE: Raiders by 1½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 3-3, Saints 2-5. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 7-6-1. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat Saints 34-24, Sept. 21, 2020, at Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat...
Poyer's trip to next Bills game shorter after drive to KC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Even though he’s cleared for air travel, safety Jordan Poyer’s commute to the Buffalo Bills’ next game will thankfully be much shorter. Rather than spending 17 hours sitting in the back of a rented van on the way to Kansas City two weeks ago, Poyer’s route Sunday will cover just a few miles from his home in suburban Buffalo to the Bills' stadium for a night game against the Green Bay Packers.
Court documents show Britt Reid drank at Kansas City Chiefs’ facility prior to 2021 crash
Court documents obtained by Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports confirmed that former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid drank
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
PHI Nola(R)332-13.127-43.326-103.172-1 HOU Verlander(R)8:03p221-06.3011-12.118-31.862-0 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Today in Sports History-Francis scores his 1,000th NHL point
1939 — Kansas State’s homecoming contest against Nebraska is the second college football game ever televised, following the Fordham-Waynesburg contest in New York earlier this fall. The Cornhuskers spoil homecoming with a 25-9 triumph in Manhattan, Kan., before a limited Nebraska ETV audience in the surrounding area. 1950...
Phoenix faces New Orleans in conference matchup
New Orleans Pelicans (3-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads to Phoenix for a Western Conference matchup. Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per game last...
Golden State 123, Miami 110
MIAMI (110) Butler 8-13 7-7 27, Martin 3-10 0-0 8, Adebayo 10-13 6-8 26, Herro 3-12 0-0 7, Lowry 4-10 2-2 12, Jovic 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson 1-7 0-0 3, Strus 5-11 1-2 14, Vincent 3-8 2-3 9. Totals 39-88 18-22 110. GOLDEN STATE (123) D.Green 5-10 0-1 10, Wiggins...
Coyotes take on the Jets after Gostisbehere's 2-goal showing
Winnipeg Jets (3-3-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-0, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -172, Coyotes +143; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets after Shayne Gostisbehere's two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Coyotes' 6-3...
Buffalo and Chicago face off in out-of-conference matchup
Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-3-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres play the Chicago Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall and a 17-18-6 record at home last season. The Sabres scored 47 power-play goals...
Nashville takes losing streak into matchup with St. Louis
St. Louis Blues (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-4-1, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -158, Blues +135; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators enter a matchup with the St. Louis Blues as losers of five straight games. Nashville had a...
LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Timberwolves Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 2
Anaheim110—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Zegras 4 (Terry, Kulikov), 14:25. 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 1 (Paul, Perbix), 17:18. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 2 (Myers, Hedman), 18:44. Penalties_Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking), 8:10. Second Period_4, Anaheim, Terry 4, 16:39. Penalties_Shattenkirk, ANA (Tripping), 3:33. Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Hagel 3 (Sergachev, Colton), 15:33...
San Jose hosts Tampa Bay after Couture's 2-goal showing
Tampa Bay Lightning (4-4-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-7-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Logan Couture scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. San Jose had...
Boston brings 4-game win streak into matchup against Columbus
Boston Bruins (7-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-5-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -159, Blue Jackets +133; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus...
Philadelphia travels to Toronto for conference showdown
Philadelphia 76ers (1-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Philadelphia in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Toronto went 10-6 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home a season ago. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5...
Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99
L.A. LAKERS (99) James 8-21 1-2 19, Walker IV 6-14 2-3 15, Davis 11-19 0-1 22, Beverley 1-4 4-4 6, Reaves 3-5 0-0 8, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan 2-3 0-0 6, Toscano-Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 3-8 0-0 6, Jones 1-2 2-4 4, Christie 0-0 2-2 2, Nunn 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 40-90 11-16 99.
