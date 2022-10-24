ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mum of murdered nine-year-old girl Charlise Mutten to face court today over a burglary that allegedly helped her fiance accumulate several weapons

By Luke Costin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yf3vC_0il2Gegr00
Charlise Mutten's body was found in a barrel after she went missing in the Blue Mountains 

A Sydney court is due to sentence the mother of murdered nine-year-old Charlise Mutten over a home invasion.

Charlise's body was found in a barrel dumped near the Colo River, northwest of Sydney, after a five-day search in January.

Her mother's fiancé, Justin Stein, was charged with the girl's murder, which allegedly took place on his family's multimillion-dollar Blue Mountains property days before she was reported missing.

Kallista Mutten, 39, has not been implicated in the alleged murder.

However, she's due to be sentenced in Campbelltown Local Court on Tuesday for an earlier burglary, uncovered during the murder investigation.

Police in July alleged Stein and Mutten worked together to steal two guns from a Mount Wilson property in 2021.

Stein has been charged with several firearms offences and aggravated break and enter in company. He remains before the courts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cawfw_0il2Gegr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2P69_0il2Gegr00
Justin Stein (pictured) was also charged with aggravated break and enter of a Mount Wilson property

Daily Mail

