Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
This 282-Year-Old Hotel in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Not Haunted
Located in downtown Hampton, Lamie’s Inn was built in 1740, according to its earliest known documents. Having been there many times in my life, I can tell you that, especially at this time of year, it is not haunted. Originally a residential home, the building was purchased in 1760...
Bagel Connoisseurs Claim This Dover, NH, Deli Has the Best of the Best
Growing up in a Jewish household, bagels are basically part of my DNA. My go-to is an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese topped with lox, red onion, and capers. I know what you are thinking: "Dang, girl! Your breath must be kicking after that!" It sure is. But is it worth it? Abso freakin' lutely!
WMUR.com
Man in custody after police pursuit across major Seacoast roads, police say
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A man is in custody after allegedly leading state police on an hour-long chase through several Seacoast towns Thursday morning that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Police said Justin DiGaetano, 32, of Portland, Maine, was driving a U-Haul pickup truck when he crashed...
When is the New Buffalo Wild Wings Opening in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?
My husband Steven and I have always been big Buffalo Wild Wings enthusiasts! There was one where we went to school in Amherst, Massachusetts, and we were proud regulars. Is there anything more delicious than their Asian Zing wings? I'll answer my own question: NO! No there is not!. And...
New Hampshire and Maine Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
Deadwick’s Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast’s ‘Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret’
We're in the home stretch of spooky season, so what better time to talk about one of this writer's favorite shops in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?. Tucked away on Sheafe Street is Deadwick's Etherial Emporium, a metaphysical store that describes itself on its Facebook as "The Seacoast's best kept magical retail secret." It's part of Pickwick's Mercantile which, in addition to the title business (another favorite), is comprised of Lady Pickwick's, Pickwick's at the Banke, and Fezziwig's Food and Fountain. All of these places are worth visiting, and possess a unique historic charm unlike any other shops in the area. The employees even dress in period garb.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson
Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement
A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
We’re a Family of 4 in New Hampshire and Shop Mostly at Hannaford — Here’s How Much We Spent on Groceries This Week
Number of people in household: 4; my husband (Alex) and me, plus our two kids (Nick and Tommy) Age: 37 (me), 39 (Alex), 7 (Nick), and 22 months (Tommy) Occupation: I’m a part-time freelance copy editor and full-time at-home parent, and Alex works in university administration. Where you shopped:...
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire
You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
whdh.com
Sailor without life jacket whose boat capsized in Lake Winnipesaukee rescued
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old sailor whose boat began sinking in Lake Winnipesaukee was rescued by Wolfeboro Fire Rescue, according to New Hampshire State Police. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the man, Dylan Sutton of Hampton, New Hampshire, called 911 to report that his boat had capsized in Winter Harbor. He said he was 150-200 feet from shore, didn’t have a life jacket, and thought his 17-foot boat was slowly sinking. The call then disconnected and dispatchers couldn’t reach him again. New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Wolfeboro Fire Rescue and Wolfeboro Police all responded.
WMUR.com
American Medical Response expands 'Earn While You Learn' program to fill staffing roles
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Local fire and emergency medical crews are hoping that expanding training will help fill their staffing shortages stemming from the pandemic. American Medical Response ambulance service is offering an expansion of its "Earn While You Learn" course. “Our healthcare system has been impacted in so many...
This Quaint New England Town is Begging Visitors Not to Drive There Right Now
Quaint New England towns are loved not just by us locals, but visitors all over the world. So, learning that one town, during the fall no less, is begging everyone to not drive there right now, has made us curious. I'm talking about Salem, Massachusetts. It's always a hot destination...
If You Want a Colorful New England Spring, The University of New Hampshire Says to Plant This Now
Fall is the best time to take advantage of the cooler weather and soil by doing some gardening before the first freeze. Taking advantage of this time of year means a colorful, beautiful yard for those who take an hour or so to plant bulbs. The University of New Hampshire...
JUST IN: Car Crashes, Sinks, in Maine Pond Early Tuesday Morning
According to WGME 13, a car ended up in Maine's Peabody Pond early on Tuesday morning. Crew responded in the early morning hours Tuesday to Peabody Pond in the Maine town of Sebago. The car had gone into the water from the boat launch, according to officials. At this time,...
manchesterinklink.com
Remains of 47 people unclaimed; funeral home seeks family members before Nov. 2 crypt burial
MANCHESTER, NH – There are nearly 50 people whose cremated remains have not been claimed by their family members. Most of these people died within the last couple of years. Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematory is hoping to connect the cremains with their family members. If this doesn’t happen...
What’s the Rule With Dogs Not Allowed in Some New England Cemeteries?
There has been much debate over the years about what you can and cannot do in a cemetery. What are the rules? Can you walk on a grave? Can you bring your pet? Can you bring a deceased owners dog to visit?. So many questions have popped up, so here's...
