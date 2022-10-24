ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, NH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

Deadwick’s Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast’s ‘Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret’

We're in the home stretch of spooky season, so what better time to talk about one of this writer's favorite shops in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?. Tucked away on Sheafe Street is Deadwick's Etherial Emporium, a metaphysical store that describes itself on its Facebook as "The Seacoast's best kept magical retail secret." It's part of Pickwick's Mercantile which, in addition to the title business (another favorite), is comprised of Lady Pickwick's, Pickwick's at the Banke, and Fezziwig's Food and Fountain. All of these places are worth visiting, and possess a unique historic charm unlike any other shops in the area. The employees even dress in period garb.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson

Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
DURHAM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement

A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
SEABROOK, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Guardrail Hit Leads to High Speed Chase Through NH Seacoast

A Portland man who hit a guard rail with a U-Haul pickup on Route 101 in Raymond Thursday morning led police on a multi-town pursuit that ended with four deflated tires. State Police troopers tried to stop the pick-up around 7:10 a.m. in Hampton after the driver,Justin B. Digatano, 32, exited onto Route 1. As the troopers walked towards the stopped pickup Digatano took off. The troopers followed Digatano as he went at a high rate of speed weaving through traffic north onto Route 1, west on Route 101 and onto Interstate 95 and the Spaulding Turnpike north into Dover.
RAYMOND, NH
97.5 WOKQ

This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire

You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
TILTON, NH
whdh.com

Sailor without life jacket whose boat capsized in Lake Winnipesaukee rescued

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old sailor whose boat began sinking in Lake Winnipesaukee was rescued by Wolfeboro Fire Rescue, according to New Hampshire State Police. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the man, Dylan Sutton of Hampton, New Hampshire, called 911 to report that his boat had capsized in Winter Harbor. He said he was 150-200 feet from shore, didn’t have a life jacket, and thought his 17-foot boat was slowly sinking. The call then disconnected and dispatchers couldn’t reach him again. New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Wolfeboro Fire Rescue and Wolfeboro Police all responded.
WOLFEBORO, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy