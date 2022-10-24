ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How did these former Ohio State offensive players do Week 7 in the NFL?

By Josh Keatley
 4 days ago
As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Penn State Nittany Lions, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.

The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense. Here are the former offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 7 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene-The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 35-17, and Joe Burrow completed 34-of-42 passing attempts for 481 yards and threw touchdowns. Burrow added 20 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions, 24-6, and Ezekiel Elliott ran the ball 15 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders defeated the Green Bay Packers, 23-21, and Curtis Samuel accounted for five carries for 26 yards and five receptions for 53 yards.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 42-34, and Chris Olave snagged seven receptions for 106 yards.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders defeated the Green Bay Packers, 23-21, and Terry McLaurin snagged five receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

List

