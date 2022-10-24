The following statement was released recently on The City of Cave Spring’s social media account:. “The Cave Spring Police Department would like residents to know: Love Street, Fannin Street, and Craven Street will be blocked off for Halloween, October 31st starting at 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. If you live on one of these streets please be aware of this so you can plan ahead! This allows the trick-or-treaters to walk around safely.”

CAVE SPRING, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO