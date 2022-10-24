Read full article on original website
Related
Home belonging to family of 5 significantly damaged in Cherokee County fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A fire caused significant damage to the home of a family of five in Canton, according to Cherokee County fire officials. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:28 p.m. to a home on fire on Glen Echo Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story home structure with extensive flames.
Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
Teenager rescued after being dumped into moving DeKalb County garbage truck
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — They may not be police officers, firemen or paramedics, but three DeKalb sanitation workers gave public service a whole new meaning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sanitation workers ZahMontay Cherry, Richard Jones and Peter Williams were given a certificate of...
‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
Deborah Moon had just gotten home with pizza for dinner when she learned her youngest daughter had been found dead at a construction site in north Cobb County earlier the same day.
Forsyth County Blotter: Man attacked with a hammer, more drug arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 6, a deputy responded to Northside Hospital Forsyth regarding a report of a man who was struck in the head by someone with a hammer.
Man shot, killed after firing on Hall County deputy, sheriff says
A man who fired on a Hall County deputy was killed Tuesday night when the deputy returned fire, sheriff’s officials said.
wrganews.com
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street
Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
Woman injured after truck carrying liquid nitrogen crashes in Suwanee
A truck carrying liquid nitrogen was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Suwanee that left a woman with minor injuries, officials said.
wrganews.com
Cave Spring to set up roadblocks during Halloween
The following statement was released recently on The City of Cave Spring’s social media account:. “The Cave Spring Police Department would like residents to know: Love Street, Fannin Street, and Craven Street will be blocked off for Halloween, October 31st starting at 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. If you live on one of these streets please be aware of this so you can plan ahead! This allows the trick-or-treaters to walk around safely.”
NE Ga police blotter: suspicious man leads to school lockdown, shooting victim identified
A man from Martin is arrested in Franklin County, accused of the suspicious behavior that led to this week’s lockdown at Carnesville Elementary School: charges against 58 year-old Daryl Davis were leveled after he came up on the campus of the school wearing a hooded mask. Charges include Interference with the Operation of a School.
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police arrest Rome Man after Vehicular Assault injures Child
According to a report by WBHF Radio, 44-year-old Marion Shug Thomas was arrested at his residence in Rome by the Cartersville Police after he used his vehicle to assault and injure a woman and child. Thomas allegedly chased the victim and rammed his Escalade into her Nissan Altima. He reportedly...
fox5atlanta.com
Driver runover, killed after crash on GA 400 exit ramp
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly accident along the interchange of Georgia Highway 400 onto Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police,...
Missing teen found alive after being dumped into DeKalb garbage truck
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three sanitation workers got the fright of a lifetime when a human arm started waving at them from inside a trash bin. Officials say the young woman fell asleep in a trash container that was then dumped into a garbage truck. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
cobbcountycourier.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Cumberland Parkway near the South Cobb Drive intersection
According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the collision death of a pedestrian that occurred on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at around 4:05 p.m. on Cumberland Parkway east of South Cobb Drive.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb Police, a fatal crash was reported in Cobb County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday.
WTVCFOX
Walker County man said to have shot wife wanted by sheriff's office
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia:. WCSO says Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived on the...
accesswdun.com
Three people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-985
Three people suffered minor injuries after they were involved in a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 985 in Hall County. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-985 northbound near Friendship Road. A Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van was...
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
