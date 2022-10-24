ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Michelle Hall

Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street

Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
CANTON, GA
wrganews.com

Cave Spring to set up roadblocks during Halloween

The following statement was released recently on The City of Cave Spring’s social media account:. “The Cave Spring Police Department would like residents to know: Love Street, Fannin Street, and Craven Street will be blocked off for Halloween, October 31st starting at 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. If you live on one of these streets please be aware of this so you can plan ahead! This allows the trick-or-treaters to walk around safely.”
CAVE SPRING, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police arrest Rome Man after Vehicular Assault injures Child

According to a report by WBHF Radio, 44-year-old Marion Shug Thomas was arrested at his residence in Rome by the Cartersville Police after he used his vehicle to assault and injure a woman and child. Thomas allegedly chased the victim and rammed his Escalade into her Nissan Altima. He reportedly...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver runover, killed after crash on GA 400 exit ramp

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly accident along the interchange of Georgia Highway 400 onto Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police,...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
accesswdun.com

Three people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-985

Three people suffered minor injuries after they were involved in a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 985 in Hall County. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-985 northbound near Friendship Road. A Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van was...
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy