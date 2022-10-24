Read full article on original website
dayton.com
10 Italian restaurants you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area Italian restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Do...
dayton.com
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
spectrumnews1.com
Funeral held for Dayton victim of North Carolina mass shooting
DAYTON, Ohio — Dozens of mourners gathered at the House of Wheat Funeral Home on Thursday to celebrate the life of Nicole Connors, a Dayton native who was killed in a mass shooting in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 13. What You Need To Know. Nicole Connors was a Dayton...
‘It’s a shame’; Norcold to shut down facilities in two northern Miami Valley communities
SIDNEY — Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford will be transferring all...
wyso.org
Dayton invests in local organization to repair 100 low-income homes
The money will be reinvested in the Wolf Creek, Carillon, Edgemont, Miami Chapel, Five Oaks, and Old North Dayton neighborhoods. The goal is to stabilize these neighborhoods and aid residents living in unsafe conditions. This will be done through plumbing, electrical, and structural work. The city selected the neighborhoods on...
Dayton Fair Housing Symposium taking place today at Metro Library
DAYTON — The Human Relations Council (HRC) will be hosting the Dayton Fair Housing Symposium this morning at the downtown Dayton Metro Library Eichelberg Forum, a spokesperson for HRC said. It will take place from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at 215 E. 3rd Street and the doors will...
Spooky season: When to go Trick or Treating in the Miami Valley
With Halloween not far away, communities in the Miami Valley are preparing for a parade of witches and ghouls, fairies, superheroes and other fun characters to come knocking on their doors looking for candy.
spectrumnews1.com
Volunteers knocking on doors to get more Black voters to the polls
DAYTON, Ohio — Volunteers are working 14-hour days to get more Black voters to the polls. Deidra Reese and her crew are trying to get to as many houses as they can before Election Day. Reese is the program coordinator who has a volunteer canvassing team with the Ohio...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Springfield (Ohio)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio?. Springfield is nestled in Clark County on Mad River and Buck Creek in the western part of Ohio, United States. It is the County’s seat. The city had a population of fifty-eight thousand, six hundred...
4 injured, 20 displaced after truck crashes into Dayton building
The crash left four people injured, and medics were called to the scene for minor to moderate injuries.
dayton.com
October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes
The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
‘Tridemic’ calls attention to dangerous viruses hitting children in Miami Valley, physicians say
DAYTON — The “tridemic” -- Covid, respiratory syncytial virus and flu circulating all at once -- has reached the Miami Valley and is affecting area children. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common cause of mild cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever, is nothing new for Dayton Children’s Hospital, but the number of patients there is higher than normal, Dr. Adam Mezoff told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek.
Ohio girl arrested for school shooting hoax
Catholic Central School in Springfield went into lockdown on Tuesday after police received a call saying there was an active shooter.
AES Ohio: Power restored in Beavercreek
AES Ohio reported that the outage was on Beaver Valley Alpha Road. Crews were dispatched to the area and power was expected to be restored within the hour.
Prosecutor: Dayton man sentenced to 11 years for deadly ‘sucker punch’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2020 fight that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old man. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney, 49-year-old Harvey Tyrone Bell Sr. was sentenced to 11 years on Thursday after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter. On Dec. […]
Garbage truck catches fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Rumpke truck caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Crews responded to I-75 southbound at Keowee Street to put out the flames. All lanes on I-75 remain […]
3 students charged after Jewish religious symbol vandalized on campus
Kevin Ladriere, 20, Eli Lauger, 20, and Santiago Arenas, 19, have been charged with a felony of vandalism. All three men are Miami University students.
Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were […]
Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday
DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
