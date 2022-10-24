Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad DaylightHey TanushaNew York City, NY
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
Low rent – maybe NO rent – if you win this Brooklyn affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
Shooting at Brownsville restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
It happened on Strauss Street just before 9 a.m.
Man beaten with tire iron in Upper Manhattan robbery; 2 suspects sought
Officials are searching for two suspects who used a tire iron during a violent robbery in Upper Manhattan earlier this month, authorities said.
Cops search for man who sucker punched teen at Bronx subway station
Police are searching for a man who sucker punched an 18-year-old man in the back of the head while he was exiting a northbound 6 train in a Bronx subway station.
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
VIDEO: Man who threatened Bronx food delivery person with gun sought by NYPD
The NYPD is searching for an man who threatened a food delivery person in the Bronx earlier this month, authorities said.
Police: Mamaroneck overdose victim was shot in White Plains on Friday
A Mamaroneck man that died from an apparent drug overdose was also the victim of a shooting, according to Mamaroneck Village police.
Police: Man killed in double shooting at Brooklyn restaurant
The NYPD says one man was fatally shot and another was injured at Miguel's West Indian Restaurant in Brooklyn.
Police: Suspects wanted for stabbing woman, slapping another in Brooklyn
A suspect is wanted for two assaults that took place Wednesday night in Brooklyn, police say.
Woman sues Rite Aid over potholes on property that injured her
Carol Bell says she walked to the Brownsville Rite Aid in July 2020, and when she left, she says she tripped over one of the potholes and “basically flew”, causing her to suffer a herniated disk.
Car crashes into Chester firehouse
The crash caused heavy damage to the front of the building on Route 94 and Main Street.
Open strollers on MTA buses cause point of contention for some New Yorkers
The presence of open baby strollers on MTA buses has caused recent concerns and disagreements amid a fight that broke out due to an open stroller on a Bronx bus.
NYC man caught stealing $5,000 of electronics from Target
Port Chester police say Target security saw the man in the store Wednesday, trying to remove electronics from a display - and recognized him as the suspect who stole $5000 in electronic equipment on Tuesday.
Students fill Broadway seats for cheap as part of new DOE program
Students from across New York City paid a visit to Broadway, filling the seats to see "Phantom of the Opera" on Thursday.
New photos show devastation of Peekskill fire
The Croton-on-Hudson fire department, which was called in to help, posted pictures of the damage to the home on Highland Avenue.
Tenants: Living conditions are unacceptable at NYCHA’s Bushwick Houses
Residents of the New York City Housing Authority in Bushwick are calling for help after they say their current living conditions are not acceptable.
Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
Hoboken Street Fight That Knocked Duo Unconscious Captured In Viral Video
Police in Hoboken are investigating a street fight captured in a viral video that left two people unconscious over the weekend. "Everybody down!" one person yells repeatedly in the 20-second clip shared by HudPost. According to city police, the incident occurred 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Hudson and...
Students on edge after more weapons found in NYC schools
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The number of weapons found inside New York City public schools has nearly doubled so far this school year compared to the same period the last year, officials said. Just over 1,500 weapons have been found. Most of them are knives. There’s been a drop in the number of guns recovered […]
Comments / 0