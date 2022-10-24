ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Students on edge after more weapons found in NYC schools

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The number of weapons found inside New York City public schools has nearly doubled so far this school year compared to the same period the last year, officials said. Just over 1,500 weapons have been found. Most of them are knives. There’s been a drop in the number of guns recovered […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy