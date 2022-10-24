Last night, as the temperatures started to drop and the night got dark, someone got ready to spend a cold night in a tent on the streets of Salt Lake City. Someone else pulled together enough to cover them and blunt the cold from a cold concrete doorway or in other places not meant for human habitation. What they didn’t realize was that a few blocks away, at the same time they were hunkering down for a cold fall night, the Salt Lake City Council voted for a project that will change their life.

