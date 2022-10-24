Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Halloween weekend in Auburn and Opelika: When to trick-or-treat and what to do
Start preparing for Halloween because the festivities aren’t just for Oct. 31 anymore: The holiday is celebrated the whole weekend in the Auburn-Opelika area this year. There are pumpkin carvings, haunted historical walking tours, haunted houses, and early trick-or-treating this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Join Auburn University students for...
Opelika-Auburn News
Central-Phenix City moves up to No. 2 in state rankings; AHS still No. 4
Central-Phenix City has moved up to No. 2 in the state rankings in Class 7A, after Hoover’s 9-0 win over Thompson last Friday night. Teams across the state enter the final week of the regular season this Friday before the playoffs begin. Central is ranked second while Auburn High...
Opelika-Auburn News
Shinhwa in Auburn begins construction on new $78 million expansion project
Shinhwa Auto USA has begun clearing land for its new 483,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Auburn Technology Park West. The project comes as the Auburn City Council voted last week to approve Shinhwa moving forward with its expansion. The new facility is part of a $78 million growth project and will create 42 jobs over the next three years.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn receiver Landen King to enter transfer portal
Auburn football has now had two players step away from its program in the past three weeks, as tight end-turned-wide receiver Landen King announced Tuesday that he'd be entering the transfer portal Dec. 5. "First off, I want to say thank you to Coach Malzahn for believing in a kid...
Opelika-Auburn News
Half of Harsin’s first signing class gone as Diamond leaves team
Half of Bryan Harsin's first recruiting class at Auburn is now gone. The Auburn head coach confirmed that cornerback AD Diamond has left the program Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. Diamond's name was removed from Auburn's roster this week. A three-star defensive back from Eight Mile, Diamond become the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Barrett named SEC Setter of the Week; Anderson named SEC Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – Following another groundbreaking performance against Tennessee on Friday, Akasha Anderson has been named SEC Freshman of the Week and Jackie Barrett has picked up SEC Setter of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Anderson, the Reston, Virginia native has been imposing her will on opponents all season...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s QB play ‘still not where we need to be’
Just over the season’s halfway mark, one of Auburn’s weakest links has been its play under center — something Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin concurred Monday. “I think improving, (quarterback play is) still not where we need to be,” Harsin said. “The expectations in that room are really, really high. I think those guys are working at it. I think they’re taking the coaching as far as what they need to do to get better.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn man arrested under charges of impersonating an officer and making terroristic threats
Lee County Sheriff investigators arrested an Auburn man under charges of impersonating an officer and making terroristic threats. The suspect was identified as Justin Gregory Johnson, 36. On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from a female victim about the impersonation and threats made...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for October 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (5) updates to this series since Updated 9 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘He’s still there with us’: Jeff Klein’s sons serve as honorary captains at Loachapoka game
The Klein family name was back on the football field last Friday. The sons of Jeff Klein served as honorary captains for the Loachapoka High School football team before its win over Billingsley last week. Klein, a former Auburn University quarterback and coach at Loachapoka, passed away suddenly in April.
Comments / 0