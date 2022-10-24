ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Halloween weekend in Auburn and Opelika: When to trick-or-treat and what to do

Start preparing for Halloween because the festivities aren’t just for Oct. 31 anymore: The holiday is celebrated the whole weekend in the Auburn-Opelika area this year. There are pumpkin carvings, haunted historical walking tours, haunted houses, and early trick-or-treating this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Join Auburn University students for...
Shinhwa in Auburn begins construction on new $78 million expansion project

Shinhwa Auto USA has begun clearing land for its new 483,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Auburn Technology Park West. The project comes as the Auburn City Council voted last week to approve Shinhwa moving forward with its expansion. The new facility is part of a $78 million growth project and will create 42 jobs over the next three years.
Auburn receiver Landen King to enter transfer portal

Auburn football has now had two players step away from its program in the past three weeks, as tight end-turned-wide receiver Landen King announced Tuesday that he'd be entering the transfer portal Dec. 5. "First off, I want to say thank you to Coach Malzahn for believing in a kid...
Half of Harsin’s first signing class gone as Diamond leaves team

Half of Bryan Harsin's first recruiting class at Auburn is now gone. The Auburn head coach confirmed that cornerback AD Diamond has left the program Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. Diamond's name was removed from Auburn's roster this week. A three-star defensive back from Eight Mile, Diamond become the...
Barrett named SEC Setter of the Week; Anderson named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM – Following another groundbreaking performance against Tennessee on Friday, Akasha Anderson has been named SEC Freshman of the Week and Jackie Barrett has picked up SEC Setter of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Anderson, the Reston, Virginia native has been imposing her will on opponents all season...
Auburn’s QB play ‘still not where we need to be’

Just over the season’s halfway mark, one of Auburn’s weakest links has been its play under center — something Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin concurred Monday. “I think improving, (quarterback play is) still not where we need to be,” Harsin said. “The expectations in that room are really, really high. I think those guys are working at it. I think they’re taking the coaching as far as what they need to do to get better.
