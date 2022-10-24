ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 12

Beautiful&Chosen
3d ago

Thank the good Lord!! A kid killing another kid… she looked so beautiful on yesterday! R.I.P Olivia 🦋

Reply
8
Henry Mykel
3d ago

What do you want to bet his bond will be under 10k and his sentence will be less than 10 years?

Reply
8
MedicFFRN
2d ago

Obviously no care that he took a life, as he was 3 blocks away playing basketball like nothing happened. I would say life in prison but criminals seem to be running our system these days, so he will get a light sentence.

Reply
2
 

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 16-year-old shot 15-year-old over hoodie, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - A "beef" over a stolen hoodie led to an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against a Milwaukee 16-year-old. Prosecutors say the teenager, a Milwaukee gang member, shot a 15-year-old boy, a member of a different Milwaukee gang, after accusing him of stealing property, including a hoodie. The shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man beaten to death, killers stole car: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, beaten to death, also had his car stolen on the city's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 25. Police are searching for the killers, investigating the incident as a homicide. It happened near 5th Place and Chase Avenue. Police and public records show he was hit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Teen accused of killing daughter and injuring mother appears in court

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl and injuring her mother appeared in Milwaukee County Court today, on Oct. 27. 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Olivia Schultz. He also faces first-degree recklessly endangering safety. During...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

MPD: 20+ shell casings found at deadly shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning near 49th St. and Clarke St. Police say they found more than 20 shell casings at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man with hand on man's neck in video charged

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County prosecutors filed a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge against a man they say is seen in a video with his hand around the neck of another man who lives with disabilities and has the "mental capacity of a 5-year-old." This incident occurred on Oct. 10 near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018. A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Officer hit during traffic stop, 19-year-old arrested

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A West Alls police officer is recovering tonight after he was hit by a car during a traffic stop. It happened around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon near 84th and Greenfield. A 19-year-old man is accused of driving away from police after getting pulled over...
WEST ALLIS, WI
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
WISN

VIDEO: Thief breaks into Milwaukee restaurant, steals 40-pound safe

MILWAUKEE — A thief broke into Puerto Rican restaurant La Caribeña Saturday night at South Pearl Street and West Mitchell Street. Security video showed the burglar spending several minutes scouring through each cabinet behind the bar. "He went through every single one until he got lucky and hit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha Police release photo of suspect sought in connection with Las Margaritas shooting

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police have released a photo of a man being wanted for homicide in connection with a Kenosha mass shooting on Sept. 18. Kendal Readus, 29, was identified last week by police as the suspected shooter in the Sept. 18 shootings, which claimed the life of two people and injured two others in the early morning hours outside a Kenosha tavern.
KENOSHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash

A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wxerfm.com

Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization

A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
RANDOM LAKE, WI

