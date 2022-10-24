Read full article on original website
Minerals Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $13.4 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share. The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic...
Washington Reit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (ELME) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Washington, said it had funds from operations of $20.5 million, or 23 cents per share, in...
Mercer International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Mercer International Inc. (MERC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $66.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $1. The pulp company posted revenue of $532.8 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
Santander Mexico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MEXICO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $404.8 million. The bank, based in Mexico, Mexico, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. The Mexican bank posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period. Its revenue net of...
Fortress Transportation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and to account for discontinued operations, were 5 cents per share.
Advantage Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. The oil and gas company posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period. Advantage Energy shares have risen 27%...
Eni SpA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) _ Eni SpA (E) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.91 billion. On a per-share basis, the Rome Italy, Italy-based company said it had profit of $3.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.14 per share. The energy company posted revenue of $37.87 billion...
Colgate-Palmolive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $618 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 74 cents per share.
