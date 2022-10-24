ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Washington Examiner

Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots

Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Continues to Fill Border Barrier Gaps as Migrant Encounters Soar

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) announced Monday that he had continued his mission to plug holes in Arizona’s border, this time in Cochise County. “Today, we continued to follow through on our promise to add physical barriers to the border where possible. We stepped up to the plate in Cochise County. Construction on a 10.25-mile border wall gap began this morning [Monday],” Ducey said. “The unresolved border and public safety crisis caused by the Biden admin continues – in Arizona, we don’t stand idly by when our citizens need us most. Arizona isn’t afraid of a challenge. We will not back down. We will protect our state.”
ARIZONA STATE
gilavalleycentral.net

Investigation underway over election threat in Cochise County

BISBEE — Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an elections-related threat made to a county employee. The Sheriff’s Office reports the threat was received via e-mail Saturday, Oct. 22, saying the employee was interfering with the integrity of the county’s elections. The employee does not work for the county’s Elections Department.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

Come to the Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival in Sonoita

The Empire Ranch Foundation (ERF) Cowboy Festival held Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6, 2022, in Sonoita, Arizona, is the Empire Ranch Foundation’s annual public event celebrating Arizona’s Western history and culture. The Cowboy Festival celebrates 21 years in 2022. More than 3,000 visitors come to the ranch yearly for this rain-or-shine event. Guests enjoy history and culture demonstrations, ranch life exhibits, and activities for children, along with numerous skilled artisans and speakers Western heritage demonstrations, arena and livestock exhibits, cowboy cooking, and Western music and entertainment. A $20 parking donation per vehicle is requested.
SONOITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Cochise County authorities searching for missing teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl who, they believe, ran away on Wednesday, Oct. 26. 17-year-old Hailey Lineberry was reported missing shortly before 1 p.m. from the Sierra Vista area. Lineberry, 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, has shoulder-length brown hair....
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Sierra Vista crash scene

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a crash scene. The crash happened just north of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders discovered the woman’s body and determined that she had been walking south on the multi-use path next to the highway toward Snyder when she was struck by two vehicles.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ

