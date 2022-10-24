Read full article on original website
Cochise County voters react to board limiting ballot hand count
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors met today and decided not to move forward with full ballot hand count.
Washington Examiner
Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots
Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
kjzz.org
Secretary of State's Office responds to Cochise County vote to hold full hand count of election
Cochise County approved a full hand count of ballots along with voting machines for the midterm election. That, however, goes against Arizona law. The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to county officials telling them only a limited hand count is legal, according to Arizona’s Voter Procedures Manual.
KOLD-TV
State threatens to file suit against Cochise County for approving a hand count of ballots
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Secretary of State’s office under Katie Hobbs, has warned Cochise County not to go ahead with its planned hand count of all the ballots cast in the 2022 general election. The county board voted 2-1 to conduct a hand count of...
Arizona officials back off on full hand-count, approve moving forward with audit
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Continues to Fill Border Barrier Gaps as Migrant Encounters Soar
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) announced Monday that he had continued his mission to plug holes in Arizona’s border, this time in Cochise County. “Today, we continued to follow through on our promise to add physical barriers to the border where possible. We stepped up to the plate in Cochise County. Construction on a 10.25-mile border wall gap began this morning [Monday],” Ducey said. “The unresolved border and public safety crisis caused by the Biden admin continues – in Arizona, we don’t stand idly by when our citizens need us most. Arizona isn’t afraid of a challenge. We will not back down. We will protect our state.”
Fronteras Desk
Environmentalists: Shipping container wall in Cochise County will interrupt wildlife crossings
Gov. Doug Ducey’s office is creating another makeshift border wall out of shipping containers. This time along a stretch of federal land in Cochise County that has conservationists concerned. It's a 10-mile border section of rugged Coronado National Forest land, not far from the Coronado National Monument. The Arizona...
gilavalleycentral.net
Investigation underway over election threat in Cochise County
BISBEE — Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an elections-related threat made to a county employee. The Sheriff’s Office reports the threat was received via e-mail Saturday, Oct. 22, saying the employee was interfering with the integrity of the county’s elections. The employee does not work for the county’s Elections Department.
Come to the Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival in Sonoita
The Empire Ranch Foundation (ERF) Cowboy Festival held Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6, 2022, in Sonoita, Arizona, is the Empire Ranch Foundation’s annual public event celebrating Arizona’s Western history and culture. The Cowboy Festival celebrates 21 years in 2022. More than 3,000 visitors come to the ranch yearly for this rain-or-shine event. Guests enjoy history and culture demonstrations, ranch life exhibits, and activities for children, along with numerous skilled artisans and speakers Western heritage demonstrations, arena and livestock exhibits, cowboy cooking, and Western music and entertainment. A $20 parking donation per vehicle is requested.
KOLD-TV
Cochise County authorities searching for missing teen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl who, they believe, ran away on Wednesday, Oct. 26. 17-year-old Hailey Lineberry was reported missing shortly before 1 p.m. from the Sierra Vista area. Lineberry, 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, has shoulder-length brown hair....
allsportstucson.com
PODCAST: Tanque Verde & Jay Dobyns host Willcox Friday aspiring for region title, first state playoff appearance
When Jay Dobyns took over the downtrodden Tanque Verde High School football program on Dec. 2, 2019, he heard the doubts and concerns about what he was getting into. He was told it was a dead-end job and he would run his coaching career into the ground. The former Sahuaro...
KOLD-TV
Police: Tucson man crashed into officer’s vehicle in Tombstone, fled scene
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was arrested after he allegedly hit a police vehicle in Tombstone Saturday, Oct. 22. The Sierra Vista Police Department said James Feeser, 47, was traveling north on Highway 80 near Milepost 312 when he struck the vehicle. A Sierra Vista...
Inside the Violent Feud Between Rival Tombstone Reenactment Troupes
After flaring tempers reached a fever pitch among actors fighting for tourist dollars, one man faces the courts; another sees a darkness. Meanwhile, a showdown with the law approaches The post Inside the Violent Feud Between Rival Tombstone Reenactment Troupes appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
KOLD-TV
Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Sierra Vista crash scene
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a crash scene. The crash happened just north of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders discovered the woman’s body and determined that she had been walking south on the multi-use path next to the highway toward Snyder when she was struck by two vehicles.
Sierra Vista police need public's help identifying woman killed in car crash
The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking the public to help it identify a woman killed in a recent car crash.
