One thing about the new Missoula Public Library. It's got a ton of room for every cute little ghost and goblin in the Garden City. And we'll see them again this weekend. Families First Learning Lab is sponsoring the 17th Annual Halloween Bash in the "World's Best" library this coming Sunday afternoon in Missoula.
It's one of the biggest party times of the year for adults, and no small thing for kids either! Halloween is coming up and we have a lot of events in the Missoula area this year!. The 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Karl Tyler Chevrolet & the Missoula Cruisers....
This Halloween your neighborhood is bound to be filled with monsters, super hero's, princesses, and superstars. Let's make sure these guys have a fun and safe experience with these tips. Growing up, and even now, Halloween was always my favorite holiday. The day you could dress up as anything or...
The 59th Annual Z100 Great Pumpkin Has Been Found! Congratulations to Christy Vonlanken who found the Great Pumpkin. Christy has won a prize pack worth over $1200!. The Great Pumpkin was hidden on the Inez Trail in Upper Miller Creek on the backside of Dean Stone Mountain. It was behind some trees off of the trail. Christy hiked over 18 miles in her quest for the pumpkin, even though it was much closer to the road than that.
It's Halloween in Missoula. To the little Ghouls and Goblins that means one thing. Candy! Let's see if we can fill up those pillowcases by using this handy map of the best candy neighborhoods in Missoula. I wish something like this came along when I was a kid. A handy...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
Missoula has a vibrant history and lingering feelings of the Wild West era. With much of western Montana having a dark past. Not to mention ancient elemental activity from when Missoula was once a giant body of water. These all may explain why Missoula is a hotbed for paranormal activity. But, where are the most haunted places in Missoula? We narrowed down our top 3.
With the Halloween Weekend coming up here is another event for you to put on your calendar to check out. The Missoula County Public Schools Native American Student Services, along with the All Nations Health Center are putting on a Halloween Carnival this weekend and it is open to the community. This event will mostly be targeted to grade school and middle school kids.
How do you get chills just before Halloween? Visit a cemetery, of course. Fort Missoula has been a part of Montana's identity since before radio waves, the diesel engine, and the ballpoint pen, but not all of that history is displayed in the museums. There's plenty of it interred at the fort's post cemetery, and there's some stories that these headstones can still tell us.
I suspect Mother Nature gave us leaves in Montana just so we could get back in practice for shoveling snow. Whatever the reason, this time of the year is certainly a tune-up for the tussle between neighbors and the "I'll-do-it-before-you" rush for superiority on your street that's all part of living between October and April.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of an assault. A Poverello Center employee stated that 36-year-old Sheri Felsman assaulted another employee and left the scene. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Poverello...
What's the rule about parking on the sidewalk in Missoula?. I asked myself this question several times as I walked around cars and hoofed it onto the street. I noticed it wasn’t because the vehicle was in the process of unloading a bunch of groceries or someone needed help getting into or out of the car. Someone decided to just park the thing there, halfway over the curb onto the sidewalk.
When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
This weekend before Halloween there is a lot happening all over Western Montana with all the parties, dances, zombies, and ghouls.! This will be your last chance to see roller derby action from the Hellgate Roller Derby for the rest of the year. They are going to make it worth your while.
With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A wage lawsuit has been filed against Missoula County by attorneys representing Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott and numerous affected Missoula County Detention Officers. KGVO News reached out to Rob Bell with the Reep, Bell and Jasper law firm for an explanation of the lawsuit...
If astrology isn't real, explain how October 22nd through November 21st has an undeniable scorpion-ness. You can't— and therefore your birthday defines your personality. Jokes aside, you can see the mood of Scorpio season in two of the major events that happens during this time of year. Halloween fits the mood because Scorpio season has this dark, mysterious quality to it. It's also associated with intense sexual desires, same as Allhallows Eve. Scorpio is also associated with the will to power, so it might not be a coincidence that we have elections during Scorpio's time.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Imagine that you’ve just come out of a two-year period of not being in school with the structure and the environment of six to eight hours a day of learning. It’s quite an adjustment, and that’s exactly what’s happening in this new school year...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess appeared on Monday’s KGVO Talk Back show to promote the fact that he has continued the program called ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’ that was initiated under the late John Engen. “I'm here to tell your...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Friday is a very big day on the University of Montana campus as students and community volunteers will be busy all day packaging nearly 100,000 meals for hungry western Montana families. KGVO News spoke to Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of the Missoula County United Way...
