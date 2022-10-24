ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Stay Warm, Families Come First at Indoor Missoula Halloween Bash

One thing about the new Missoula Public Library. It's got a ton of room for every cute little ghost and goblin in the Garden City. And we'll see them again this weekend. Families First Learning Lab is sponsoring the 17th Annual Halloween Bash in the "World's Best" library this coming Sunday afternoon in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
The Z100 Great Pumpkin Has Been Found

The 59th Annual Z100 Great Pumpkin Has Been Found! Congratulations to Christy Vonlanken who found the Great Pumpkin. Christy has won a prize pack worth over $1200!. The Great Pumpkin was hidden on the Inez Trail in Upper Miller Creek on the backside of Dean Stone Mountain. It was behind some trees off of the trail. Christy hiked over 18 miles in her quest for the pumpkin, even though it was much closer to the road than that.
MISSOULA, MT
Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
MISSOULA, MT
Check Out the Three Most Horrifying Haunted Places in Missoula

Missoula has a vibrant history and lingering feelings of the Wild West era. With much of western Montana having a dark past. Not to mention ancient elemental activity from when Missoula was once a giant body of water. These all may explain why Missoula is a hotbed for paranormal activity. But, where are the most haunted places in Missoula? We narrowed down our top 3.
MISSOULA, MT
Free Missoula Halloween Carnival This Weekend For The Kids

With the Halloween Weekend coming up here is another event for you to put on your calendar to check out. The Missoula County Public Schools Native American Student Services, along with the All Nations Health Center are putting on a Halloween Carnival this weekend and it is open to the community. This event will mostly be targeted to grade school and middle school kids.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Who’s Buried At Fort Missoula?

How do you get chills just before Halloween? Visit a cemetery, of course. Fort Missoula has been a part of Montana's identity since before radio waves, the diesel engine, and the ballpoint pen, but not all of that history is displayed in the museums. There's plenty of it interred at the fort's post cemetery, and there's some stories that these headstones can still tell us.
MISSOULA, MT
Don’t Freak Out About Fall, Leaf the Montana Raking Until Later

I suspect Mother Nature gave us leaves in Montana just so we could get back in practice for shoveling snow. Whatever the reason, this time of the year is certainly a tune-up for the tussle between neighbors and the "I'll-do-it-before-you" rush for superiority on your street that's all part of living between October and April.
MONTANA STATE
Woman Tries to Steal a Coat, Pokes Poverello Staff in the Eye

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of an assault. A Poverello Center employee stated that 36-year-old Sheri Felsman assaulted another employee and left the scene. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Poverello...
MISSOULA, MT
What’s the Rule? Can You Park on the Sidewalk in Missoula?

What's the rule about parking on the sidewalk in Missoula?. I asked myself this question several times as I walked around cars and hoofed it onto the street. I noticed it wasn’t because the vehicle was in the process of unloading a bunch of groceries or someone needed help getting into or out of the car. Someone decided to just park the thing there, halfway over the curb onto the sidewalk.
MISSOULA, MT
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building

When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
MISSOULA, MT
Last Chance For Roller Derby Madness in Western Montana

This weekend before Halloween there is a lot happening all over Western Montana with all the parties, dances, zombies, and ghouls.! This will be your last chance to see roller derby action from the Hellgate Roller Derby for the rest of the year. They are going to make it worth your while.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Receiving Ideas to Improve Safety on Highway 93 South of Lolo

With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
LOLO, MT
Scorpio Season in Missoula 2022: Winds of Change

If astrology isn't real, explain how October 22nd through November 21st has an undeniable scorpion-ness. You can't— and therefore your birthday defines your personality. Jokes aside, you can see the mood of Scorpio season in two of the major events that happens during this time of year. Halloween fits the mood because Scorpio season has this dark, mysterious quality to it. It's also associated with intense sexual desires, same as Allhallows Eve. Scorpio is also associated with the will to power, so it might not be a coincidence that we have elections during Scorpio's time.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Schools and Teachers Adjust to Life After COVID

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Imagine that you’ve just come out of a two-year period of not being in school with the structure and the environment of six to eight hours a day of learning. It’s quite an adjustment, and that’s exactly what’s happening in this new school year...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Volunteers Will Prepare 100,000 Meals for Montanans

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Friday is a very big day on the University of Montana campus as students and community volunteers will be busy all day packaging nearly 100,000 meals for hungry western Montana families. KGVO News spoke to Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of the Missoula County United Way...
MISSOULA, MT
