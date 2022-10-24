If astrology isn't real, explain how October 22nd through November 21st has an undeniable scorpion-ness. You can't— and therefore your birthday defines your personality. Jokes aside, you can see the mood of Scorpio season in two of the major events that happens during this time of year. Halloween fits the mood because Scorpio season has this dark, mysterious quality to it. It's also associated with intense sexual desires, same as Allhallows Eve. Scorpio is also associated with the will to power, so it might not be a coincidence that we have elections during Scorpio's time.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO