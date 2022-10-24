Read full article on original website
Deanna Marie Freeman-Newman
The family of Deanna Marie Freeman-Newman is saddened to announce her passing on October 24, 2022, at the age of 50 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 11 years, David, stepson, Jacob, and her three fur babies: Dixie, Chesty, and Spanky. Father, Delmus L. Freeman (Janey), mother, Jennifer L. Rogers, sister Stefanie Freeman Jones (Scott) and little brother George L. Freeman, as well as The Stonecrest OG’s, and many, many loving friends.
Roy Leonard Miller
Mr. Roy Leonard Miller, age 80, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Miller was born in Robbins, TN, to his late parents Wilburn Miller and Bertie Diden Miller. He served his country during the Vietnam conflict with the United States Army. Mr. Miller worked for Nashville Electric Company for many years as well. In his free time, he enjoyed crafting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He loved his Lord dearly and he and his wife were members of Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.
James Harrison McBride
James Harrison McBride passed this life on October 24, 2022 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his parents Isaac Buford McBride and Alma Rogers McBride of McMinnville, sister Margaret McBride Allen of Manchester and brothers Charles Buford McBride of Tullahoma and Bobby McBride of McMinnville. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Juliette Ann Thaxton McBride; sisters Shirley McBride Durham of McMinnville, Brenda McBride Wachter of North Carolina and brother Johnny Dale McBride (Linda Gayle) of Lynchburg; son James Shawn McBride of Tullahoma, daughters Joy Shannon McBride Smith (Patrick) and Juliette Suzanne McBride Luttrell of Tullahoma; granddaughter Juliette Amanda Anderson (Scott), grandsons Joshua James Talley, Mitchell Harrison Ghea and Jack L. Phillips, Jr.; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was born on December 8, 1935 in Coffee County, Tennessee. As a teenager, he worked in Crouch’s Drug Store in McMinnville for the late Sen. Ernest Crouch. It was there that he decided to pursue a career in pharmacy. After graduating from McMinnville Central High School in 1953, he received his undergraduate education at Middle Tennessee State College (now MTSU) and studied pharmacy at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis and Howard College (now Samford University) in Birmingham, Alabama. He became a registered pharmacist after graduating from Howard in 1958 and began work at City Drug Store in McMinnville. He later worked at City Drug Store in Fayetteville, Tennessee before moving to Tullahoma in 1965. There he began work with his brother Charles, Harold Offutt and Marion Richardson at Medical Building Pharmacy, Taylors Pharmacy and Westside Pharmacy. They were later joined by James’ and Charles’ younger brother Johnny, and they, along with Mr. Offutt, purchased the stores from Mr. Richardson. They later opened Medical Arts Pharmacy on North Jackson Street. In 1995 they sold the stores to Revco, which was later acquired by CVS. He worked for CVS at the Tullahoma and later the Decherd locations until he retired from full-time work in 2011. He continued to work part-time at Baker Brothers Pharmacy in Manchester until entering full retirement in 2015, finishing a career as a pharmacist spanning 57 years. He married the love of his life, Juliette, on December 31, 1955. They adopted a son, Shawn, in 1965 and twin daughters, Suzanne and Shannon, in 1968. They also helped raise their grandchildren Amanda and Joshua. He dearly loved his family and always went above and beyond to help them. He played tennis in college and enjoyed bowling with his wife and friends as a young adult. In retirement he took up fly fishing with his good friends Jim Whoric and Bro. Jim Fields. But his favorite pastime was golf, which he often played when he had a Wednesday off with his brother Johnny. He was also an avid follower of University of Tennessee athletics, and he and his brother Charles were season tickets holders for UT football for decades. He was an active member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church for nearly 50 years. He sang in the choir and held nearly every office in the church over the years. Visitation with the family will be Friday, October 28 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 29 at 11:00 am at Wesley Heights United Methodist Church in Tullahoma with burial following at Bascom Cemetery in the community of Vervilla near Morrison, Tennessee.
'Overwhelming demand': George Strait, Chris Stapleton add second Nashville show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton are adding a second Nashville show to their stadium tour next summer following "overwhelming demand." Earlier this week, the duo announced they'll play at six stadiums across the US next year—and Nissan Stadium is now on their...
Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million
NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
Firefighter Dillon Harris Named ‘Firefighter of the Year’
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) employee Dillon Harris has been named, ‘Firefighter of the Year,’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County. The award was presented at the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro meeting held at Through The Grapevine, 630 Broadmor St. Ste 190, Wednesday afternoon. “It’s humbling,” Harris...
Local Veterans events this Saturday thru Nov. 12
Veteran’s Day is fast approaching and there are many events leading up to it beginning this Saturday, Oct. 29. You’ll find the most up-to-date list below. Everyone in encouraged to get out there and support as many Veterans Day events as you can. Area Veterans Programs 2022. Kim...
WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
Mother speaks after teenage daughter found dead near Cookeville; Suspect arrested
What started as the case of a missing Putnam County teen has now evolved into a homicide investigation.
Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
Tullahoma Chamber Names Christmas Parade Grand Marshals
The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week the Grand Marshals of the 66th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade. Tullahoma residences Louis and Ann Baldwin will head the parade sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive on December 2, 2022. The announcement came during the October Chamber Coffee. Trent McNabb made the...
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
How a 25-year-old from Alabama became an ’80s rock band’s new singer
Brett Carlisle’s smartphone ran out of juice. He was walking down Broadway Street in Nashville with his girlfriend and his mom, pointing out to Mom a honk-tonk or two he’d played shows at before. Luckily, he had his backpack with him. Carlisle, a 25-year-old Birmingham-based rock singer, had...
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities found the body of a missing 15-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday night. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Olivia Daryl Taylor was found early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area east of Cookeville by Putnam County Road Department employees. Taylor...
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
It's almost Halloween... the veil is thinning and soon the worlds will collide with the departed walking among the living. If you are looking for a paranormal encounter, now is the right time as All Hallows eve is on the approach. Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection.
Carthage couple become paranormal investigators
As a youth Carthage resident Steven Denson says he witnessed his grandfather pass down the hallway of his family’s home. It would have been an ordinary occurrence other than his grandfather had passed away. The incident occurred one night before bedtime and it wasn’t a shadowy or ghostly image...
Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford
Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
Second person wreck victim in Trousdale County in October
A second Smith County resident has died during the month of October as the result of a roadway accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Riddleton resident Judy Law passed away Tuesday afternoon (October 18) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was being treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle wreck in Trousdale County.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
Bobby Q’s making progress on reopening
Cookeville – For 35 years, Bobby-Q’s Barbecue and Fish was a staple of the Cookeville community and the barbecue world. Then, just like that, the doors were shuttered. Recently, however, Nashville based Monell’s announced plans to reopen the beloved restaurant. A new sign was unveiled at it’s...
