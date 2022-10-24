Mr. Roy Leonard Miller, age 80, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Miller was born in Robbins, TN, to his late parents Wilburn Miller and Bertie Diden Miller. He served his country during the Vietnam conflict with the United States Army. Mr. Miller worked for Nashville Electric Company for many years as well. In his free time, he enjoyed crafting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He loved his Lord dearly and he and his wife were members of Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.

HILLSBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO