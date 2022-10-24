Read full article on original website
Roy Leonard Miller
Mr. Roy Leonard Miller, age 80, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Miller was born in Robbins, TN, to his late parents Wilburn Miller and Bertie Diden Miller. He served his country during the Vietnam conflict with the United States Army. Mr. Miller worked for Nashville Electric Company for many years as well. In his free time, he enjoyed crafting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He loved his Lord dearly and he and his wife were members of Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.
Local Veterans events this Saturday thru Nov. 12
Veteran’s Day is fast approaching and there are many events leading up to it beginning this Saturday, Oct. 29. You’ll find the most up-to-date list below. Everyone in encouraged to get out there and support as many Veterans Day events as you can. Area Veterans Programs 2022. Kim...
Tullahoma Chamber Names Christmas Parade Grand Marshals
The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week the Grand Marshals of the 66th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade. Tullahoma residences Louis and Ann Baldwin will head the parade sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive on December 2, 2022. The announcement came during the October Chamber Coffee. Trent McNabb made the...
Tennessee man accused of beating brother-in-law to death, hiding body in freezer
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. — A middle Tennessee man is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death and hiding his body in a freezer, authorities said. Michael Charles Lee, of Fairview, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law, Sean Carr, WSMV-TV reported. His wife, Angeline Lee, and their son, Dennis Lee, are both charged with accessory after the fact, according to WKRN-TV.
Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford
Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
Fairview family behind bars following Saturday murder
A family is behind bars after Fairview police said one person was beaten to death Saturday.
3 charged after man tortured at Tennessee hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
New info discovered about man accused of starting 70-acre fire in Warren County
News 2 got a closer look at what sparked a 70-acre fire in Warren County earlier this week, forcing many to evacuate, as well as the man who is behind bars in connection with the blaze.
Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Tennessee train crash
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
BASKETBALL: Westwood splits with Cannon County in home opener
Westwood’s Lady Rockets got on track Tuesday, steam rolling past the Cannon County Lady Lions 54-24 Westwood took of like a Rocket in the first quarter and then held on from there – taking a 23-3 lead. Eighth graders Jules Ferrell and Reece Finch led the way offensively...
Candidate For Tennessee Governor Arrested At Voting Site
Charles Van Morgan was arrested after police responded to calls of a disturbance.
BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle girls roll, boys fall at Harris
When you’ve got the hot hand you want to keep shooting. And Kaysen Morgan understood that assignment for Coffee Middle School’s Lady Raiders Thursday night at Harris. Morgan ripped off 7 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points as the Lady Raiders beat Harris 41-18 in their conference opener.
A Haunted Theater and a Safe Square; don’t miss these Halloween weekend events
Halloween weekend is upon us and there are many fun activities available all weekend long – from trick or treating to haunted houses and trunk or treat events. The Haunted Theater at the Manchester Arts Center this Friday and Saturday from 6-10pm. This year’s theme is 80’s horror films and you may be chased by slashers through Steven King’s Pet Sematary along with much more spooky fun!
Manchester Fire, area volunteer departments deploy to Warren County
At approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, “Task Force 6” — which is made up of fire apparatus and crews from Manchester Fire-Rescue, as well as volunteer fire departments from Hillsboro, New Union and North Coffee from Coffee County, along with personnel and apparatus from Lincoln County and Moore County Volunteer Fire Departments and Winchester Fire Department — deployed from Coffee County in support of Wildfires in Warren County.
Warren County fire ‘contained by end of day’
Updated information from Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. advises that as of Wednesday, October 26 at 10:16 am the Tennessee Department of Forestry have 27 men and women on the scene for the purpose of allowing the fire to burn in place off the rim. It is their goal to have the fire 100% contained by the end of the day. The Forestry division will update the Sheriff’s Department on their progress no later than Thursday, Oct. 27.
New details revealed in Rossville murder
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
Lincoln County Schools to close Friday due to illness
As illnesses like the flu and RSV continue to spread across the Tennessee Valley, we have seen two "illness-related" school closings this week.
CROSS COUNTRY: Coffee County’s Rossman, Barnard qualify for state meet
Coffee County Central High School has two runners who have qualified for the TSSAA State Cross Country Meet. Lady Raider Kailee Rossman and Red Raider Fletcher Barnard qualified for the state meet at the Region 4-AAA Championships Tuesday at Cedars of Lebanon State Park. Final times and results have not...
Increase in student, staff illness results in Friday school closures in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Schools will be closed on Friday in Lincoln County after an increase in student and staff illness across the district. The closure was announced on the Lincoln County Schools Facebook page shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Earlier this week, students at Austinville Elementary in...
