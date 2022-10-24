Read full article on original website
Programming languages: Why Meta is moving its Android apps from Java to Kotlin
Engineers at Facebook parent Meta have detailed their multi-year effort to convert the codebases for its numerous Android apps from the Java programming language over to Kotlin. That's a large task for a company with thousands of developers and many large Android apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Portal, and its...
How to dramatically improve your Pixel 7's sound for better music quality
I love music. In fact, it's a rare occasion that I'm not listening to something as I work, exercise, and just generally always have some form of music playing. The thing is, phones never really have the best sound. It doesn't matter how much a company brags about its onboard sound processors and speakers, phones all sound like phones.
Meta confirms the next consumer Quest VR headset is coming in 2023
Meta on Wednesday confirmed that it plans to launch the next consumer version of the Quest virtual reality headset in 2023. The social media giant acknowledged the planned launch in a press release delivering its third quarter financial results. Reality Labs hardware costs are expected to grow in the coming...
These cybersecurity vulnerabilities are most popular with hackers right now - have you patched them?
One of the most popular security vulnerabilities among cyber criminals during the past few months is a software flaw in Microsoft Office that's over five years old – and it continues to be exploited because, despite a longstanding available security update, many businesses still haven't applied it. According to...
Time to upgrade? Google Chrome is going to end support for these old versions of Windows
Google is finally dropping Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 around February 2023. Google will drop support for the two legacy Windows versions in the Chrome 110 stable release, which is pencilled in for February 7. That version of Chrome makes Windows 10 the new minimum requirement for Chrome for Windows.
How to enable Google Assistant quick phrases on your Pixel phone to save time
I use Google Assistant quite a bit on my Pixel phones. Being able to take care of certain tasks without having to type on that tiny keyboard makes my life considerably more efficient. But wouldn't it be even better if one could make Google Assistant a bit more efficient?. Well,...
Microsoft Authenticator gains feature to thwart spam attacks on MFA
Microsoft has rolled out 'number matching' in push notifications for its multi-factor authentication (MFA) app Microsoft Authenticator. The new advanced feature is generally available in Microsoft Authenticator and should help counter attacks on MFA that rely on push notification spam. Researchers earlier this year spotted so-called 'MFA fatigue attacks' on...
How to use Apple's new iCloud Shared Photo Library (and why you should)
I don't know about you, but I can't tell you the number of times my wife and I have had to say "hey, can you send me that photo you took of the kids earlier?" to each other. It's not a daily occurrence, but it happens often. We used to use Google Photos and its shared albums feature until we moved over to iCloud Photos a few years ago. Google would curate the shared album based on facial recognition, placing photos and videos that contained me, my wife or our kids into one place we could both access. It worked great. And now, Apple's iCloud Photos has a similar feature with iCloud Shared Photo Library.
Google's new service helps Web3 developers build for blockchain-based platforms
Google Cloud on Thursday unveiled Blockchain Node Engine – a fully managed service for Web3 developers that wants to build and manage products for blockchain-based platforms. Cryptocurrency giant Ethereum will be the first platform supported by the new service. "Blockchain is changing the way the world stores and moves...
Microsoft: Raspberry Robin USB worm hits nearly 1,000 organizations in the past month
Microsoft is warning that the relatively new Raspberry Robin USB drive worm has triggered payload alerts on nearly 3,000 devices in almost 1,000 organizations in the past 30 days. Raspberry Robin malware has previously been seen installed with FakeUpdates malware, which has been linked to the Russian cyber-crime group EvilCorp....
Low-code and no-code are making developers' job better in two ways
Low-code and no-code development is often seen as the realm of citizen developers, but the segment of the enterprise where low-code and no-code has gained significant traction is among professional developers themselves. And, importantly, it's making their jobs better in two ways: providing tools for faster software development and deployment, as well as elevating their roles in enterprises to that of teachers and facilitators for potential citizen developers.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 hands-on: This looks familiar...
Microsoft is once again revamping its entire lineup of Surface devices. This includes a brand-new, fifth edition of its Surface Laptop. I've only had about a day with the unit so far. So, I thought it made sense to focus on giving my first impressions of the company's latest take on what a laptop designed for its Windows operating system should be.
Windows 11 gets MacOS-like instant smartphone hotspot access
Windows 11 now lets users connect to their smartphone's hotspot without needing to touch the phone's settings. The new feature comes via the Phone Link (formerly Your Phone) app for connecting Windows 11 PCs with smartphones. It should come in handy when you're traveling and need to quickly access your smartphone's internet connection.
Winkeo-C FIDO2, hands on: A reliable and affordable USB-C security key
Many devices now use biometrics to let you log in without the inconvenience of remembering and typing a password: it's more secure, but it usually adds a little to the price of the device. If you use any devices that don't have Windows Hello, Face ID or a fingerprint sensor then you must have a password on your account anyway.
Does disk encryption slow down your PC?
Disk encryption is absolute magic to most non-mathematicians. And like any complex technology, it leads to uncomfortable questions. Does encrypting a disk make it less likely that data can be recovered with utilities after a crash? Does encrypting the disk make it more likely to have errors and failures? Does encrypting the disk make it harder to transfer to a bigger boot disk? Just what are the pros and cons for the average PC user in a home or small business without a full-time IT department?
How to share a Google Calendar for easy collaboration
So many people depend on a calendar to keep their lives organized and moving forward. You might use a calendar for work, personal projects, schedules, family events, or just about anything that requires you to stay on top of events and deadlines. And sometimes, those calendars need to be shared.
Next Windows 10/11 Patch Tuesday fixes Microsoft's botched vulnerable driver blocklist
Microsoft has released a new non-security preview of November's Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 and Windows 11 22H2. It brings improvements to the taskbar, Microsoft Account, and Task Manager, as well as a fix for a serious Microsoft blunder that left a hole in the Windows 10 vulnerable driver blocklist.
