FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
WCVB
Pumpkins that delight doorsteps and are carved into works of art
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Wilson Farm was founded in 1884 and has been owned and operated by members of the Wilson family ever since. General manager Lauren Wilson is part of the fifth generation to maintain this lasting legacy. In the fall, the store grows and sells 45 varieties of pumpkins.
Sorry, Nerds. These are the most popular candies to hand out in Boston on Halloween.
Chocolate confections are the clear winner. We recently asked Boston.com readers what Monday night’s sugary star will be. Nearly 40 readers answered, and the winner is (drum roll, please): peanut butter cups!. With 24 votes, the chocolatey peanut butter-filled confection will be the treat Bostonians drop most into the...
WBUR
Encore: When Your Daughter's Imaginary Friend Might Not Be So Imaginary
This episode was originally released on October 30, 2019. In celebration of Halloween, we're airing spooky tales from our archives. First up: When Kellie's 3 year-old daughter told her about her new imaginary friend, Kellum, she didn't think too much of it. But gradually, Kellum started to feel less and less... imaginary. Kellie and her daughter, Madison, tell us everything.
‘I’m speechless’: Boston elementary school student found with loaded gun
BOSTON — A child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon. Police received a report of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying it but was not pointing it at anyone or anything. It is still unclear how...
Sharon residents alerted to recent coyote sightings
SHARON, Mass. — Police in Sharon have issued an alert to residents after some recent run-ins with coyotes. The department says there have been “many reports” of coyote sightings over the past few weeks and officers are urging people to take caution. “Wildlife are attracted to areas...
Barber shot and killed in Dorchester remembered for good deeds
BOSTON - Friends are remembering 43-year-old Herman Maxwell Hylton, the man they know as Max, a popular barber who was shot and killed inside Celebrity Cut on Washington Street in Dorchester Wednesday night while he was on the job. It's outraged the community and those who know him. Friends who spoke with WBZ-TV did not want to be identified. "If I needed someone to talk to, he's just that person," one man said. "It's bad. Boston's bad we've got to fix this community guys, we got to do something, like something got to give." It's a message police are trying...
WCVB
Multiple women say their drinks were drugged in separate incidents at Boston music venue
BOSTON — Multiple women who attended concerts at the same Boston venue, some of them days apart, had their drinks drugged while attending those shows. One woman told NewsCenter 5 that her drink was spiked during the Oct. 10 Jack Harlow concert at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle
BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
bostonchefs.com
Parm Now Open in Copley
Back Bay diners can now fuel up on classic Italian eats with the opening of Parm on Dartmouth Street in Copley Place. The newest venture from Major Food Group (the folks behind Contessa at The Newbury) is an all-scratch kitchen that is all about homestyle Italian comfort food, including their namesake chicken and eggplant parmesans, mozzarella sticks, chicken milanese, shrimp piccata, fusilli bolognese, and piles of homemade meatballs and spaghetti. The food is rounded out with an approachable drinks lineup, featuring glasses of Pinot Bianco, Montepulciano and Chianti, plus classic Aperol spritz and negroni cocktails, and New England beers and ciders (think: Night Shift, Cold Harbor).
nbcboston.com
Halloween Photo Shoot With Fake Gun Prompts Lockdowns at 2 Colleges in Boston
The Massachusetts College of Art and Design and the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston were temporarily locked down on Wednesday afternoon after a report of an armed person that wound up being someone who was doing a Halloween photo shoot with a fake gun. Police said they were called...
WCVB
Animal medical center provides tips for pet dangers during Halloween
BOSTON — Although Halloween can be a fun time for humans, pets face many dangers during the spooky holiday, a doctor at Angell Animal Medical Center said. Candy, the highlight of the holiday for many, can be the biggest hazard for pets, especially as sweets and chocolate can be harmful to an animal's stomach.
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
Gas leak prompts closure of Norwood High School
NORWOOD, Mass. — A gas leak prompted the closure of Norwood High School on Thursday. Students at the Nichols Street school have been sent home for the day and remaining classes were canceled, Norwood police announced shortly before 12 p.m. Crews are on scene working to rectify the issue.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Where’s the best place to grab a sandwich in Boston?
From pesto chicken clubs to Caesar wraps, tell us your top picks. Do you ever find yourself wondering what to grab for lunch? You’ve probably noticed there are many excellent places to get a sandwich in and around Boston, but which one is the best?. National Sandwich Day is...
universalhub.com
City proposes a 24/7 downtown with more residents, nightlife and a Faneuil Hall Marketplace that once again focuses on local offerings
With a daytime population and physical space heavily biased toward offices, downtown has felt the reverberations of changing working norms acutely. Foot traffic downtown remains on average 55% below 2019 levels, driven by a loss in office workers who may not return in full force. These impacts resonate far beyond office towers - impacting downtown's retail, culture, and hospitality ecosystems, shifting transit patterns, and highlighting disparities that have been systemically present in the area.
Anthem of the Seas docked in Southie
Did you glimpse the ginormous ship docked at the Raymond Flynn Cruiseport? Well, she’s Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, and she is the largest ship to cruise in Boston Harbor. It’s also one of the largest cruise ships in the world, complete with four pools, 18 restaurants, a roller rink, bumper cars, and more.
WCVB
21st century pups: Dog influencer and canine ambassador draw growing fanbases
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Roswell is a photogenic pooch who scores thousands of likes with his social media posts. Cori Copley is the Fairmont Copley Plaza’s canine ambassador. Her job is to greet human guests -- and help their furry companions feel at home.
WCVB
A retirement home for 'retiree' monkeys
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Helping Hands: Monkey Helpers was founded to raise and train capuchin monkeys to provide daily in-home assistance to people living with mobility impairments. Today, the organization has transitioned to providing care for former helper monkeys in their retirement years.
Haunting Tale of Devil’s Footprint Lives on in Ipswich, Massachusetts
Ipswich, Massachusetts, is known worldwide for its sweet and tender clams. You can find Ipswich clams on menus of fine restaurants around the world. Ipswich is also known for having one of the most beautiful beaches in the country, Crane Beach, and for more 1st period homes than any other town in America.
WCVB
Accessible pedestrian signals in Cambridge are voiced by familiar citizens
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — On a busy Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, familiar voices guide people through intersections, helping them know when to walk and where they are. “These are called accessible pedestrian signals,” traffic engineer Dana Benjamin said. “They are to help folks with visual impairments cross the roadway.”
