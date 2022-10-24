ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Pumpkins that delight doorsteps and are carved into works of art

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Wilson Farm was founded in 1884 and has been owned and operated by members of the Wilson family ever since. General manager Lauren Wilson is part of the fifth generation to maintain this lasting legacy. In the fall, the store grows and sells 45 varieties of pumpkins.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WBUR

Encore: When Your Daughter's Imaginary Friend Might Not Be So Imaginary

This episode was originally released on October 30, 2019. In celebration of Halloween, we're airing spooky tales from our archives. First up: When Kellie's 3 year-old daughter told her about her new imaginary friend, Kellum, she didn't think too much of it. But gradually, Kellum started to feel less and less... imaginary. Kellie and her daughter, Madison, tell us everything.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Barber shot and killed in Dorchester remembered for good deeds

BOSTON - Friends are remembering 43-year-old Herman Maxwell Hylton, the man they know as Max, a popular barber who was shot and killed inside Celebrity Cut on Washington Street in Dorchester Wednesday night while he was on the job. It's outraged the community and those who know him. Friends who spoke with WBZ-TV did not want to be identified. "If I needed someone to talk to, he's just that person," one man said. "It's bad. Boston's bad we've got to fix this community guys, we got to do something, like something got to give." It's a message police are trying...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
bostonchefs.com

Parm Now Open in Copley

Back Bay diners can now fuel up on classic Italian eats with the opening of Parm on Dartmouth Street in Copley Place. The newest venture from Major Food Group (the folks behind Contessa at The Newbury) is an all-scratch kitchen that is all about homestyle Italian comfort food, including their namesake chicken and eggplant parmesans, mozzarella sticks, chicken milanese, shrimp piccata, fusilli bolognese, and piles of homemade meatballs and spaghetti. The food is rounded out with an approachable drinks lineup, featuring glasses of Pinot Bianco, Montepulciano and Chianti, plus classic Aperol spritz and negroni cocktails, and New England beers and ciders (think: Night Shift, Cold Harbor).
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Animal medical center provides tips for pet dangers during Halloween

BOSTON — Although Halloween can be a fun time for humans, pets face many dangers during the spooky holiday, a doctor at Angell Animal Medical Center said. Candy, the highlight of the holiday for many, can be the biggest hazard for pets, especially as sweets and chocolate can be harmful to an animal's stomach.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village

Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
AVON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gas leak prompts closure of Norwood High School

NORWOOD, Mass. — A gas leak prompted the closure of Norwood High School on Thursday. Students at the Nichols Street school have been sent home for the day and remaining classes were canceled, Norwood police announced shortly before 12 p.m. Crews are on scene working to rectify the issue.
NORWOOD, MA
Boston Globe

Tell us: Where’s the best place to grab a sandwich in Boston?

From pesto chicken clubs to Caesar wraps, tell us your top picks. Do you ever find yourself wondering what to grab for lunch? You’ve probably noticed there are many excellent places to get a sandwich in and around Boston, but which one is the best?. National Sandwich Day is...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

City proposes a 24/7 downtown with more residents, nightlife and a Faneuil Hall Marketplace that once again focuses on local offerings

With a daytime population and physical space heavily biased toward offices, downtown has felt the reverberations of changing working norms acutely. Foot traffic downtown remains on average 55% below 2019 levels, driven by a loss in office workers who may not return in full force. These impacts resonate far beyond office towers - impacting downtown's retail, culture, and hospitality ecosystems, shifting transit patterns, and highlighting disparities that have been systemically present in the area.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Anthem of the Seas docked in Southie

Did you glimpse the ginormous ship docked at the Raymond Flynn Cruiseport? Well, she’s Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, and she is the largest ship to cruise in Boston Harbor. It’s also one of the largest cruise ships in the world, complete with four pools, 18 restaurants, a roller rink, bumper cars, and more.
WCVB

A retirement home for 'retiree' monkeys

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Helping Hands: Monkey Helpers was founded to raise and train capuchin monkeys to provide daily in-home assistance to people living with mobility impairments. Today, the organization has transitioned to providing care for former helper monkeys in their retirement years.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Accessible pedestrian signals in Cambridge are voiced by familiar citizens

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — On a busy Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, familiar voices guide people through intersections, helping them know when to walk and where they are. “These are called accessible pedestrian signals,” traffic engineer Dana Benjamin said. “They are to help folks with visual impairments cross the roadway.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA

