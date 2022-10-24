Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Video of Black Teen Shot by Police at Family Dollar Store Sparks Outrage
Police said the teen was armed and fleeing officers, while a bystander said he was shot when he had stopped running and was raising his arms.
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
A North Carolina child found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn't have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living.
Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested
The funeral for the 15-year-old comes amid calls for the Gulfport, Mississippi, cop who shot him in the head to be held accountable. The post Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
Worker hurls sandwich at customer, who pushed it on the floor because it was made wrong
Police in Slidell received a peculiar call over the weekend when someone reported a fight involving an assault with a sandwich after a restaurant interaction went south.
Outcry prompts Parole Board to pull plug on releasing convicted killer
A Mississippi man serving life for murder will not be paroled, the Parole Board decided Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to free him after more than 30 years in prison. Frederick Bell was convicted of capital murder for the May 1991 shooting of death 21-year-old Robert “Bert” Bell (no relation) during a store robbery in […]
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
Comments / 0