David Clayton Steward
David Clayton Steward, 48, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 2:58 p.m. Tues. Oct. 25, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born Nov. 5, 1973 in St. Louis, MO to the late David W. & Barbara Ann (Vaughn) Steward. David had worked as a...
James “Bubba” Brandon
James “Bubba” Brandon, 41, died at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born August 25, 1981 in Gulf Port, MS, he was the son of the late Joseph Stanley and Carole Dawn (Russell) Brandon. James was a craftsman for Freds General Contracting in St. Louis, specializing in bathroom remodeling. He was an avid motorcycle rider with the 314 Bike Life Group. Surviving are his children, Joseph James Brandon of East Alton, Isabella Sprinkle of Afton, MO, and Jamesynn Brandon of St. Louis. Also surviving are his fiancé’ Bekka Bowman of St. Louis, his best friend, Brittany Sherword of East Alton, a lifelong family friend, Candy Wilson of Wood River, a brother, Tom Irwin of Afton, and a half sister, Kelsey Strebel of Jerseyville. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Christopher Brandon, and a sister, Jenny Jo Sutton. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Stacy Lynn Decker
Stacy Lynn Decker, 60, passed away at 11:01 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her home in Edwardsville surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Murphysboro, Illinois on November 12, 1961. Stacy married David Decker on May 7, 1988 in Alton. Stacy was active in the community,...
William Gimlin
William Gimlin, 63, passed away on October 20, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 3, 1959 in Jerseyville to Franklin & Elva “Sue” Gimlin, Sr. William was a Union carpenter out of Wood River. He is survived by his siblings: Franklin Gimlin, Jr., Janice Shook, and Diane Benner. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister: Sarah Alice Gimlin. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at Kane Cemetery in Kane, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home.
Carl Leroy Petty
Carl Leroy Petty, 88 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at Gateway Regional Medical Center on October 25, 2022. Carl was born July 1, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Carl A. and Gertrude (Jacobs) Petty. In 1957, he married the love of his life, Gertrude Smith. Carl served his Country in the United States Army. He worked for Granite City Steel as a Stationary Engineer in the Power Plant. After 37 years of service there, he retired in 1990.
Joseph “Joe” G. Enochs III
Joseph “Joe” G. Enochs III, 39, of Alton, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on January 1, 1983, in Wood River, IL, the son of Joseph G. Enochs Jr. and Kathy (Loy) Elliott. Joe worked as a cook...
Marvin Hancock
Marvin N. Hancock, 64, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born on May 12, 1958, in Wood River, IL, the son of Curtis and Betty (Easter) Hancock. Marvin married Branda M. Lamparter in Edwardsville, IL, almost 44 years ago, on November 24, 1978. She survives.
Phyllis Manns
Phyllis Jean Manns, 83, died on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Christian Hospital Northeast. She was born December 5, 1938 in Fosterburg, IL the daughter of the late Robert and Laverna (Bierbaum) Wehrman. She worked for many years at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton and retired from OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in the maternity ward. Phyllis loved to read and was a member of the former Zion Presbyterian Church in Fosterburg. On June 25, 1954 she married George G. Manns, and he preceded her in death on February 21, 1993. Surviving are her children, Debie Allen of Bethalto, George M. Manns of Alton, Christopher W. Manns of Alton, Jeanne L. Edelen (Timothy) of Brighton and Sara K. Cooley of Alton, six grandchildren, Robert Allen (Monica), Kristy Allen, Stacy Edelen, Alex Franklin, Brandie Johnson and Hunter Edelen, three great grandchildren, Kara Allen, Jared Allen and Tyler Warmack, one brother, Robert Wehrman III (Lu) of Paducah, KY and Nancy Richardson of Cottage Hills. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Lynn Manns a granddaughter, Jamie Edelen and a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Rita Wehrman. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the family. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Richard W. Hancock
Richard W. Hancock, 82, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born March 17, 1940 in Ledford, IL, the son of Lewis E. and Madge (McDonald) Hancock. Richard married Valerie Roberts on June 9, 1962 in East Alton and she survives.
Melissa Hartley
Melissa Deanne Hartley, 50, passed away on Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 6, 1972, in Alton, the daughter of George and Jeanette (Cato) Hartley, Jr. Melissa is survived by her dad and step – mom: George and Jane Hartley, Jr. of Bunker Hill, a sister and brother in law: Robin and Darren Carlton of East Alton, a brother: George Hartley of Wood River, a step – brother: Chuck Ward of Bunker Hill, a step – sister: Janie Ward of South Roxana, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends, and her hamster: Elvis.
Donna Lynn Fox
Donna Lynn Fox, 62, of Granite City, IL passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in her home. She was born to the late Cletis Vernon Bates & Shirley Bell (Richardson) Devore on August 25, 1960 in St. Louis MO. Donna was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church where she was part of the Women’s Ministry. She attended prayer meetings every Wednesday and Friday and never missed Sunday dinner and a movie with her church family. When she wasn’t attending church functions, Donna loved to paint, craft, color in adult coloring books, play Yahtzee and attend Thursday morning Bingo.
NGRREC celebrates 20 years
A number of dignitaries were on hand Thursday to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center in East Alton. Located adjacent to the Mel Price Lock and Dam, the center was founded in 2002 through a collaborative partnership between the Illinois Natural History Survey, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.
Virginia L. "Ginny" Goodman
Virginia L. "Ginny" Goodman, age 75 of Highland, IL, died Monday, October 24, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL. She was born on Friday, January 24, 1947, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Erich and Linda (nee Korsmeyer) Weber. She was a member of Salem United Church...
Betty Lee Dristell
Born December 30, 1945 in Alton, daughter of William V. and Myrtle (Lanier) Brooks. Survived by husband, Harold A. Dristell; daughter, Linda Spencer; grandson, Jeremy Snider. Cremation rites were accorded. Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis “Eileene” Gardner
Phyllis “Eileene” Gardner of Kampsville, IL passed away on Tuesday October 25, 2022, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hardin. She was born on May 14, 1931, on a farm in Cisne, IL to William and Audra Cole. She married Charles Robert “Bob” Gardner in Mount Vernon, IL on July 20, 1950. She was a Resident Supervisor for Eisner Food Stores until she retired in 1978. She and her husband operated Gardner’s Grocery in Kampsville for 18 years.
Franklin “Frank” D. Hays
Franklin “Frank” D. Hays, 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away at his home at 5:36 a.m. Wed. Oct. 26 2022 with his family at his side. He was born April 11, 1939 in Cumberland City, TN to the late Joseph Washington & Ruby Elizabeth (Robinson) Hays. Frank...
Dennis Ray Watters
Dennis Ray Watters of Moro, passed away on Tuesday October 25, 2022, at Christian North East Hospital after a long, courageous hard-fought battle with Cancer. He was born on September 13, 1958, in Wood River, son of Lester and Sylvia (Knoche) Watters. Dennis married the love of his life, Tammy Ottwell at the Edwardsville Courthouse on September 7, 1984.
Wood River and Hartford Halloween Parades are Saturday
The Wood River Halloween Parade will return Saturday morning, starting at 10:30. The parade is the first of two parades on Saturday, with the afternoon parade taking place in Hartford at 1pm. The parade marshal in Wood River is long-time businessman Dwight Werts. Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stalhut tells...
Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School
The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
Alton to consider aggregation deal
Similar to the deals announced recently for residents in Bethalto and Godfrey, Alton will be considering a deal for electric aggregation with Constellation NewEnergy to begin at the start of 2023. Homefield Energy had been the energy supplier locked in since the start of the aggregation option’s inception, but they chose to not participate in the competitive bidding process for the next period beginning at the start of 2023.
