Phyllis Jean Manns, 83, died on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Christian Hospital Northeast. She was born December 5, 1938 in Fosterburg, IL the daughter of the late Robert and Laverna (Bierbaum) Wehrman. She worked for many years at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton and retired from OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in the maternity ward. Phyllis loved to read and was a member of the former Zion Presbyterian Church in Fosterburg. On June 25, 1954 she married George G. Manns, and he preceded her in death on February 21, 1993. Surviving are her children, Debie Allen of Bethalto, George M. Manns of Alton, Christopher W. Manns of Alton, Jeanne L. Edelen (Timothy) of Brighton and Sara K. Cooley of Alton, six grandchildren, Robert Allen (Monica), Kristy Allen, Stacy Edelen, Alex Franklin, Brandie Johnson and Hunter Edelen, three great grandchildren, Kara Allen, Jared Allen and Tyler Warmack, one brother, Robert Wehrman III (Lu) of Paducah, KY and Nancy Richardson of Cottage Hills. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Lynn Manns a granddaughter, Jamie Edelen and a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Rita Wehrman. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the family. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

