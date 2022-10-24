Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Community warned of air quality downwind of Wilbur-Ellis fire
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Health District extended its public health advisory for those around the Wilbur-Ellis fire as the debris still smolders, hurting the air quality index. While wind moves the smoke around the area, particulate matter and noxious gasses are spread, which can be harmful if inhaled.
Yakima Herald Republic
Shelter-in-place order lifted for residents near fertilizer plant fire near Moses Lake
Officials on Tuesday lifted the shelter-in-place notice for residents threatened by unhealthy smoke from the fire that destroyed a Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant Sunday near Moses Lake. While the order was called off, the fire continued to smolder Tuesday, leading to unhealthy air in the area, according to a Grant...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: SR 24 reopen after apple truck topples near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-27-22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 24 is reopen for traffic in both directions this morning after a semi carrying apples rolled over due to high winds. 10-26-22 The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently responding to a semi-truck rollover collision...
nbcrightnow.com
Power outage in Franklin County
About 50 Franklin PUD customers are without power along the Pasco-Kahlotus highway. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
MyNorthwest.com
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
kpq.com
Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty
The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
kpq.com
Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week
The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
kpq.com
3 Wenatchee Businesses Fined By EPA Over Lead-Based Paint Violations
Three Wenatchee businesses are among 22 in Washington and Idaho which have paid fines to settle lawsuits brought against them by the Environmental Protection Agency. The businesses all provide home repair and remodeling services, and have violated lead-based paint safety rules. Those rules are intended to protect the public –...
nbcrightnow.com
Local law enforcement hosting drug take back events on October, 29
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October, 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On National Prescription Drug Take Back day, the public is encouraged to safely remove and dispose of unused or unneeded medication by dropping them off at law enforcement locations across the country.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Police Looking For Motorcyclist Who Keeps Fleeing From Them
Moses Lake Police are asking for public help to find a motorcycle rider who has fled the scene when being pulled over a number of times. Officers say they are not able to chase the cyclist because of state law, even though fleeing from police is still a felony. They...
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
kpq.com
Confluence Health to Consolidate Progressive Care Services to Cut Costs
Confluence Health will consolidate its Progressive Care Unit services at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee next month in an effort to cut costs. A memo sent to all staff and providers Monday said Confluence Health had experienced unsustainable losses of $4 million in September and $16 million over the past year.
yaktrinews.com
#4ThePeople: Grant County Elections Office says to fold ballots to make them fit envelopes
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — If you are a voter in Grant County, you might have seen an issue with your ballot. A voter in Grant County contacted 4 News Now to let us know that their ballot did not fit in their envelope, saying it was too wide for the security envelope.
kpq.com
Wenatchee School Board Hires Consulting Firm to Find Next Superintendent
The Wenatchee School Board recently confirmed a consulting firm that would start the search for a new superintendent. During their board meeting on Tuesday, they decided to contract with McPherson & Jacobson, LLC for $26,050. Currently, Bill Eagle has been serving as Wenatchee School District’s interim superintendent through the North...
Richland School Board to consider ‘race, culture’ policy passed by Kennewick
The policy says students shouldn’t be “indoctrinated” into the belief that the U.S. is systemically racist.
kpq.com
Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case
A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
ifiberone.com
Authorities identify person killed in Moses Lake house fire; details about blaze released
MOSES LAKE - We now know the identity of the person who died in a house fire in Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Sheriff's officials say 53-year-old Rosalind Dickson died at a home at 8927 Craw Lane in the Larson housing community of Moses Lake. The blaze was...
