The road to recruitment: How a local standout may—or may not—become a Grizzly
While there are more than 1 million high school football players yearly, only 3% of those players will play at the Division I level. Sentinel High School senior Dominic Umile, 17, is on track for college, and his dream is to play football at the highest level. Umile is one...
Cutting-edge class teaches students fantasy combat
Correction: McCabe Thomas' name was incorrectly listed as Thomas McCabe. They use they/them pronouns. Jamie Howard uses she/her pronouns. Swords in hand, Mark Plonsky and Rikky Johnson lunged at each other in slow motion. Gathered around the pair in the ROTC gym, University of Montana students watched as Johnson blocked Plonsky, their two swords sliding along each other with a satisfying metallic swoosh before separating.
Students who sauté
Mark LeFebvre stands at the peak of a long, stainless steel kitchen island in the Missoula College. To his right and left, a regiment of cadet chefs spread out in platoons around the massive kitchen of the Blackfoot Café. The café is a fully-outfitted kitchen on the bottom floor...
UM alum brings vast parasite knowledge to Missoula
A University of Montana alum shared his knowledge of creatures that were sure to make your skin crawl at the Montana Natural History Center. Parasitologist Mike Kinsella led the talk, which was intended as an educational lecture along the theme of Halloween. A small crowd of all ages attended to get a closer look at the 18 parasites on display.
Effort underway for safer city streets, housing market booms in Missoula, state prison visitation ended
City moves to make Missoula streets more safe for bike travel. The Missoula City Council moved to improve future street design and traffic control to prevent serious injuries and deaths among bikers and pedestrians in Missoula. Ward 3 Counselor Daniel Carlino introduced a resolution on Oct. 19 to make Missoula...
