The City of Cape Girardeau has closed four of its parks to visitors as their annual urban deer hunt gets underway. Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt is one of over 100 similar programs across Missouri. The goal is to prevent overpopulation, starvation, and reduce the spread of diseases in the city's deer population. Many cities with urban hunts report reductions in deer-vehicle collisions, and reduction in damage to vegetation in parks.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO