ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Leslie Beauregard appointed the first female City Manager of Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council appointed Leslie Beauregard as the first female City Manager on Thursday. Beauregard has been the interim City Manager since February and worked as Assistant City Manager since Oct. 2019. Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes said the council is thrilled to have Beauregard fill this...
STAUNTON, VA
q101online.com

Community leader says New Town being neglected

The president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association thinks the Harrisonburg City Council is neglecting that New Town area of the city. Karen Thomas told the council at a recent meeting that city officials have dismissed the New Town area and there have been no improvements there in a long time.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County Supervisors table controversial Oranda rezoning

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table a controversial rezoning request for a large property just outside of Strasburg. Shockey Precast, a Winchester-based developer, is hoping to rezone more than 98 acres off of Oranda Road from agricultural to industrial...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

Flag left at UVA’s Homer statue used by “sovereign citizen” extremists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – UVA Police referred to the flag found among items recently left at the university’s Homer statue as a “civil peace flag.”. It sports a white field with 50 blue stars and 13 vertical red and white stripes. It originally –albeit unofficially– stood for peacetime in the United States but that has changed, according Southern Poverty Law Center research analyst Rachel Goldwasser.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects

In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg City Schools receives funding for electric buses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools will receive $9,875,000 in grant funding to purchase 25 clean, zero-emission school buses and charging infrastructure. The grant comes from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The buses will replace older, less efficient diesel-powered buses. “This award is a transformational...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

College leaders discuss costs of higher education

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of colleges and universities from around the Shenandoah Valley had a roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning at Blue Ridge Community College. The following institutions were respresented:. Blue Ridge Community College, President, Dr. John Downey. Eastern Mennonite University. Shenandoah University. Mountain Gateway Community College. Virginia...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board hosts trunk or treat event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) is calling the Friendly City to come out and trunk or treat Thursday evening. Organizers say that Arc, Special Olympics and other local providers will attend. Director of developmental services for HRCSB, John Malone, says the event aims to bring...
HARRISONBURG, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Gone for Good?

Democrat Josh Throneburg, an ordained minister and small business owner, hopes to make 5th District Republican Bob Good a one-term representative. Photo: Hunter and Sarah Photography. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro business owner facing embezzlement charges

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Farmhaus Coffee Company in Waynesboro is facing several charges for not paying taxes. Aaron Mallory allegedly did not file meal tax returns with the Commissioner of Revenue between March and August of 2022, with each amount due being over $1,000, according to court documents.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Distribution facility expanding in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man sentenced in Oct. 2021 killing

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro man will spend five years behind bars and serve five years probation after a jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. Fredrick J. Palka was sentenced Wednesday in Waynesboro Circuit Court for hitting and killing a woman on East Main...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County homicide victim identified

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
Charlottesville Tomorrow

The Downtown Mall is getting its first ever public bathroom — and community members are ‘ecstatic’

Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is finally getting the public restrooms people have requested for decades. Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, those visiting the Mall for any reason will have access to two bathrooms in the York Place shopping arcade, between First Street South and Second Street Southwest. York Place has entrances on both the Downtown Mall and Water Street.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy