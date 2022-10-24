Read full article on original website
WHSV
Early in-person voting held last two Saturdays ahead of Election Day across Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early, in-person voting has brought out voters across the commonwealth since late September. The polls have been open on weekdays, but voters will have two extra chances to cast their ballot. Early in-person voting will also be held each of the two Saturdays before Election Day:...
WHSV
Leslie Beauregard appointed the first female City Manager of Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council appointed Leslie Beauregard as the first female City Manager on Thursday. Beauregard has been the interim City Manager since February and worked as Assistant City Manager since Oct. 2019. Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes said the council is thrilled to have Beauregard fill this...
q101online.com
Community leader says New Town being neglected
The president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association thinks the Harrisonburg City Council is neglecting that New Town area of the city. Karen Thomas told the council at a recent meeting that city officials have dismissed the New Town area and there have been no improvements there in a long time.
cbs19news
Local group writes to Albemarle Board of Supervisors on possible bias policing in ACPD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The People’s Coalition sent a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors concerning the state report regarding racially disproportionate vehicle stops. The people's coalition is a local organization that is, "in opposition to our unjust and racist criminal-legal system." They specifically targeted Albemarle...
NBC 29 News
People’s Coalition accuses ACPD of racial profiling, ACPD responds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, the People’s Coalition calling out the Albemarle County Police Department for racial profiling, pointing to one thing in particular. 20% of the people being pulled over by Albemarle County police are Black, even though...
WHSV
Rockingham County getting resident feedback on comprehensive plan
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Since the beginning of October, Rockingham County has been gathering input from residents about what they want to see in the upcoming comprehensive plan. On Tuesday night they held the third public workshop for the plan at Turner Ashby High School. The public workshops are...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Supervisors table controversial Oranda rezoning
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table a controversial rezoning request for a large property just outside of Strasburg. Shockey Precast, a Winchester-based developer, is hoping to rezone more than 98 acres off of Oranda Road from agricultural to industrial...
1061thecorner.com
Flag left at UVA’s Homer statue used by “sovereign citizen” extremists
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – UVA Police referred to the flag found among items recently left at the university’s Homer statue as a “civil peace flag.”. It sports a white field with 50 blue stars and 13 vertical red and white stripes. It originally –albeit unofficially– stood for peacetime in the United States but that has changed, according Southern Poverty Law Center research analyst Rachel Goldwasser.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: City Council appoints Ande Banks city manager after national search
Harrisonburg City Council has appointed Ande Banks to the position of city manager, a move that became official on Tuesday evening. Banks was named following a nationwide search that ended up going with a candidate that is very familiar with city government. Banks had served as interim city manager since...
royalexaminer.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg City Schools receives funding for electric buses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools will receive $9,875,000 in grant funding to purchase 25 clean, zero-emission school buses and charging infrastructure. The grant comes from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The buses will replace older, less efficient diesel-powered buses. “This award is a transformational...
WHSV
College leaders discuss costs of higher education
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of colleges and universities from around the Shenandoah Valley had a roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning at Blue Ridge Community College. The following institutions were respresented:. Blue Ridge Community College, President, Dr. John Downey. Eastern Mennonite University. Shenandoah University. Mountain Gateway Community College. Virginia...
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board hosts trunk or treat event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) is calling the Friendly City to come out and trunk or treat Thursday evening. Organizers say that Arc, Special Olympics and other local providers will attend. Director of developmental services for HRCSB, John Malone, says the event aims to bring...
Virginia to protect 252 acres of historic battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham
Hundreds of acres of Civil War battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham counties will now be preserved for public use and education, the Department of Historic Resources announced on Monday.
C-Ville Weekly
Gone for Good?
Democrat Josh Throneburg, an ordained minister and small business owner, hopes to make 5th District Republican Bob Good a one-term representative. Photo: Hunter and Sarah Photography. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in...
WHSV
Waynesboro business owner facing embezzlement charges
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Farmhaus Coffee Company in Waynesboro is facing several charges for not paying taxes. Aaron Mallory allegedly did not file meal tax returns with the Commissioner of Revenue between March and August of 2022, with each amount due being over $1,000, according to court documents.
cbs19news
Distribution facility expanding in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
WHSV
Waynesboro man sentenced in Oct. 2021 killing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro man will spend five years behind bars and serve five years probation after a jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. Fredrick J. Palka was sentenced Wednesday in Waynesboro Circuit Court for hitting and killing a woman on East Main...
cbs19news
Albemarle County homicide victim identified
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
The Downtown Mall is getting its first ever public bathroom — and community members are ‘ecstatic’
Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is finally getting the public restrooms people have requested for decades. Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, those visiting the Mall for any reason will have access to two bathrooms in the York Place shopping arcade, between First Street South and Second Street Southwest. York Place has entrances on both the Downtown Mall and Water Street.
