The AbramsX Active Protection System is built with a technical infrastructure capable of integrating any explosive or sensor the Army needs. The recently-unveiled General Dynamics Land Systems AbramsX main battle tank is set to be loaded out with artificial intelligence-enabled target data processing, breakthrough command and control, manned-unmanned teaming capabilities, autonomous navigation and sensing, and course-correcting ammunition. Just unveiled at the Association of the U.S. Army Annual Symposium, the AbramsX demonstrator vehicle represents an effort to integrate a series of breakthrough technologies and enhancements to propel the tank platform for decades into the future. Could there even be an Abrams in 2050? Can the Army even develop a highly networked and lethal heavy armor platform? Only time will tell. Such questions are certainly on the Army’s mind as it evaluates its future force and seeks to transition promising new technologies to the operational force.

11 DAYS AGO