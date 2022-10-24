Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Instant Takeaways From No. 14 Utah’s 21-17 Win In Pullman
PULLMAN- Like the great Diana Ross once sang, “upside down, boy you turn me, inside out, and round, and round,” No.14 Utah’s game against Washington State left many people’s heads spinning from the start. There wasn’t much about the game that made sense, feeling almost like some kind of time warp, or alternate universe. It was rather appropriate with Halloween coming up this weekend that Utah would gut-out a 21-17 win in Pullman.
Utah’s Bryson Barnes Starts At QB Against Washington State
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Bryson Barnes started at quarterback against the Washington State Cougars instead of junior standout Cam Rising. The Cougars hosted the Utes at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Barnes got the nod as QB1 for Utah. It was the quarterback’s first career start. Rising...
No. 14 Utah Holds Off Washington State For Second Straight Win
PULLMAN, Washington – The No. 14 Utah Utes held off the Washington State Cougars for a big win on the road and their second consecutive victory. The Cougars hosted the Utes at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Utah defeated Washington State, 21-7. With the victory, the Utes reached bowl...
Utah Football Taking Ty Jordan, Aaron Lowe With Them To Pullman
PULLMAN- Utah football used their 2022 hand painted helmets to honor fallen teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe against USC two weeks ago, the team announced Wednesday they will wear those same helmets on their trip to Pullman to take on Washington State. A Uniform Move With Meaning. Just like...
Barnes Connects With Kincaid For Goal Line Strike Against Washington St.
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes hit tight end Dalton Kincaid with a strike near the goal line for a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars. The Cougars hosted the Utes at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. With 1:24 remaining in the third quarter, Barnes completed a...
BYU Vs. ECU: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
PROVO, Utah – BYU/ECU gets the Friday Night Lights treatment. It’s only the third time that the two programs have ever met on the gridiron. The last meeting was disastrous for BYU, a 2017 loss to the Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina. Reeling BYU will look to avoid...
No. 14 Utah vs. Washington State: Live Updates, Analysis, More
PULLMAN, Washington – After a bye week following a big victory over the USC Trojans, the No. 14 Utah Utes are back in action with a road contest against the Washington State Cougars. No. 14 Utah vs. Washington State. The Cougars will host the Utes at Martin Stadium in...
Unrivaled: BYU Football Faces Reality Check Heading Into The Big 12
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team is going through a rough patch this year. The Cougars are on a three-game losing streak, players are banged up, and the defense is not in a good place. The defense gave up 31.6 points per game which is currently 108th in...
Kyle Whittingham: Bryson Barnes Came Into A Very Tough Situation
PULLMAN- No. 14 Utah made it out of Pullman alive, 21-17, but they limped their way through the game. Everyone was pretty sure ahead of time that running back Tavion Thomas would not be playing, but there was an absence on the field that was pretty jarring. Quarterback Cam Rising may have been dressed for the game and going through warmups, but his backup Bryson Barnes got the nod. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham explained the situation in his post-game press conference, noting Barnes came into a very tough situation and did well.
Utah Turns Muffed Punt By Wazzu Into Jaylon Glover Touchdown Run
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes took advantage of a turnover by the Washington State Cougars and turned it into a touchdown run by Jaylon Glover before halftime. The Cougars hosted the Utes at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. With 2:54 left in the second quarter, Utah punted...
Takeaways From BYU Basketball’s Blue-White Scrimmage
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball gave fans a sneak-peek at the 2022-23 team on Wednesday with a Blue-White scrimmage. The white team secured the win, 78 to 65, after opening the game down 22-13. Here are some takeaways from the scrimmage. Starting Lineups. The white team was comprised of...
Three Things To Watch: No.14 Utah Vs. Washington State
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 14 Utah will be on the road again after a BYE week last week to take on Washington State on Thursday night. The Utes had a spectacular win before their break at home against USC where it felt like they found some swagger in their game that had been missing to that point.
Utah High School Volleyball Championships Streaming Guide: 1A-4A
SALT LAKE CITY – Four state champions will be crowned this weekend in girls volleyball with the 1A and 2A tournaments taking place at Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, with 3A and 4A at Utah Valley University in Orem. KSLSports.com will have every match streamed live, here. Friday, October...
Utes Determined To Keep Defensive Momentum Rolling Against Cougars
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes’ defense hasn’t been the best it’s ever been but remains determined to keep some of the momentum they found in the second half of the USC game alive against the Washington State Cougars on Thursday. Defensive tackle Junior Tafuna and defensive end...
BYU Football Will Be Down Two Key Players Against ECU
PROVO, Utah – The hits keep coming for BYU football. BYU will be without wide receiver Kody Epps and running back Chris Brooks when they host the East Carolina Pirates on Friday night. “Neither one of them are going to play. They’re both out,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron...
Utah Offense Needs To Execute, Start Fast On The Road Against Washington State
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah currently sits at 1-2 on the road in 2022. On offense, quarterback Cam Rising and wide receiver Devaughn Vele both recognize they need to start fast and execute on the road against Washington State on Thursday. Neither player is taking the Cougars for granted despite their recent struggles and know WSU’s defense will give them a fight.
Utah Valley Announces New $20 Million Soccer Stadium
OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University has announced that it will begin construction on a new soccer-specific stadium for its Orem Campus. The project will cost $20 million. It will be 22,000 square feet that include locker rooms, a team lounge for both the men’s and women’s teams, additional locker rooms for visiting teams and officials, 400 additional chairback seats, covered plaza seating, an MLS-style press box with a broadcast booth, and 10 luxury suites —each holding 16 guests.
LaVell Edwards’ Impact On BYU Football Went Beyond The Field
PROVO, Utah – BYU football under LaVell Edwards was a ride that no one ever envisioned. From inheriting a below-average program to National Championship glory, it’s remarkable to think what BYU accomplished Edwards. LaVell was the head coach at BYU for 29 seasons from 1972-2000. During his nearly...
