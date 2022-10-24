ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

wdadradio.com

CRIMSON HAWKS GEAR UP FOR TOUGH GANNON TRIP

IUP looks to enter next week atop the PSAC West while staying in the mix for the Atlantic Regional rankings, but they must overcome a tough Gannon Knights team tomorrow afternoon. The Crimson Hawks will be without leading rusher Dayjure Stewart, who is suspended for off-field issues stemming from earlier...
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

THOMAS RODGER CLAWSON, 84

Thomas Rodger Clawson, 84, of Pleasantville, PA passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in UPMC Northwest, Seneca, PA. The son of Melvin T. and Charlotte (Harkins) Clawson, he was born November 7, 1937 in Grafton, PA. Mr. Clawson graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1955. He served in...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

LEADERS CIRCLE BANQUET TO BE HELD TONIGHT

Tonight, civic leaders in Indiana County will be honored at the Leader’s Circle award ceremony. At the banquet at the Indiana Country Club tonight, Leader’s Circle will bestow the Male and Female Civic Leaders of the year, which recognizes the good work of people in Indiana County. The Athena award will also be handed out tonight to someone who has achieved the highest level of professional excellence and actively assists others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

BOBBY GLENN BENDER, 57

Bobby Glenn Bender, 57, Indiana, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 while at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The son of William Dale and Ruth Marie (Carley) Bender, He was born February 25, 1965 in Indiana. Bobby was a graduate of Indiana High School. After high school he was employed by...
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

APRIL MARIE JODON, 29

April Marie Jodon, 29, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 while at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. The daughter of Francis E. and Tina Marie (Krouse) Jodon, Sr., she was born August 19, 1993 in Indiana, PA. April was a graduate of Purchase Line High School where she was a member...
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRE REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP THIS MORNING

No one was hurt in a structure fire that happened this morning in Burrell Township. (Photo by Josh Widdowson) At 5:15 a.m., Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville, Black Lick, Coral Graceton and Homer City fire departments for a reported structure fire at 1583 Cornell Road in Burrell Township. The county Hazmat team and Citizen’s Ambulance were also dispatched at the time. At 7:03, the Clyde fire department was called in for standby detail for the Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies, but they would be called to the scene 10 minutes later. Initial reports said the fire was in a one-story wood-framed structure with a basement and fire was showing from one room when crews arrived. Reports are also saying that the home was in a “hoarding condition.” About 30 minutes after the initial dispatch was made, the fire was reported out, but crews remain on scene to look for hot spots and extensions.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

EIGHT PEOPLE APPREHENDED IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF DILLTOWN-AREA MAN

State police announced the arrest of eight individuals connected with the kidnapping and murder of a 19-year-old man from the Dilltown Area. State Police Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield announced the arrest of seven adults and one juvenile who are all charged with kidnapping in connection with the death of Hayden Garreffa, with criminal homicide charges possibly coming later on. Those suspects are:
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO MEN CHARGED WITH TRESPASS, SIMPLE ASSAULT FOR INCIDENT ON SATURDAY

Indiana Borough Police have charged two men with criminal trespass and simple assault from an incident on Saturday. Police say that they were called out to the 200 block of South 7th Street at 12:32 AM for individuals trying to get into a home. When they got there, they found that 25-year-olds Blane Jones of Pittsburgh and Shamaar Vancol of Northampton were able to make their way into the home and got into a physical altercation with the occupants before leaving and later returning.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

THURSDAY YIELDS BUSY WORKDAY FOR AREA FIRST RESPONDERS

Indiana County first responders experienced another busy day yesterday. In addition to the structure fire we reported along Cornell Road in Burrell Township, two automatic fire alarm activations were reported yesterday morning. The first happened at 8:52 a.m. and it sent Marion Center and Plumville fire crews to Route 403 North in East Mahoning Township. The next happened at 9:27 a.m. and it sent Brush Valley and Homer City fire departments to Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

BRUSH FIRE, VEHICLE ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON TUESDAY

A brush fire was reported yesterday in East Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Marion Center and Plumville Fire Departments were dispatched to Route 119 North near White Lane. This marks the 43rd brush fire call made this year in Indiana County. On top of the bus crash...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

T-BONE STYLE CRASH REPORTED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

One person suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash this afternoon in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched members from Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to the area along Oakland Avenue and Rustic Lodge Road shortly after 1 p.m. for the crash and fire officials described it as a T-bone-style collision.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wdadradio.com

PLEA, SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY

An Indiana man will enter a plea today for a shooting case from March of this year. Court documents show that a plea court hearing is scheduled today for Joseph Pilvelic Jr. of Indiana. He faces charges of reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and a firearms violation for the incident on March 31st of this year. Indiana Borough Police say that he was engaged in an argument with several people in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street, north of Taylor Avenue, when he fired a gun and hit an apartment building along Philadelphia Street. He has been free since posting bail in August.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

COMMISSIONERS RECEIVE GOOD NEWS ON VACCINE FRONT

The Indiana County Commissioners got some good news during the county Covid-19 update today during their meeting. County Emergency Management Director Tom Stutzman said that the vaccination rates have increased dramatically in recent weeks. He added that the previous increases were none to minimal, and that he hoped the increase...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

IBP REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Indiana Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the people responsible for an act of criminal mischief that happened last weekend. Officers say they were informed of criminal mischief at a building along the 200 block of North Gabriel Street between Thursday, October 20th and Monday, October 24th. They say damage was done to the building’s windows and screens.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

MINOR INJURIES REPORTED IN WEDNESDAY CRASH

One person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday in Center Township. State police say at 3:03 p.m., a car driven by 18-year-old Joseph B. Johnston of Heilwood was driving north along Coal Road near Bruner Road when it fish tailed and spun around before leaving the east side of the roadway. It then rolled over twice down an embankment before coming to rest on all four wheels.
HEILWOOD, PA
wdadradio.com

DERRY TOWNSHIP MAN SENTENCED IN SHOOTING

A Derry Township man was sentenced yesterday after a judge found him guilty of attempted homicide on Tuesday. Reports say 60-year-old Edward B. Hart was convicted on charges of attempted homicide and two counts each of aggravated and simple assault connected with a shooting on May 17th at a property on Route 982 near Blairsville. The non-jury trial was held before Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani. Hart testified that he fired five or six shots as warning shots but had no intention of hitting the victim, Jonathan David Corey. Corey came to the door around 3:30 AM and Hart had told him to leave. Minutes later, Hart noticed that a pile of his belongings were set on fire by Corey.
DERRY, PA

