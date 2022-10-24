No one was hurt in a structure fire that happened this morning in Burrell Township. (Photo by Josh Widdowson) At 5:15 a.m., Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville, Black Lick, Coral Graceton and Homer City fire departments for a reported structure fire at 1583 Cornell Road in Burrell Township. The county Hazmat team and Citizen’s Ambulance were also dispatched at the time. At 7:03, the Clyde fire department was called in for standby detail for the Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies, but they would be called to the scene 10 minutes later. Initial reports said the fire was in a one-story wood-framed structure with a basement and fire was showing from one room when crews arrived. Reports are also saying that the home was in a “hoarding condition.” About 30 minutes after the initial dispatch was made, the fire was reported out, but crews remain on scene to look for hot spots and extensions.

