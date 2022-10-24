Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween: Four haunting tales from a paranormal writerRoger MarshAltoona, PA
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is FascinatingTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Largest All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouse in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenDuncansville, PA
Related
wdadradio.com
CRIMSON HAWKS GEAR UP FOR TOUGH GANNON TRIP
IUP looks to enter next week atop the PSAC West while staying in the mix for the Atlantic Regional rankings, but they must overcome a tough Gannon Knights team tomorrow afternoon. The Crimson Hawks will be without leading rusher Dayjure Stewart, who is suspended for off-field issues stemming from earlier...
wdadradio.com
THOMAS RODGER CLAWSON, 84
Thomas Rodger Clawson, 84, of Pleasantville, PA passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in UPMC Northwest, Seneca, PA. The son of Melvin T. and Charlotte (Harkins) Clawson, he was born November 7, 1937 in Grafton, PA. Mr. Clawson graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1955. He served in...
wdadradio.com
LEADER’S CIRCLE RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED IN CEREMONIES AT INDIANA COUNTRY CLUB
On Thursday night, the recipients of the awards given by the Leader’s Circle of Indiana County were announced at a banquet at the Indiana Country Club. (L to R: Male Civic Leader recipient Chris Adams, Athena recipient Sheila Hoover and Female Civic Leader recipient Katie Rescenete. Photo by Josh Widdowson)
wdadradio.com
LEADERS CIRCLE BANQUET TO BE HELD TONIGHT
Tonight, civic leaders in Indiana County will be honored at the Leader’s Circle award ceremony. At the banquet at the Indiana Country Club tonight, Leader’s Circle will bestow the Male and Female Civic Leaders of the year, which recognizes the good work of people in Indiana County. The Athena award will also be handed out tonight to someone who has achieved the highest level of professional excellence and actively assists others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.
wdadradio.com
BOBBY GLENN BENDER, 57
Bobby Glenn Bender, 57, Indiana, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 while at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The son of William Dale and Ruth Marie (Carley) Bender, He was born February 25, 1965 in Indiana. Bobby was a graduate of Indiana High School. After high school he was employed by...
wdadradio.com
APRIL MARIE JODON, 29
April Marie Jodon, 29, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 while at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. The daughter of Francis E. and Tina Marie (Krouse) Jodon, Sr., she was born August 19, 1993 in Indiana, PA. April was a graduate of Purchase Line High School where she was a member...
wdadradio.com
FIRE REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP THIS MORNING
No one was hurt in a structure fire that happened this morning in Burrell Township. (Photo by Josh Widdowson) At 5:15 a.m., Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville, Black Lick, Coral Graceton and Homer City fire departments for a reported structure fire at 1583 Cornell Road in Burrell Township. The county Hazmat team and Citizen’s Ambulance were also dispatched at the time. At 7:03, the Clyde fire department was called in for standby detail for the Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies, but they would be called to the scene 10 minutes later. Initial reports said the fire was in a one-story wood-framed structure with a basement and fire was showing from one room when crews arrived. Reports are also saying that the home was in a “hoarding condition.” About 30 minutes after the initial dispatch was made, the fire was reported out, but crews remain on scene to look for hot spots and extensions.
wdadradio.com
EIGHT PEOPLE APPREHENDED IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF DILLTOWN-AREA MAN
State police announced the arrest of eight individuals connected with the kidnapping and murder of a 19-year-old man from the Dilltown Area. State Police Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield announced the arrest of seven adults and one juvenile who are all charged with kidnapping in connection with the death of Hayden Garreffa, with criminal homicide charges possibly coming later on. Those suspects are:
wdadradio.com
TWO MEN CHARGED WITH TRESPASS, SIMPLE ASSAULT FOR INCIDENT ON SATURDAY
Indiana Borough Police have charged two men with criminal trespass and simple assault from an incident on Saturday. Police say that they were called out to the 200 block of South 7th Street at 12:32 AM for individuals trying to get into a home. When they got there, they found that 25-year-olds Blane Jones of Pittsburgh and Shamaar Vancol of Northampton were able to make their way into the home and got into a physical altercation with the occupants before leaving and later returning.
wdadradio.com
THURSDAY YIELDS BUSY WORKDAY FOR AREA FIRST RESPONDERS
Indiana County first responders experienced another busy day yesterday. In addition to the structure fire we reported along Cornell Road in Burrell Township, two automatic fire alarm activations were reported yesterday morning. The first happened at 8:52 a.m. and it sent Marion Center and Plumville fire crews to Route 403 North in East Mahoning Township. The next happened at 9:27 a.m. and it sent Brush Valley and Homer City fire departments to Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township.
wdadradio.com
BRUSH FIRE, VEHICLE ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON TUESDAY
A brush fire was reported yesterday in East Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Marion Center and Plumville Fire Departments were dispatched to Route 119 North near White Lane. This marks the 43rd brush fire call made this year in Indiana County. On top of the bus crash...
wdadradio.com
T-BONE STYLE CRASH REPORTED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
One person suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash this afternoon in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched members from Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to the area along Oakland Avenue and Rustic Lodge Road shortly after 1 p.m. for the crash and fire officials described it as a T-bone-style collision.
wdadradio.com
PLEA, SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
An Indiana man will enter a plea today for a shooting case from March of this year. Court documents show that a plea court hearing is scheduled today for Joseph Pilvelic Jr. of Indiana. He faces charges of reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and a firearms violation for the incident on March 31st of this year. Indiana Borough Police say that he was engaged in an argument with several people in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street, north of Taylor Avenue, when he fired a gun and hit an apartment building along Philadelphia Street. He has been free since posting bail in August.
wdadradio.com
COMMISSIONERS RECEIVE GOOD NEWS ON VACCINE FRONT
The Indiana County Commissioners got some good news during the county Covid-19 update today during their meeting. County Emergency Management Director Tom Stutzman said that the vaccination rates have increased dramatically in recent weeks. He added that the previous increases were none to minimal, and that he hoped the increase...
wdadradio.com
IBP REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Indiana Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the people responsible for an act of criminal mischief that happened last weekend. Officers say they were informed of criminal mischief at a building along the 200 block of North Gabriel Street between Thursday, October 20th and Monday, October 24th. They say damage was done to the building’s windows and screens.
wdadradio.com
MINOR INJURIES REPORTED IN WEDNESDAY CRASH
One person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday in Center Township. State police say at 3:03 p.m., a car driven by 18-year-old Joseph B. Johnston of Heilwood was driving north along Coal Road near Bruner Road when it fish tailed and spun around before leaving the east side of the roadway. It then rolled over twice down an embankment before coming to rest on all four wheels.
wdadradio.com
DERRY TOWNSHIP MAN SENTENCED IN SHOOTING
A Derry Township man was sentenced yesterday after a judge found him guilty of attempted homicide on Tuesday. Reports say 60-year-old Edward B. Hart was convicted on charges of attempted homicide and two counts each of aggravated and simple assault connected with a shooting on May 17th at a property on Route 982 near Blairsville. The non-jury trial was held before Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani. Hart testified that he fired five or six shots as warning shots but had no intention of hitting the victim, Jonathan David Corey. Corey came to the door around 3:30 AM and Hart had told him to leave. Minutes later, Hart noticed that a pile of his belongings were set on fire by Corey.
Comments / 0