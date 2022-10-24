Read full article on original website
Anti-bullying summit emphasizes kindness
Newton. The Center for Prevention and Counseling hosted its 22nd annual Taking Flight to Change anti-bullying summit for middle schoolers. Keith Hawkins, who spoke at the 2002 summit delivered the keynote.
New Jersey’s got ghosts
As we celebrated All Hallows Eve or Halloween, we were inundated with everything from spooky decorations, movies and most appropriately ghost stories. Believer or not, one must admit a good, old-fashioned ghost story gets everyone’s attention. On October 25, the Sussex County Libraries featured a Zoom presentation on New...
Charles William Postas
Charles William Postas, 83 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Born to John J. Postas, Jr. and Marie A. Postas(nee Roberts) in Franklin, N.J., where he has been a lifelong resident. Charles was a graduate of Franklin Elementary School and...
William ‘Billy’ Stefkovich
William “Billy” Stefkovich, 60 years old, passed away at Hackettstown Medical Center on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born to Edward and Ann Stefkovich in Franklin, N.J., where he was raised and attended various NJARC programs from age 5. About 20 years ago, Billy moved to Port Murray, N.J.,...
