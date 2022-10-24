Read full article on original website
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
Jerry Lee Lewis dead at age 87: Rock n’ Roll icon of Great Balls of Fire fame passes away at his Memphis home
GREAT Balls of Fire singer, Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Considered one of the first true rock n’ roll musicians, Jerry Lee rose to fame with his first big hit, Whole Lotta Shaken’ Goin’ On, in 1957.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Cody Johnson’s ‘Human’ Video Features His Wife and Daughters [Watch]
Cody Johnson's "Human" is about as vulnerable as a song can get, and the music video follows suit. The Texas native was sure to include some special guest stars: His wife, Brandi, and their two daughters, Clara Mae, 7, and Cori, 5. The video is filled with clips showcasing some...
Alan Jackson Has Stars Singing Along to ‘Chattahoochee’ at CMT Artists of the Year Show [Watch]
Alan Jackson took the stage to perform at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year special that aired on Friday night (Oct. 14), wowing the assembled crowd with his performance of "Chattahoochee." The 63-year-old country music icon earned rousing cheers just by walking onto the stage at the event, which...
Elle King Finds Faith in Lively New Song, ‘Try Jesus’ [Listen]
Elle King is offering fans a taste of her upcoming full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife, with the release of a new song, "Try Jesus," on Friday (Oct. 21). In the tune — which King co-wrote with Geoffrey Warburton, Casey Cathleen Smith, Ashley Gorley and Ben Johnson — the singer decries a struggling love life full of less-than-worthy men. After listing some of the dead-end partners she has encountered, she concludes that it may be time to try a different route: one with a little more faith.
Randy Travis Plays Beer Pong Backstage at a Post Malone Show — With Post Malone! [Watch]
File this under "unlikely team-ups we never knew we needed": When rapper Post Malone came to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for a stop on his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour on Sunday (Oct. 16), a few country stars came out to be fans for the night, including none other than Randy Travis.
19 Years Ago: Tim McGraw Hits No. 1 With ‘Real Good Man’
Nineteen years ago today (Oct. 11, 2003), Tim McGraw had one good reason to celebrate: His latest single, "Real Good Man," had soared to the top of the charts, becoming his 17th No. 1 song. The uptempo, rocking "Real Good Man," which is still a concert favorite, was the fourth...
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback
Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
Elvis Presley’s Spectacular $5.65 Million Honeymoon ‘House of Tomorrow’ for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
The spectacular Palm Springs estate where Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu spent their honeymoon is for sale, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind property that fully deserves its moniker as the "House of Tomorrow." The King of Rock and Roll and his new wife honeymooned in futuristic splendor at the one-of-a-kind...
Jason Aldean Goes Off Script, Brings Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert on Stage in Nashville
Guest appearances from Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert and a subtle reference to a recent country family feud separated Jason Aldean's Nashville stop on the Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour from the rest of the dates on his fall trek. The two country superstars added a memorable middle to a...
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
Lewis Juggles Single Parenthood And Separation In Upcoming Episode Of ‘Reasonable Doubt’
Things escalate between Lewis (McKinley Freeman) and Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi) in the next episode of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt. In the series’ seventh episode, Lewis deals with the fallout of separation and single parenthood. Meanwhile, the prosecution rests on an important case. The episode, titled “Ni**a What, Ni**a Who,” is written by Jason Wilborn and directed by Carl Seaton. More from VIBE.comMartin Lawrence Lands Role In Sci-Fi Series 'Demascus’Sean Patrick Thomas And Kerry Washington Reunite On 'Reasonable Doubt'Kerry Washington Stars In Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil' Reasonable Doubt follows Jax, who is a corporate defense lawyer, as she encounters high-profile...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
