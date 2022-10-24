Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
WeWork to close Burbank location
WeWork is closing another of its locations in the Los Angeles market. The coworking firm will shut its space at Worthe Real Estate Group’s The Tower in Burbank, according to a source familiar with the matter. WeWork declined to comment. WeWork signed a 75,000-square-foot lease at the 31-story building...
therealdeal.com
The Derby restaurant in Arcadia to expand with 214 apartments
The owner of The Derby restaurant in Arcadia wants to build more than 200 apartments around the century-old steakhouse popular with horse racing fans. Elite Real Estate Holdings, based in Mission Viejo, has filed plans to expand the restaurant at 233 East Huntington Drive and build a 214-unit, mixed-use apartment complex, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.
therealdeal.com
Azusa Pacific University sells apartments for $81M
Azusa Pacific University has cashed out of a three-building San Gabriel Valley residential portfolio near its main campus in an $81 million deal. The properties, collectively called the Alosta Portfolio, contain a total of 316 apartments. The package, with the addresses of 1000, 1130, 1150, 1160,1170 Alosta Avenue in Azusa, sits on a 10.7-acre lot just a few blocks from the university’s main campus at 901 East Alosta Avenue.
therealdeal.com
Tesla signs up for 60K sf warehouse in Costa Mesa
Tesla has leased a 59,500-square-foot warehouse in Costa Mesa, its largest footprint in Orange County to date. The Austin, Texas-based EV carmaker leased the industrial building at 3565 Cadillac Avenue, the Orange County Business Journal reported. Terms of the lease were not disclosed. The two-year lease marks its third and...
therealdeal.com
Pustilnikov strikes again with ‘builder’s remedy’ in Beverly Hills
After Santa Monica failed to present the state with a new housing plan in time, developers flocked to submit a flurry of so-called “builder’s remedy” projects. Under state law, these projects do not require any approval from city council or planning commissions: in other words, they, in theory, get an automatic greenlight if 20 percent of the units are classified as affordable.
therealdeal.com
Condo once owned by Matthew Perry for sale with 30% markup
A pricey condo once owned by sitcom star Matthew Perry has come on the market, with a big price increase since the last time it sold barely a year ago. Penthouse 40 at 1 West Century Drive in Los Angeles recently listed at $28 million. That’s a 29 percent boost from when Perry sold it during the summer of 2021 for $21.6 million.
therealdeal.com
Caruso vs. Hackman: Questions over candidate’s stance on Television City development
At a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce event earlier this month, developer and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso was holding a coffee onstage when someone asked about mailers sent to residents urging them to oppose Hackman Capital Partners’ proposed Television City project in Fairfax. Caruso nodded, as if to understand the...
therealdeal.com
Home listing scam sends Torrance man to prison for nine years
A Torrance man who bilked would-be home buyers of $6 million after falsely listing homes for sale has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty last May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud connected to the nearly $12 million real estate scam, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported.
