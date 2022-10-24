ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Plan for biggest US airport solar energy farm expected to land soon at KCI

Big news about an unprecedented municipal solar farm investment at Kansas City International Airport that would make national headlines – and surprise and delight Kansas Citians – is expected in early 2023. Kansas City City Manager Brian Platt said that the city’s request for proposals for the construction...
Vote yes on Amendment 4

On Nov. 8, Missourians will go to the polls to cast votes for candidates vying for local, state and national offices. In addition, we’ll be asked to weigh in on four constitutional amendments. Amendment 4 asks voters whether the Kansas City Police Department should receive adequate funding to keep the community safe.
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
7 Great Guided Tours to Take in Kansas City

Kansas City was one of the wettest cities in America even during the Prohibition era. Taste of Kansas City Food Tours takes you back to the era of illicit alcohol with the help of four stops where guests are served either a Prohibition-style cocktail or the stop’s signature drink, plus a little pizza at the end to soak it all up. The tour includes a deep history of how Boss Tom Pendergast’s mafia operation maintained its power. “It’s an experience as opposed to the transportation of being bused from a distillery or brewery from place to place,” tour guide Rebekah Bloom says. $96, 3.5 hours. Saturdays 4:30–8 pm. tasteofkansascityfoodtours.com.
Here’s why all eyes are on the Jackson County executive race on Nov. 8

Over the past seven years, Jackson County has seen three different county executives. After then-County Executive Mike Sanders resigned at the end of 2015 — and went to prison in 2018 for corruption — Fred Arbanas served for one week as interim executive until Frank White  Jr. was appointed to the role in January 2016. Now, […] The post Here’s why all eyes are on the Jackson County executive race on Nov. 8 appeared first on The Beacon.
Saint Paul School of Theology embracing technology in the classroom

Saint Paul School of Theology is where theology meets life. With campuses in both Kansas and Oklahoma, we are one seminary that utilizes technology to come together in the classroom, in worship, and in the community.
Senior Star gets national recognition

Fortune and Great Place to Work have ranked Senior Star at Wexford Place & Senior Star at Villa Ventura 5th among the Best Workplaces in Aging Services 2022. Both communities are in Kansas City, with Wexford representing the Northland and Villa Ventura in south Kansas City.
Don't miss the annual JoCo Home & Remodeling Show

Don't miss out on the annual Johnson County Home & Remodeling Show happening this Friday through Sunday! Find inspiration for creating your dream home, learn how to pot a plant, and stop by for a chance to meet HGTV's Joe Mazza!
10 Things To Do This Weekend in KC, October 27-30

Celebrate Halloween and more with ten great things to do in Kansas City the weekend of October 27-30, including Symphonie Fantastique with the KC Symphony Chorus, the longest-running Halloween parade in the KC area, and a spooky transformation at Electric Park. Raven Chacon Lecture. Chacon is an experimental musician and...
How the once-crumbling Waldo Tower became a beloved local landmark

When the Waldo Water Tower came online a century ago, it was groundbreaking. At a capacity over a million gallons, the tower (technically called the Frank T. Riley Memorial) was one of the largest anywhere in 1920. It also served as one of the earliest models of a continuously poured, steel-reinforced concrete structure. The one-hundred-and-thirty-four-foot tower provided water to thousands of homes in south KC until it was retired by the water department in 1957.
