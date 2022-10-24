Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Related
missouribusinessalert.com
Plan for biggest US airport solar energy farm expected to land soon at KCI
Big news about an unprecedented municipal solar farm investment at Kansas City International Airport that would make national headlines – and surprise and delight Kansas Citians – is expected in early 2023. Kansas City City Manager Brian Platt said that the city’s request for proposals for the construction...
plattecountylandmark.com
Vote yes on Amendment 4
On Nov. 8, Missourians will go to the polls to cast votes for candidates vying for local, state and national offices. In addition, we’ll be asked to weigh in on four constitutional amendments. Amendment 4 asks voters whether the Kansas City Police Department should receive adequate funding to keep the community safe.
kcur.org
Maverick Kansas City mayor and Missouri legislator Charles Wheeler dies at 96
Charles B. Wheeler, a doctor and maverick mayor who presided over one of the biggest public building booms in Kansas City history, died at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Overland Park on Tuesday. He was 96. His death was confirmed by family members and friends. The cause of death could...
WIBW
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 Investigates looks at company in charge of bridge project before collapse
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 Investigates has looked into the company in charge of the bridge project, which was the site of Wednesday'sdeadly structural failure. Investigative reporter Matt Flener uncovered county documents on the company's contract. The bridge has faced a lot of scrutiny over the past few...
kansascitymag.com
7 Great Guided Tours to Take in Kansas City
Kansas City was one of the wettest cities in America even during the Prohibition era. Taste of Kansas City Food Tours takes you back to the era of illicit alcohol with the help of four stops where guests are served either a Prohibition-style cocktail or the stop’s signature drink, plus a little pizza at the end to soak it all up. The tour includes a deep history of how Boss Tom Pendergast’s mafia operation maintained its power. “It’s an experience as opposed to the transportation of being bused from a distillery or brewery from place to place,” tour guide Rebekah Bloom says. $96, 3.5 hours. Saturdays 4:30–8 pm. tasteofkansascityfoodtours.com.
KCTV 5
City of Raymore ‘100 percent opposed’ to idea of KCMO landfill near city limits
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Raymore told KCTV5 Tuesday afternoon it has learned of plans made to develop a landfill right next to the city’s boundaries. “It would be on our front porch,” Mayor Kris Turnbow said. While he said the city is not revealing...
Here’s why all eyes are on the Jackson County executive race on Nov. 8
Over the past seven years, Jackson County has seen three different county executives. After then-County Executive Mike Sanders resigned at the end of 2015 — and went to prison in 2018 for corruption — Fred Arbanas served for one week as interim executive until Frank White Jr. was appointed to the role in January 2016. Now, […] The post Here’s why all eyes are on the Jackson County executive race on Nov. 8 appeared first on The Beacon.
You Will Be Delighted And Terrified In These 5 Missouri Towns
You only have a few more days before Halloween. Still time to check out some places for some good scares and activities that embrace this holiday. Even if Halloween holiday passes you by, these locations will still give you some fall-like things to do before the weather gets too severe. Or get ready for next year.
No-excuse in-person absentee voting begins in Missouri
Beginning Tuesday, Missourians have the option to vote absentee without an excuse before Election Day.
Meet the family carrying on 83-year-old legacy of selling tortillas in KC
Perez family carries on legacy of more than 80 years in business for Perez Food Products.
kshb.com
Saint Paul School of Theology embracing technology in the classroom
"Saint Paul School of Theology is a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Saint Paul School of Theology is where theology meets life. With campuses in both Kansas and Oklahoma, we are one seminary that utilizes technology to come together in the classroom, in worship, and in the community.
kshb.com
Senior Star gets national recognition
"Senior Star is a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Fortune and Great Place to Work have ranked Senior Star at Wexford Place & Senior Star at Villa Ventura 5th among the Best Workplaces in Aging Services 2022. Both communities are in Kansas City, with Wexford representing the Northland and Villa Ventura in south Kansas City. Check them out today!
kshb.com
Don't miss the annual JoCo Home & Remodeling Show
"The Johnson County Home & Remodeling Show is a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Don't miss out on the annual Johnson County Home & Remodeling Show happening this Friday through Sunday! Find inspiration for creating your dream home, learn how to pot a plant, and stop by for a chance to meet HGTV's Joe Mazza!
kansascitymag.com
10 Things To Do This Weekend in KC, October 27-30
Celebrate Halloween and more with ten great things to do in Kansas City the weekend of October 27-30, including Symphonie Fantastique with the KC Symphony Chorus, the longest-running Halloween parade in the KC area, and a spooky transformation at Electric Park. Raven Chacon Lecture. Chacon is an experimental musician and...
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
What It’s Like Riding the Rails To Chicago from Missouri on Amtrak
Earlier this year Amtrak began a one-seat service on Amtrak's Missouri River Runner / Lincoln Service trains 318 and 319 between Kansas City and Chicago. I recently rode the train back and forth between Chicago and Warrensburg, and am here to share what it's like riding the rails to Chicago and back.
See Inside a Tiny Barn Cabin with Lake in the Middle of Missouri
Would you like to get away from it all without really having to travel that far? I found an option in the middle of Missouri. It's a unique structure that is part cabin, part barn and part tiny home and you really can stay in it. This unique "Cabin by...
kansascitymag.com
How the once-crumbling Waldo Tower became a beloved local landmark
When the Waldo Water Tower came online a century ago, it was groundbreaking. At a capacity over a million gallons, the tower (technically called the Frank T. Riley Memorial) was one of the largest anywhere in 1920. It also served as one of the earliest models of a continuously poured, steel-reinforced concrete structure. The one-hundred-and-thirty-four-foot tower provided water to thousands of homes in south KC until it was retired by the water department in 1957.
Missouri Museum Named One of the Best in the World to Visit
If you enjoy history, there's a major website that says one of the best places in the world you can visit is in Missouri. It is true that it has few peers in documenting one of the most important periods of world history. In TripSavvy's 2022 Editor's Choice Awards (which...
Comments / 0