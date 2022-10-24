Read full article on original website
Heckler, Hudson to Run for HP at State
Highland Park will send two runners to the Class 6A girls state cross country meet on Nov. 4 in Round Rock. Maddie Heckler and Charlotte Hudson each qualified for state with top 20 finishes at the Region I meet on Saturday at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock. The Lady Scots...
Lady Scots Turn Attention to Playoffs
After wrapping up its dominance of District 7-6A in volleyball, Highland Park can now focus on a lengthy postseason run. The Lady Scots capped an unbeaten district slate on Tuesday with a sweep of Irving MacArthur. HP swept 13 of its 14 league matches, winning 42 of 43 sets overall.
