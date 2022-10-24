ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Heckler, Hudson to Run for HP at State

Highland Park will send two runners to the Class 6A girls state cross country meet on Nov. 4 in Round Rock. Maddie Heckler and Charlotte Hudson each qualified for state with top 20 finishes at the Region I meet on Saturday at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock. The Lady Scots...
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
Lady Scots Turn Attention to Playoffs

After wrapping up its dominance of District 7-6A in volleyball, Highland Park can now focus on a lengthy postseason run. The Lady Scots capped an unbeaten district slate on Tuesday with a sweep of Irving MacArthur. HP swept 13 of its 14 league matches, winning 42 of 43 sets overall.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX

