cruisefever.net

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
msn.com

Cruise ship drinks packages: A line-by-line guide

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s easy to run up a monster bill ordering wine, beer and mixed drinks by the glass on a cruise ship. The cost of alcoholic drinks on cruise vessels — particularly cocktails — can be pricey. But for those who regularly order several alcoholic drinks a day when cruising, there’s a way to save: a flat-fee drinks package.
msn.com

Royal Caribbean just unveiled what will be the new world's largest cruise ship, setting sail in 2024 with 8 'neighborhoods,' a giant water park, and 7 pools

Slide 1 of 40: Royal Caribbean International has unveiled new renderings of its upcoming Icon of the Seas cruise ship. The new 1,198-foot-long mega-ship will be able to accommodate 7,600 guests across its 2,805 staterooms. Take a look around the new ship filled with eight neighborhoods, seven pools, and a waterfall. Read the original article on Business Insider.
maritime-executive.com

Maersk-Operated Boxship Loses Power off Australian Coast

A Maersk-operated containership was brought successfully into port in Australia after the vessel blacked out and spent more than 30 hours drifting south of Sydney. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) reports it coordinated with Maersk and Switzer Australia and that the vessel and crew were never in immediate danger. It is the second incident along Australia’s east coast in months after they rescued a bulker that also lost propulsion in a winter storm.
maritime-executive.com

MSC’s TIL Invests in New Baltimore Sparrows Point Container Terminal

Plans were announced for the development of another major container terminal serving the Port of Baltimore and the U.S. East Coast to be located at the former Bethlehem Steel site at Sparrows Point. MSC’s Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), is partnering with Tradepoint Atlantic, the developer of the site, for the container terminal which will increase by more than 50 percent the space of container operations within the port.
BALTIMORE, MD
Andrei Tapalaga

What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?

The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
The Independent

228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why

As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.

