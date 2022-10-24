PULLMAN- It’s game day, but we still have hours to go before kickoff at 8 p.m. MT (7 p.m. local time) which means it’s time to take a closer look at No. 14 Utah’s opponent, Washington State. The Cougars are always known for lighting their foe up through the air raid, but this year they are pretty dang good on the defensive front as well leading the Pac-12 in several categories. While both sides have proven they can put up points and yards on offense, it seems very likely Utah versus Washington State could come down to who makes the most key defensive stops.

